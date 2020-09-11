 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Great Falls Tribune)   Better grand theft auto, better pizza. Papa John's   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
4
    More: Stupid, Crime, Misdemeanor, Criminal law, Police, stolen vehicle's driver, pizza delivery car, Cherie Shalee Alexander, Pizza delivery  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 5:52 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Released on her own recognizance?  Gotta be more going on here, even beyond the usual skin color punishment inequity crap.  They aren't normally all about that with GTA for anybody.   Gonna guess mental issues, as they'd sort of be a prerequisite for wanting to steal a pizza delivery car in the first place.  I can only imagine the laughter when you tried to unload one of those - even chop shops have standards of what's worth their time
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
stole a pizza delivery car from Papa John's Pizza.

No, she didn't. She allegedly stole a car from the delivery driver.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: stole a pizza delivery car from Papa John's Pizza.

No, she didn't. She allegedly stole a car from the delivery driver.


Also, "alleged pizza".
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.