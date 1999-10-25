 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Low bridge takes a little off the top   (youtube.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh.  If you have an older car of the same model, looks like you have an excellent powertrain parts car on your hands.

Someone with the railroad is gonna get fired.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ERIE CANAL SONG
Youtube gIIM1mHfJ0U
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
that will buff right out.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nekom: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gIIM1mHf​J0U]


I was in a professional children's choir and we sang an arrangement of this song.  Ours was not as bluesy as this.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hey, Clem? What does 'Exceeds Plate F' mean?"
"Dunno, Cletus. Probably not important"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?


Comments on Reddit say it's an industrial siding and the train crew got lazy. There's an oil terminal getting tank cars after this bridge and an auto place before the bridge.

The proper procedure would be: Shove tank cars clear of the track switch to the auto rack place, uncouple, pull back clear of the track switch, place the auto rack cars in their siding, pull out, reline the track switch, hook up to the oil tank cars, build air and release the hand brakes, shove the tank cars to their place, leave.

This maneuver would probably have saved them 30-45 minutes, if the bridge was high enough to clear the auto rack cars.

Since it's a siding, this is pretty much the train crew's fault. It's not like a dispatcher running a computer console four states away remotely lined the switches for them. Whether they get fired and stay fired depends on the union contract and whether they have any prior huge f**k ups.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: edmo: I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?

Comments on Reddit say it's an industrial siding and the train crew got lazy. There's an oil terminal getting tank cars after this bridge and an auto place before the bridge.

The proper procedure would be: Shove tank cars clear of the track switch to the auto rack place, uncouple, pull back clear of the track switch, place the auto rack cars in their siding, pull out, reline the track switch, hook up to the oil tank cars, build air and release the hand brakes, shove the tank cars to their place, leave.

This maneuver would probably have saved them 30-45 minutes, if the bridge was high enough to clear the auto rack cars.

Since it's a siding, this is pretty much the train crew's fault. It's not like a dispatcher running a computer console four states away remotely lined the switches for them. Whether they get fired and stay fired depends on the union contract and whether they have any prior huge f**k ups.


Which railroad did this happen on?

Most of the big railroads have decided to "clean sheet" their operating practices and move to "Precision Scheduled Railroading" by which they want to run fewer and longer trains with fewer crews, so instead of say having two separate jobs, one to switch the auto facility and one to switch the oil facility, they want to use one job and one crew to do both, and then put pressure on to do both as fast as possible to get done and moving as fast as possible.

And then you end up with this happening.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A tall autorack car does not fit under a short bridge

From oct 25, 1999  39 cars
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?


Not even close, every route has specific clearances and you'll be given a table (i'm talking UK here, but pretty certain US would have similar) with the cars permitted on that particular route. The route planner would have a copy and should have identified that they wouldn't fit, so too the engineer should have checked before departing.

It is possible that there were some last minute changes made to the formation of the train and unexpected cars added or a diversion to the assigned route and no-one double checked. Either way more than one mistake was made that day.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new convertibles are in...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy...the top came off!

Fark user imageView Full Size


No shiat!
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: edmo: I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?

Not even close, every route has specific clearances and you'll be given a table (i'm talking UK here, but pretty certain US would have similar) with the cars permitted on that particular route. The route planner would have a copy and should have identified that they wouldn't fit, so too the engineer should have checked before departing.

It is possible that there were some last minute changes made to the formation of the train and unexpected cars added or a diversion to the assigned route and no-one double checked. Either way more than one mistake was made that day.


This is apparently a stub ending at the oil facility/refinery with the autorack facility nearby.  So this wouldn't be a through route for a route planner/dispatcher to be on, this would be switching (what you would call shunting) maneuvers.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is fun to watch in full screen

/like a car crusher
//I guess that's what it did
///the bridge I mean
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Going from point A to point B there has got to be an easy way to see what the lowest clearance value is and compare that to your tallest rail car. This would happen daily if it wasn't available. Someone skipped a step on a checklist. Walmart needs greeters.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xai: edmo: I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?

Not even close, every route has specific clearances and you'll be given a table (i'm talking UK here, but pretty certain US would have similar) with the cars permitted on that particular route. The route planner would have a copy and should have identified that they wouldn't fit, so too the engineer should have checked before departing.

It is possible that there were some last minute changes made to the formation of the train and unexpected cars added or a diversion to the assigned route and no-one double checked. Either way more than one mistake was made that day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's our clearance, Clarence?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fat boy: A tall autorack car does not fit under a short bridge

From oct 25, 1999  39 cars


Hah, wish I knew about that. I lived right by there at the time. Also, a bunch of the street names are a little off and traffic is always backed up from Mannheim to Harlem.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But Senator Collins, why did the top fall off?
Well, a bridge hit it.
A bridge hit it?
A bridge hit the train.
Is that unusual?
Oh yeah...on a train?  Chance in a million.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The insurance company is not going to believe this.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: But Senator Collins, why did the top fall off?
Well, a bridge hit it.
A bridge hit it?
A bridge hit the train.
Is that unusual?
Oh yeah...on a train?  Chance in a million.


This is VERY concerning.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
STAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHP.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This video reminded me that i havent watched any compilations of "heavy machinery fails" in a while.  may be time to boot up the ol' youtube.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now with E-Z-OPEN top!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How nice that the roof was corrugated. It folded up like an accordion.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Double Indemnity - Keyes Talks Suicide Statistics
Youtube VV6wbBFmPdo
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nekom: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gIIM1mHf​J0U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I'm probably the only one but

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm pretty sure we have some Rail Farkers around here. I thought clearances were pretty much standardized, not to mention high enough for all cars used. What's the deal here?


All routes have known clearances. The Amtrak Auto Train goes no further north than Lorton VA because the autorack cars are too tall to pass through the First Street Tunnel into Washington DC. Amtrak Superliner (double-decker) passenger cars are operated on long-distance routes mostly to the west because they won't fit on the Northeast routes due to clearance.
 
