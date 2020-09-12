 Skip to content
(Food 52)   Finding comfort in a 400-square-foot home-as a family of 5. How about NOPE   (food52.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can only assume this involves incest.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm irrationally irritated that in a home with that little counter space, they devoted a good percentage of it to a GODDAMN HOUSEPLANT IN A BUCKET, and I'm a borderline houseplant addict.

I don't care how insta-worthy it makes your twee bullsh*t kitchen appear, that's just asinine.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they can be happy. My wife and live with 3 cats in a 2000 sqf home and sometimes were too close together.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That a whole lotta white for a home with kids and dogs.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everything changes when your children grow old enough to hate you and need their "personal" time
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Everything changes when your children grow old enough to hate you and need their "personal" time


Basically you can live in a coffin hotel if you only come home to sleep
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Might work if there are 4 bathrooms, with really really good fans.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did it for 14 years. Not by choice. Some od us grow up broke.

(Yeah, we all live in different states now)
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your lifestyle fits that space, great. You do you.

I couldn't.

/I won't look down on you
//you don't look down on me
///fairsies?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's see how that tiny house works out when the son is a teenager.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know a family of five who live in a 650 sq ft house. Every time they have people over, everyone hangs out in the back yard, just going inside to go to the bathroom or get food & drinks. It's charming. I'm not sure if having well behaved children makes it work or if having three daughters in one room made them well-behaved.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unless that's One remaining and 4 Urns, that's going to be uncomfortable...
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: Did it for 14 years. Not by choice. Some od us grow up broke.

(Yeah, we all live in different states now)


That's my take on the matter, you live in a small space only because you don't have better options. I don't understand people who choose to 'downsize', there's no such thing as too much room.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only one that looks comfy in those photos is the beagle.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was in a tiny little space for most of the summer with the fam - I am NOT cut out for that. What weirded me out the most though, by far, is when people would come over. When the kitchen is also the living room, your office, and your TV room, it feels way too intimate to have people in that space.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love the garden, but I hate
(a) that she's claiming that three people and two dogs are a family of five
(b) "rescue beagles"
 
ecor1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Could not do it. My place is 500 sq feet, where TF do they all sleep? Hammocks suspended from the ceiling?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you had a decent backyard, and an outdoors lifestyle for activities, I could see it for meals and sleeping. Stay at home and distance learning with children during the pandemic? Ya'all better like each other a lot.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lots of households like that in Hong Kong. Our four-bedroom flat was 900 sq ft and it was like a palace compared to most.

/Three of the four bedrooms were 2m x 2m.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We've lived in our less-than-400-square-foot cottage in Venice Beach, Calif., for nearly a decade, and I've operated my small business from home that entire time. In recent years, my husband and business partner, our preschooler, our two rescue beagles, and I have lived side by side, day in, day out.

There it is, found the problem! I'm guessing they couldn't afford anything over $1.2mill.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: zerkalo: Everything changes when your children grow old enough to hate you and need their "personal" time

Basically you can live in a coffin hotel if you only come home to sleep


This.

As a mostly poor single person, a 600 sq ft apartment is almost too much space for me--i have to buy furniture to fill up space.

That said, another person in that space would be horrifying. And any smaller would be nightmarish.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Let's see how that tiny house works out when the son is a teenager.


He'll have to the nasty at her house.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Would have been luxury, most places 200 years ago. We're barely 300 years from burning witches.

Still luxury, some shiathole places, today.

Yorkie: When I was a kid we had things rough...we had to fap in the thicket outside the house. Had a system, so we wouldn't interrupt each other...then one day...mom was never more angry.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ecor1: Could not do it. My place is 500 sq feet, where TF do they all sleep? Hammocks suspended from the ceiling?


Hey, hammocks worked for Gilligan and the Skipper.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nidiot: IbiEvacua: Did it for 14 years. Not by choice. Some od us grow up broke.

(Yeah, we all live in different states now)

That's my take on the matter, you live in a small space only because you don't have better options. I don't understand people who choose to 'downsize', there's no such thing as too much room.


Yeah, I kind of see both sides of "space". As my wife and I built our life from a 1 bedroom apartment to 3500 square feet, I found that people are like fish in an aquarium. You tend to grow to the size of your environment. The space we had, the more stuff we accumulated.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: We've lived in our less-than-400-square-foot cottage in Venice Beach, Calif., for nearly a decade, and I've operated my small business from home that entire time. In recent years, my husband and business partner, our preschooler, our two rescue beagles, and I have lived side by side, day in, day out.

There it is, found the problem! I'm guessing they couldn't afford anything over $1.2mill.


One the plus side, you can stay outside nearly all year long.  On the downside, you can't afford much of a yard, either.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay WTF is even going on in this article? First of all author + husband + kid + "business partner" =/= 5. Are we counting two doggos as one person? And who the hell has a live-in "business partner?" Can their "business" be found on Pornhub? Brazzers?
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Awesome outside space though.

Wouldn't be so fun in a place where half the year has snow.
 
ktybear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It looks like a biatch to clean
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dogs aren't family members.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also:
We count dogs in our 'family' count now? Cats too? Both worth 1.0 people? What about cats that spend most of their time roaming?

2 adults, a preschooler and 2 beagles: 'family of 5'?
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Okay WTF is even going on in this article? First of all author + husband + kid + "business partner" =/= 5. Are we counting two doggos as one person? And who the hell has a live-in "business partner?" Can their "business" be found on Pornhub? Brazzers?


The husband IS the business partner. And yes they are counting the dogs as two people.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how much they've been able to save up by forcing themselves into a cramped space like that. If you can put together a sizable investment account, then it really doesn't matter much about where you live because you'd be able to take a break from it when necessary.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They'll have plenty of time for family activities when they are living in a pup tent down by the river
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm glad they can be happy. My wife and live with 3 cats in a 2000 sqf home and sometimes were too close together.


Could you imagine how ecstatic those cats would be if they had the place to themselves?
/Of course you'd had to swing by every day to make sure they have enough food and water, BUT STILL!
 
