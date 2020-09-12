 Skip to content
(Mercury News)   The west coast fires are putting out so much smoke it's now being pulled into a Pacific cyclone over 1000 miles away   (mercurynews.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We are coming up on 200,000 deaths, fires have turned the once majestic blue western skies blood red, the US attorney general is using public resources to defend a president in a private matter, and the 3rd season of Yellowstone was a bit of a disappointment.  I wonder what it cost her to get this puff piece in the paper.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah  this has become a global event. The only good thing is the particle shroud may push back warming a few months.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
air quality in vancouver is worst i have ever seen
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Smoke particles over the pacific have been known to seed rain. Some anthropologists have posited indigenous people recognized wind/weather patterns and performed planned burns to "make rain". Too hopeful for 2020?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Smoke particles over the pacific have been known to seed rain. Some anthropologists have posited indigenous people recognized wind/weather patterns and performed planned burns to "make rain". Too hopeful for 2020?


I've been watching this blanket of smoke for the last week via the satellite links on the NOAA website. We're expecting rain next week here on the north coast (CA) as this system rolls through. Today is the first day in several that we've had even a hint of a breeze coming from the ocean. It's been dead still for days. And today is the thickest I've seen the smoke as all that sh*t gets pushed back across us.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And those unfortunate enough to be in Washington state, it's completely blanketed in the smoke. You're welcome.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's also wafting, at a high level, as far out as the Great Lakes now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Urmuf Hamer: Smoke particles over the pacific have been known to seed rain. Some anthropologists have posited indigenous people recognized wind/weather patterns and performed planned burns to "make rain". Too hopeful for 2020?

I've been watching this blanket of smoke for the last week via the satellite links on the NOAA website. We're expecting rain next week here on the north coast (CA) as this system rolls through. Today is the first day in several that we've had even a hint of a breeze coming from the ocean. It's been dead still for days. And today is the thickest I've seen the smoke as all that sh*t gets pushed back across us.


The rain is only expected to be a half inch or less (maybe more in the hills where the Slater Fire is burning) but not really enough to snuff things out.  As long as there isn't lightning associated with it, we should be ok, but with all this smoke in the air, I hope it isn't black rain with the drops forming around all the ash.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: It's also wafting, at a high level, as far out as the Great Lakes now.

[Fark user image 850x478]


And hundreds of miles out in the Pacific contrary to normal weather patterns.

This is 2020.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they try raking the forest?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatty web site. Tells me to turn off ad blocker but doesn't give me original article when I do

Designed by USA Today hacks
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We were at 416 an hour ago...
 
FarkQued
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A few more such fires or a volcano and we will reduce temps just in time for a long cold winter.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: We are coming up on 200,000 deaths, fires have turned the once majestic blue western skies blood red, the US attorney general is using public resources to defend a president in a private matter, and the 3rd season of Yellowstone was a bit of a disappointment.  I wonder what it cost her to get this puff piece in the paper.


Intersting opinions about the AG.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Did they try raking the forest?


it would have helped to get the underbrush and dead branches cleared, yes.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should we be concerned because the earth has been ravaged by fire since time began?  Or is it just too many farkers on the planet?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tucson almost exactly 2 hours ago.  Phone camera.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is one Oregonian who will never again complain about rain.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All because some stupid with a gender reveal party burned the place to the ground.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Tucson almost exactly 2 hours ago.  Phone camera.

[Fark user image image 850x413]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Eugene earlier today
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

detonator: C18H27NO3: Tucson almost exactly 2 hours ago.  Phone camera.

[Fark user image image 850x413]

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Eugene earlier today


"A giant glowing dodgeball was seen over the northwest this evening..."


Seriously though I keep expecting to see a hand basket in the skybox one day.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Waiting for the smognados. Come on 2020, I have this one on my bingo card.
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: Should we be concerned because the earth has been ravaged by fire since time began?  Or is it just too many farkers on the planet?


For fewk sake step away from the MAGATry for half a second
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is seriously farking bad. To put it in perspective
https://www.windy.com/-Temperature-te​m​p?temp,38.073,-108.292,5,m:eTmaczy/
The west coast is getting incinerated
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We get it, you vape.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

detonator: C18H27NO3: Tucson almost exactly 2 hours ago.  Phone camera.

[Fark user image image 850x413]

[Fark user image image 425x566]
Eugene earlier today


That's insane
 
Turtlefarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image image 850x378]
We were at 416 an hour ago...


And it's getting worse
This was a couple hours ago near Orondo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This shiat's carcinogenic, probably, too.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: TwowheelinTim: Urmuf Hamer: Smoke particles over the pacific have been known to seed rain. Some anthropologists have posited indigenous people recognized wind/weather patterns and performed planned burns to "make rain". Too hopeful for 2020?

I've been watching this blanket of smoke for the last week via the satellite links on the NOAA website. We're expecting rain next week here on the north coast (CA) as this system rolls through. Today is the first day in several that we've had even a hint of a breeze coming from the ocean. It's been dead still for days. And today is the thickest I've seen the smoke as all that sh*t gets pushed back across us.

The rain is only expected to be a half inch or less (maybe more in the hills where the Slater Fire is burning) but not really enough to snuff things out.  As long as there isn't lightning associated with it, we should be ok, but with all this smoke in the air, I hope it isn't black rain with the drops forming around all the ash.


"Chocolate Rain" Original Song by Tay Zonday
Youtube EwTZ2xpQwpA
 
Target Builder
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do indigenous flora do well with fire or is this going to give the imported eucalyptus a clean slate to repopulate the west cost with pyromaniac trees?
 
mikefinch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: AsparagusFTW: Did they try raking the forest?

it would have helped to get the underbrush and dead branches cleared, yes.


Name checks out.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tucson 3 hours ago yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: [Fark user image 850x378]
We were at 416 an hour ago...


Roseburg, Oregon, has the exact same number. bleh.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: This is seriously farking bad. To put it in perspective
https://www.windy.com/-Temperature-tem​p?temp,38.073,-108.292,5,m:eTmaczy/
The west coast is getting incinerated


yeah. and that song "nowhere to run to"..yeah. 463 air quality and the roads east..well, there aren't any passable right now.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: air quality in vancouver is worst i have ever seen


the news said this afternoon Vancouver was the worst in the world.
 
LunaAndromeda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tri-Cities, Washington. Air Index: Hazardous. I can smell it creeping into the house. :'( Hopefully all this air particulate will promote rain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: AsparagusFTW: Did they try raking the forest?

it would have helped to get the underbrush and dead branches cleared, yes.


I hate gimmick accounts.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Did they try raking the forest?


Oh, FFS.  It doesn't work that way.  You have to rake the cyclone.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: DumbTrumpSupporter: AsparagusFTW: Did they try raking the forest?

it would have helped to get the underbrush and dead branches cleared, yes.

I hate gimmick accounts.


Don't hate the account. Hate the person behind it.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sure, this may look bad and whatever. But have you considered..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cyberspacedout: All because some stupid with a gender reveal party burned the place to the ground.


Well, and lightning. And arson. And other sources. But sure.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: Tucson 3 hours ago yesterday:

[Fark user image 850x413]


To any of my fellow EQ players...does that not look like a collectible to you?  Just one that you can't reach.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Target Builder: Do indigenous flora do well with fire or is this going to give the imported eucalyptus a clean slate to repopulate the west cost with pyromaniac trees?


All the native plants need fire.
 
