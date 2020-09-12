 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Cops gas well-bronzed black man
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
damn. yeah. that's an apt metaphor for 2020. got nothin beyond that.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nevertheless, he persisted.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is totally an accurate tweet.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Frederick Douglass: Man, it's been 150 years, can a n-word catch a break?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And if that were one lone protester who stood firm and unmoved against multiple rounds of gas attacks, how exactly do the cops think that's going to look?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: how exactly do the cops think that's going to look?


They're cops, not opticians.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd love to see the video of the idiocy in action.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If a statue is going to act uppity, it should be treated uppity
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least they didn't shoot it.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You would think that the cops, being local and all, would have realized that.  Or one of them would have figured it out and said: "Uh, guys.....?"
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I swear, the end of the world is so farking stupid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 338x512]


She needs to come pee in my bed
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: You would think that the cops, being local and all, would have realized that.  Or one of them would have figured it out and said: "Uh, guys.....?"


We have only a Twitter user's word that the statue was the target.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well they proved one thing it's not a issue of bad apples it's an issue of stupid humans
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Haha. I saw that earlier, I love the last line. I have no idea how The Onion makes it in today's age.

Totally on point for cops. Not bright enough or observant enough to know that a statue has been there for, what, years, decades?
Not brave enough to just walk up to someone and ask. Just lob canisters and waste money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: damn. yeah. that's an apt metaphor for 2020. got nothin beyond that.


Only if that's what actually happened. We have a still shot with some tear had, I'd need video to believe that they "keep gassing" the same statue over and over. I wouldn't be surprised mind you, but this is far from conclusive evidence. You can create any narrative from a still. And since people record every little thing nowadays, it makes it a little more suspect.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmm, cops who patrol the city and all know exactly where the statue is....sure, Jan.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZAZ: mr intrepid: You would think that the cops, being local and all, would have realized that.  Or one of them would have figured it out and said: "Uh, guys.....?"

We have only a Twitter user's word that the statue was the target.


Well, Rochester PD has had a body cam program in place since 2016, and incidents deploying tear gas would fall under cases where they would be expected to have them turned on.  So, anyone can submit FOIL request for footage on that night.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A bronze man

Still can

Tell stories his own way
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: damn. yeah. that's an apt metaphor for 2020. got nothin beyond that.


In spades, as it were.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Haha. I saw that earlier, I love the last line. I have no idea how The Onion makes it in today's age.

Totally on point for cops. Not bright enough or observant enough to know that a statue has been there for, what, years, decades?
Not brave enough to just walk up to someone and ask. Just lob canisters and waste money.

[Fark user image 425x426]


The only alternative is that they knew it was a statue of Frederick Douglass and decided to use it for target practice.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Having lived in upstate NY for years, I would not have been surprised if the George Floyd Incident had occurred in Rochester.   Some departments accumulate violence-first thug cops.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pointing out yet again that the issue is not that cops are too tough or politically incorrect. It's that they are bad at their jobs.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To all you farkers saying how local cops would know that is a statue should also know most cops aren't local. The city police tend to have the most local residents as officers but Sheriff departments and others do not. Since the jackboots have been calling in for support from outside the area one can pretty much bet most of those cops live in suburbs at least ten miles away. That sure as heck is the case in my town where the Sheriff deputies don't even live in the county nor do they have to.

/ Hard to hide that new speedboat and Porsche in the older 'burbs.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Well bronzed man"
Made me think of blazing saddles
"Sheriff Bart! They said you was hung!"
"They was right"
 
shaggai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, now you know why they are cops.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But don't they know that he's a Republican?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you fill your police department with random Joe and Becky that have failed out of basic training and barely had graduated High School.

We've lowered the bar of what is considered to be employable for White Americans for such a long time. That has to change by introducing UBI and keeping these societal failures at home.
 
dbaggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Pointing out yet again that the issue is not that cops are too tough or politically incorrect. It's that they are bad at their jobs.


There is literally nothing that a "black man" can do that would have avoided being tear gassed by the cops in this place.
 
Xetal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please tell me this isn't true.

No one is this stupid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: . That has to change by introducing UBI and keeping these societal failures at home.


see this is why I don't understand why people think I'm a bleeding heart I'm not
I support a universal basic income because I realize there are some people we don't need to run into every day at the convenience stores and other places
they're not actually helpful they're actually dragging everything down
Rich ppl should want this too
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xetal: Please tell me this isn't true.

No one is this stupid.


I used to live in Rochester.

I believe it.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't think all of this is going to end on December 31, sorry
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, this could lead to some epic level trolling! Show up at a protest with a mannequin on a wheeled platform and dressed in regular clothes (including a face mask!) and with a raised fist. At the protest just tow/push it around and if it comes to the cops lobbing tear gas you leave the mannequin (or mannequins if more than one person does this) behind and get out of there. Oh, to make it better prop up a BLM against he mannequin to obscure the platform it is on. Let the police lob canisters until they run out. And it will be even better if you can get some video footage of them trying to arrest the mannequin.
 
Xetal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Xetal: Please tell me this isn't true.

No one is this stupid.

I used to live in Rochester.

I believe it.


I don't disbelieve it as much as I wish it were something that was not believable.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Haha. I saw that earlier, I love the last line. I have no idea how The Onion makes it in today's age.

Totally on point for cops. Not bright enough or observant enough to know that a statue has been there for, what, years, decades?
Not brave enough to just walk up to someone and ask. Just lob canisters and waste money.

[Fark user image image 425x426]


If i ever become a time traveler to the past, I'm going to start a newspaper like the onion making fun of stupid shiat I *KNOW* is coming.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even the cops are trying to erase history
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rnatalie: At least they didn't shoot it.


you know what...i'll wait for proof they havent at this point.
if the statue vanishes overnight i'm going to assume it had at least 3 bullet holes in it.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tdyak: The Irresponsible Captain: Haha. I saw that earlier, I love the last line. I have no idea how The Onion makes it in today's age.

Totally on point for cops. Not bright enough or observant enough to know that a statue has been there for, what, years, decades?
Not brave enough to just walk up to someone and ask. Just lob canisters and waste money.

[Fark user image image 425x426]

If i ever become a time traveler to the past, I'm going to start a newspaper like the onion making fun of stupid shiat I *KNOW* is coming.


The Onion : When you're a time traveler that's content to just watch it unfold (tm)
 
