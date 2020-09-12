 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   United sued for not being fair to the rest of us   (bloomberg.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

329 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 6:32 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
young, blond crews

Having studied French, "blond" means male to me and "blonde" female. But the lawsuit claims all female cabin crew. They don't seem to have any male plaintiffs alleging sex discrimination. Where's Ric Romero when you need him?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sky Nazis.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ZAZ: young, blond crews

Having studied French, "blond" means male to me and "blonde" female. But the lawsuit claims all female cabin crew. They don't seem to have any male plaintiffs alleging sex discrimination. Where's Ric Romero when you need him?


Having studied English, we have learned that French is largely irrelevant to English spellings.   The spellings "blond" and "blonde" have been applied to both sexes indiscriminately.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rnatalie: ZAZ: young, blond crews

Having studied French, "blond" means male to me and "blonde" female. But the lawsuit claims all female cabin crew. They don't seem to have any male plaintiffs alleging sex discrimination. Where's Ric Romero when you need him?

Having studied English, we have learned that French is largely irrelevant to English spellings.   The spellings "blond" and "blonde" have been applied to both sexes indiscriminately.


Having studied Blonds, purple monkey dish washer.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's funny how being blonde and blue eyed was a so-called Aryan trait, but Hitler was neither.  Hitler didn't even drink beer, which I think was required by law in Germany since time immemorial.  He was a vegetarian too, so no bratwurst.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the NFL agreement with United went something like this:  "You want our business, then keep our guys happy.  Young, bonde, good legs, definitely the kind of girl who's up for a quickie in the lavatory if one of the guys wants it, get what I'm sayin'?  They gotta be f*ckable.  Prime pieces of ass - nothing but the best or our guys.  Or we take our business elsewhere."

Color me shocked.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An interesting conundrum: binding labor contractual rules vs. customer preferences. In the old days, I would have said the FAs will win easily but it's a different era as we rush back to the 50s to be great again.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Rise And Fall Of Hooters Air
Youtube ZHIcVi7F6hM
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Attorney for the plaintiff

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the male workers were harrrassing the NFL players asking for autographs.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't make up my mind about such important issues without photographic evidence to evaluate.
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy is a United pilot...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confession time:

I wish Alaska Airlines would put the younger/hotter FAs in first class.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: My buddy is a United pilot...

[Fark user image 365x750]


Wait until they decide who the pilots should be and that they should make minimum wage for the honor of flying real men.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"They said they later discovered that young, white blond attendants -- with less seniority -- were given the assignments."

Oh, the difference one little "e" might make in who is staffing that plane...
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, have you "hags" tried being younger, thinner, and blonder? I'm just saying...
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, whiney air waitresses are fighting for the ability to be plague rats even though they are in the at risk catagory for being old and crusty?
 
bababa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, this is obviously age, racial, and sexual discrimination that the airlines in the USA can no longer have as their official policy. But since the flights in question are charters, I guess worker protection flies out the window.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.