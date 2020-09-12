 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Take the CIA's Spot the Difference Challenge or look up Step-Mom on the web, your call   (ladbible.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Central Intelligence Agency, Jake Massey, CIA spot, New Zealand, kind of CIA talent acquisition exercise, following day, Norwich, Newcastle University  
•       •       •

1151 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 4:16 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Without resorting to any sort of in-software comparison this was what I found:

Fark user imageView Full Size


It took longer to annotate the differences than to find them.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: Without resorting to any sort of in-software comparison this was what I found:

[Fark user image 850x478]

It took longer to annotate the differences than to find them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Got these 2 as well.....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's all click on the CIA's twitter feed.  That's a good idea.

Also, the entire second image is shifted down.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meet the next generation CAPTCHA, except both images will be covered in random lines and have different exposures and white balance.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perhaps they're recruiting for people who go beyond the minimum request. Find 10, that's nice, thank's for playing.

Find more, tell them what country it is, approximate date and time, etc, they might give you a call.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey CIA, how 'bout gettin' back to work, break's over.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this a The Last Starfighter type situation?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How about the "transients" on the Grassy Knoll, all wearing brand new shoes?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lurkey: Hey CIA, how 'bout gettin' back to work, break's over.


Running out of cocaine, are we?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Found 8 without trying. Which is completely bizarre. As a kid I could never get more than one or two of the cartoon strip version of this. Hum?

/
My mom could probably find twice as many. She's creepy. She come home and notice the slightest thing. She'd know people came over. She'd know I was in her room. And all kinds or crazy stuff. I ended up having to by a Polaroid and take pictures before doing anything so that I can return things back to the state they wore.
I really wish she'd pursued leadership positions. She'd been a monster.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The beetle by the curb near the "Rarking" sign is 10 inches to the right in the bottom picture.

Enhance.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They need to hire a Farker with Photoshop. In the first photo, with whatever they used to turn the red car blue, they also took a chunk out of the woman's shoulder.

They also need to use a better JPEG compression scheme. Those photos have got more artifacting than the Natural History Museum.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
See the red-headed woman on the bottom left?

In the top image her name is Helen.

The bottom image is Helen's twin, Marcy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Found 8 without trying. Which is completely bizarre. As a kid I could never get more than one or two of the cartoon strip version of this. Hum?


Do CIA employees have to play spot the difference games a lot?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: Perhaps they're recruiting for people who go beyond the minimum request. Find 10, that's nice, thank's for playing.

Find more, tell them what country it is, approximate date and time, etc, they might give you a call.


There's already a game for that.
https://www.geoguessr.com/
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Took about 30 seconds to find 10.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you guys remember that game Photo Hunt which was this same thing?  I used to play an Asian version of that in the '90s all the time.  There was a time limit and if you press on something that isn't different you lose a few seconds from the ticking clock.
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Highlights for grownups now?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For $ .50 you can get three rounds of this on any bar video game.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: waxbeans: Found 8 without trying. Which is completely bizarre. As a kid I could never get more than one or two of the cartoon strip version of this. Hum?

Do CIA employees have to play spot the difference games a lot?


I'd imagine it might be useful in detecting forgeries. They've been known to happen, even before the age of Photoshop:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/pict​u​regalleries/worldnews/8982502/Digitall​y-altered-images-famous-pictures-that-​have-been-manipulated-using-Photoshop.​html?image=2
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: They need to hire a Farker with Photoshop. In the first photo, with whatever they used to turn the red car blue, they also took a chunk out of the woman's shoulder.

They also need to use a better JPEG compression scheme. Those photos have got more artifacting than the Natural History Museum.


Only if they want Monty Python, Scarface, and Airplane! references or disaster girl, mustard guy, and silly walk Leonardo added to everything.


/guilty
//self reporting
///vote for my 'chops
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


heard of secret squirrel
never knew slylock was a spook
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.