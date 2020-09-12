 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Eleventy one years is far to short a time to live among such excellent and admirable World War Two veterans   (insider.com) divider line
16
    More: Hero, World War II, Lawrence Brooks, Birthday, National Geographic, US World War, National World War II Museum, Party, past events  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 8:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 He looks better than most 50 year-olds I know! And he lives in my town! Maybe I can visit him. It would be an honor to meet him.

Speaking of New Orleans and vets, when things get back back to normal you MUST see the WW11 museum. Don't just take my word for it, look it up. It's awesome. After you enter a huge lobby with planes and other equipment you're given a choice to to take a turn - one way is an Allies exhibit, the other is Axis. Both will blow your mind and you'll burn through the entire day.

And the reason I bring up the museum, aside from of it being great, is that they employ extremely old vets as ushers and such. They seem to love it. They usually sit next to a Rolls-Royce airplane motor at the front door.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A proper salute to a fine old fellow.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
(because everything is political this year) Remember that Trump thinks this hero is "a sucker" and vote accordingly.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: He looks better than most 50 year-olds I know! And he lives in my town! Maybe I can visit him. It would be an honor to meet him.

Speaking of New Orleans and vets, when things get back back to normal you MUST see the WW11 museum. Don't just take my word for it, look it up. It's awesome. After you enter a huge lobby with planes and other equipment you're given a choice to to take a turn - one way is an Allies exhibit, the other is Axis. Both will blow your mind and you'll burn through the entire day.

And the reason I bring up the museum, aside from of it being great, is that they employ extremely old vets as ushers and such. They seem to love it. They usually sit next to a Rolls-Royce airplane motor at the front door.


WW11!?  Was it fought with time machines!?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size


What a loser.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Brooks told National Geographic that he never spoke about the inequalities with fellow Black service members.
"Every time I think about it, I'd get angry, so the best thing I'd do is just leave it go," Brooks said in the interview.

If hearing that doesn't make you angry and ashamed, you're a shiatty American.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: WW11


Please no.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can fap to this.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Salute.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: dickfreckle: He looks better than most 50 year-olds I know! And he lives in my town! Maybe I can visit him. It would be an honor to meet him.

Speaking of New Orleans and vets, when things get back back to normal you MUST see the WW11 museum. Don't just take my word for it, look it up. It's awesome. After you enter a huge lobby with planes and other equipment you're given a choice to to take a turn - one way is an Allies exhibit, the other is Axis. Both will blow your mind and you'll burn through the entire day.

And the reason I bring up the museum, aside from of it being great, is that they employ extremely old vets as ushers and such. They seem to love it. They usually sit next to a Rolls-Royce airplane motor at the front door.

WW11!?  Was it fought with time machines!?


Worse - sticks and stones.
 
spleef420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And they had a party for him and he got COVID and died.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thanks for sticking around, you tough old man!
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: And they had a party for him and he got COVID and died.


CoVID?  I suspect that an eleventy-one year old man fears the common cold and plague the same.  Although I won't be sure if it would be casual disdain due to the danger he's already faced or understanding that he isn't quite the same man that's in the photograph.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.