(Washington Post)   Western wildfires, with incredible map and imagery. Fark needs to bring back the "Hot" tag   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    California, United States, active fires, California State Route 1, Lightning, Cascade Range, Wildfire, Washington state  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I could agree with Kate Brown's assessment that this is a once-in-a-generation event. The next time it happens, it'll be a twice-in-a-generation event.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Five days after it started. Local news says it's like smoking 20 packs of camel non filters
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I could agree with Kate Brown's assessment that this is a once-in-a-generation event. The next time it happens, it'll be a twice-in-a-generation event.


There was a stretch near me on River Styx Road in Medina OH, along the south branch of the Rocky River that was labeled a "100-year flood plain." In the early 2000s, a large plot of land, with many trees, was cleared for a golf course, and the stretch (with about a dozen homes along the river) was reclassified as a "10-year flood plain." A monsoon-level rainstorm in summer 2003 flooded all of those homes. Several were also flooded at least 2-3 times in subsequent years. One of the homes was bought and demolished by the county, but the others are still there.
 
rbuzby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was thinking about now would be a real 2020 time for the big earthquake we've been waiting for up here.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rbuzby: I was thinking about now would be a real 2020 time for the big earthquake we've been waiting for up here.


Don't forget to mention the LOCUSTS
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For anyone getting large amounts of smoke, there are various websites out there that'll give you the air quality index in any given city or zip code. Their numbers don't all agree, since they probably take data from different sensors and factor in different pollutants (PM2.5, PM10, ozone, etc.), so here are a few:

https://www.purpleair.com
https://www.airnow.gov
https://www.iqair.com
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We finally got the smoke up this far north today. Thanks a bunch, it really wasn't feeling like summer this year since we had a very wet season. A little orange haze in the air and now I've got the urge to BBQ and wear  shorts.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 500x656]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
