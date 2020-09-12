 Skip to content
 
(ABC News) Charlottesville finally removes the Confederate statue at the site of the violence three years ago
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. It's about time. And they should put up a statue of Heather Heyer in its place.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA

Charlottesville's city council has voted to remove both Lee and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, but a small group of Confederate supporters filed a lawsuit to save them. The case is headed to the Supreme Court of Virginia and could take months to be resolved.

End FTA

What standing do they have to sue ? Being a taxpayer alone isnt standing in itself.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pickup truck.
Tow pintle.
Heavy chain.

"Oh no, the Jackson statue tripped over his own shoelaces! And gosh darn it to heck, the protesters' body cams all malfunctioned!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bless their hearts.
/ I read the comments
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah, Gen. Lee, an actual loser and sucker.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"African slavery as it exists amongst us the proper status of the negro in our form of civilization. This was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution...[Asserting the equality of races] was an error.

"Our new government['s] corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition."

- Alexander H. Stephens, 1861
Confederate Vice President
From his "Cornerstone Speech"

This is what Confederate monuments represent. Hard stop.

Any level of government within the US that gives honor or homage to any representation of the confederacy cannot, by definition, serve as a representative of any American population.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, I get to pull this out again.  Goody!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Here in NOLA we've been taking down statues for a good while now. The people who were angered by this don't even live here but they wouldn't mind their own business. I may be wrong but I think it was our removal of a VERY prominent General Lee statue that started this positive trend, It was national news.

It wasn't just that statue, but the name of the location is "Lee Circle," and it's a busy traffic circle, or roundabout for our friendly limey Farkers. The statue or the name of the area have not been replaced, but I get satisfaction by seeing a high-rise pedestal with no General Lee on it.

Long after the war it was still called "Tivoli Circle." All of these stupid monuments were made after the South had lost. That's a big clue for you. Why did these statues start showing up except to intimidate black people? Or to make white people feel better? In any case we can't just celebrate the confederacy, and celebration is the whole point of a statue. Put you're sh*t in a museum before we send Indiana Jones after you to tell you what's what.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the statue that the rally was about.  It's a statue near that site, but the other one is going through a lawsuit as I think the state has told them they can't remove it
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I was in Charlottesville, I stopped by Daedalus Book Shop.  If you've never been, it is one of the most charming used book stores you will ever set foot into.  I'm assuming it was one a store with an upstairs apartment and a basement.  I spent a LOT of time in the latter, because that's where they kept the history section.

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you walk outside and take a right, you will find the most delightful little coffee shop.  They make an amazing cup of hot chocolate as well.

And if you keep walking down the street another block or so, you can see the piece of road where a wannabe Nazi ran over my cousin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But now people will never know that the Civil War happened!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Pickup truck.
Tow pintle.
Heavy chain.

"Oh no, the Jackson statue tripped over his own shoelaces! And gosh darn it to heck, the protesters' body cams all malfunctioned!"


As satisfying as stuff like that is...it's better to take months in court. Why? So it STAYS down. Pulling down is only half the thing. Keeping it down is the rest.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA

Charlottesville's city council has voted to remove both Lee and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, but a small group of Confederate supporters filed a lawsuit to save them. The case is headed to the Supreme Court of Virginia and could take months to be resolved.

End FTA

What standing do they have to sue ? Being a taxpayer alone isnt standing in itself.


someone hurt the snowflakes feels?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they remove it with an atomic fusion blast?  If not, the taint is still there.  Creeping into the earth.  Only uninterrupted strikes by atomic weapons until the crater reaches the mantel and magma flows on to the surface will the site be cleansed of the taint that is Charlottesville.  Anything less than magma and atomic fusion will let the taint survive.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: The last time I was in Charlottesville, I stopped by Daedalus Book Shop.  If you've never been, it is one of the most charming used book stores you will ever set foot into.  I'm assuming it was one a store with an upstairs apartment and a basement.  I spent a LOT of time in the latter, because that's where they kept the history section.

[Fark user image image 425x566]

If you walk outside and take a right, you will find the most delightful little coffee shop.  They make an amazing cup of hot chocolate as well.

And if you keep walking down the street another block or so, you can see the piece of road where a wannabe Nazi ran over my cousin.


I used to live on that street, about 2 blocks from there. Just past the railroad bridge - the fire escape I used to smoke on was a rock's throw from where Heather was murdered.

It is a great bookshop, spent many hours wandering through the multiple levels.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ah, Gen. Lee, an actual loser and sucker.


Lee really wasn't that great of a general. His contemporaries on the Union side were garbo. The combination of Stonewall Jackson's death and Grant's investiture as general of the Army of the Potomac were the end of the Confederacy.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: Here in NOLA we've been taking down statues for a good while now. The people who were angered by this don't even live here but they wouldn't mind their own business. I may be wrong but I think it was our removal of a VERY prominent General Lee statue that started this positive trend, It was national news.

It wasn't just that statue, but the name of the location is "Lee Circle," and it's a busy traffic circle, or roundabout for our friendly limey Farkers. The statue or the name of the area have not been replaced, but I get satisfaction by seeing a high-rise pedestal with no General Lee on it.

Long after the war it was still called "Tivoli Circle." All of these stupid monuments were made after the South had lost. That's a big clue for you. Why did these statues start showing up except to intimidate black people? Or to make white people feel better? In any case we can't just celebrate the confederacy, and celebration is the whole point of a statue. Put you're sh*t in a museum before we send Indiana Jones after you to tell you what's what.


i think we should replace all confederate statues with statues of Dr. Jones.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Different statue. The one removed today was a Confederate soldier memorial in front of the Albemarle County Courthouse. The one at the center of the "Unite the Right" mess is an equeatrian statue of Lee.

\Heather Heyer
\\Never forget her, forget the f*cker who murdered her
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: dickfreckle: Here in NOLA we've been taking down statues for a good while now. The people who were angered by this don't even live here but they wouldn't mind their own business. I may be wrong but I think it was our removal of a VERY prominent General Lee statue that started this positive trend, It was national news.

It wasn't just that statue, but the name of the location is "Lee Circle," and it's a busy traffic circle, or roundabout for our friendly limey Farkers. The statue or the name of the area have not been replaced, but I get satisfaction by seeing a high-rise pedestal with no General Lee on it.

Long after the war it was still called "Tivoli Circle." All of these stupid monuments were made after the South had lost. That's a big clue for you. Why did these statues start showing up except to intimidate black people? Or to make white people feel better? In any case we can't just celebrate the confederacy, and celebration is the whole point of a statue. Put you're sh*t in a museum before we send Indiana Jones after you to tell you what's what.

i think we should replace all confederate statues with statues of Dr. Jones.


Nah, we're canceling Indiana Jones, too, 'cause he was a pedophile that took advantage of Marian Ravenwood.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: But now people will never know that the Civil War happened!


i had a history book open today and JUST AS IT HAPPENED an entire page of history went blank like a Back to the Future Polaroid!

whitewashed, indeed!
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mengelji [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given what the oaf creepers chanted that night in Charlottesville, if it isn't possible to replace the statue of Lee with a Black hero, why not a jew?
That's right - in other words, "Why not Zoidberg?"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Pulling down is only half the thing. Keeping it down is the rest.


that's what I tell my lovers.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Did they remove it with an atomic fusion blast?  If not, the taint is still there.  Creeping into the earth.  Only uninterrupted strikes by atomic weapons until the crater reaches the mantel and magma flows on to the surface will the site be cleansed of the taint that is Charlottesville.  Anything less than magma and atomic fusion will let the taint survive.


pedant.  magma cannot be on the surface... that is lava.
 
g.fro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Every Confederate statue should be replaced with a statue of a pissed-off William T. Sherman.

(U.S. Grant, Philip Sheridan, and David Farragut also acceptable.)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: AmbassadorBooze: Did they remove it with an atomic fusion blast?  If not, the taint is still there.  Creeping into the earth.  Only uninterrupted strikes by atomic weapons until the crater reaches the mantel and magma flows on to the surface will the site be cleansed of the taint that is Charlottesville.  Anything less than magma and atomic fusion will let the taint survive.

pedant.  magma cannot be on the surface... that is lava.


How deep does lava go until it is magma?  If the hole to the mantel started flowing freely and covered the area how deep would it have to be of lava until there was magma on what was previously the surface of chatlottesville?  Or does magma have to be below the crust?  is the molten rock in a volcano, but above the mantle still magma, or is it lava?

And does lava only occur from natural holes to the mantle?  if we nuked charlottesville enough to drill a hole to the mantle, would that still be "lava"?

Either way, the only way to eradicate the taint is to nuke charlottesville until molten rock of one designation or another covers the land.
 
alizeran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

King Something: Pickup truck.
Tow pintle.
Heavy chain.

"Oh no, the Jackson statue tripped over his own shoelaces! And gosh darn it to heck, the protesters' body cams all malfunctioned!"


There are police cameras on the statues 24/7. There are also "volunteer" folks monitoring the statues independently. There are reports of these volunteers being quite aggressive.

/was a half a block up from the car strike on A12
Fark user imageView Full Size

// killers car ended up in my front yard
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mengelji: Given what the oaf creepers chanted that night in Charlottesville, if it isn't possible to replace the statue of Lee with a Black hero, why not a jew?
That's right - in other words, "Why not Zoidberg?"


Why not Rabbi Tuckman instead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ah, Gen. Lee, an actual loser and sucker.

Lee really wasn't that great of a general. His contemporaries on the Union side were garbo. The combination of Stonewall Jackson's death and Grant's investiture as general of the Army of the Potomac were the end of the Confederacy.


Grant was never Commanding General of the Army of the Potomac.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

g.fro: Every Confederate statue should be replaced with a statue of a pissed-off William T. Sherman.

(U.S. Grant, Philip Sheridan, and David Farragut also acceptable.)


We also would have accepted Hancock or Sedgewick.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couple things:

Any statue the Alt-right rallies around, gets removed. Yoink. Done.
And any statue General Sherman needs to include an eternal flame.
 
g.fro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: g.fro: Every Confederate statue should be replaced with a statue of a pissed-off William T. Sherman.

(U.S. Grant, Philip Sheridan, and David Farragut also acceptable.)

We also would have accepted Hancock or Sedgewick.


Solid players, but I was going for the all-star team.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A lot of the statues were put up decades after the civil war in places which were not significant in the civil war, but were majority black neighbourhoods when the statues went up. They were put up by racist arseholes for racist arsehole reasons.

I personally can't see the problem with just moving the statues. Got a statue of a dude on a horse? Put it up outside a pony club in a nice leafy part of town. Give it back to the demographic who wants it kept up in the first place. Lawsuits solved, everybody who wants a statue gets one, everybody who wants to lose a statue loses theirs, but the racist arsehole agenda finally loses (after 111 years in the case of the Charlottesville statues).
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Couple things:

Any statue the Alt-right rallies around, gets removed. Yoink. Done.
And any statue General Sherman needs to include an eternal flame.


Like This?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: cman: FTA

Charlottesville's city council has voted to remove both Lee and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, but a small group of Confederate supporters filed a lawsuit to save them. The case is headed to the Supreme Court of Virginia and could take months to be resolved.

End FTA

What standing do they have to sue ? Being a taxpayer alone isnt standing in itself.

someone hurt the snowflakes feels?


...?

Are you aware of the concept of standing?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cman: AquaTatanka: cman: FTA

Charlottesville's city council has voted to remove both Lee and a nearby monument to fellow Gen. Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, but a small group of Confederate supporters filed a lawsuit to save them. The case is headed to the Supreme Court of Virginia and could take months to be resolved.

End FTA

What standing do they have to sue ? Being a taxpayer alone isnt standing in itself.

someone hurt the snowflakes feels?

...?

Are you aware of the concept of standing?


R.E.M. - Stand
Youtube M91_IWYzmYA
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ah, Gen. Lee, an actual loser and sucker.


In more ways than one. He could have served the Union with just as much honor as he did the Confederacy.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

King Something: Pickup truck.
Tow pintle.
Heavy chain.

"Oh no, the Jackson statue tripped over his own shoelaces! And gosh darn it to heck, the protesters' body cams all malfunctioned!"


Sounds like a good case of chain in windshield. Tow straps and hemp rope is much safer. And make sure you are 3 times as far away as the thing you pull down. Safety first.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: AquaTatanka: dickfreckle: Here in NOLA we've been taking down statues for a good while now. The people who were angered by this don't even live here but they wouldn't mind their own business. I may be wrong but I think it was our removal of a VERY prominent General Lee statue that started this positive trend, It was national news.

It wasn't just that statue, but the name of the location is "Lee Circle," and it's a busy traffic circle, or roundabout for our friendly limey Farkers. The statue or the name of the area have not been replaced, but I get satisfaction by seeing a high-rise pedestal with no General Lee on it.

Long after the war it was still called "Tivoli Circle." All of these stupid monuments were made after the South had lost. That's a big clue for you. Why did these statues start showing up except to intimidate black people? Or to make white people feel better? In any case we can't just celebrate the confederacy, and celebration is the whole point of a statue. Put you're sh*t in a museum before we send Indiana Jones after you to tell you what's what.

i think we should replace all confederate statues with statues of Dr. Jones.

Nah, we're canceling Indiana Jones, too, 'cause he was a pedophile that took advantage of Marian Ravenwood.


Spielberg changed her age from 13 to 15. Even back in the day, they knew what they were implying. Now we pretend to be shocked some people have a problem with that particular bit of age implications in the movie. Like it was an intentional bit of character to prove Indiana was a piece of shiat but only cared and did the right thing when it came to archeology.
 
shaggai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should have just told a bunch of inner city denizens the amount of money a pound of bronze it worth and how much the statue weighs. Would have been gone overnight, if not an hour.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MattytheMouse: AquaTatanka: dickfreckle: Here in NOLA we've been taking down statues for a good while now. The people who were angered by this don't even live here but they wouldn't mind their own business. I may be wrong but I think it was our removal of a VERY prominent General Lee statue that started this positive trend, It was national news.

It wasn't just that statue, but the name of the location is "Lee Circle," and it's a busy traffic circle, or roundabout for our friendly limey Farkers. The statue or the name of the area have not been replaced, but I get satisfaction by seeing a high-rise pedestal with no General Lee on it.

Long after the war it was still called "Tivoli Circle." All of these stupid monuments were made after the South had lost. That's a big clue for you. Why did these statues start showing up except to intimidate black people? Or to make white people feel better? In any case we can't just celebrate the confederacy, and celebration is the whole point of a statue. Put you're sh*t in a museum before we send Indiana Jones after you to tell you what's what.

i think we should replace all confederate statues with statues of Dr. Jones.

Nah, we're canceling Indiana Jones, too, 'cause he was a pedophile that took advantage of Marian Ravenwood.

Spielberg changed her age from 13 to 15. Even back in the day, they knew what they were implying. Now we pretend to be shocked some people have a problem with that particular bit of age implications in the movie. Like it was an intentional bit of character to prove Indiana was a piece of shiat but only cared and did the right thing when it came to archeology.


Man, I'm just upset that, of all the character flaws they had to give Indy, it was that.
 
