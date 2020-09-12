 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   How to say "no" when you're asked to be social during a pandemic   (usatoday.com) divider line
49
    More: PSA, WANT, Coronavirus, The Conversation, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, SARS coronavirus, Nidovirales, Small events, COVID-19 restrictions  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 5:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The struggle is real.

I have friends who are still getting together. They gather outside but too close for my comfort. I decline invites but I am starting to fee like they are taking it personally.

fark this timeline and fark trump for making the pandemic so much worse than it had to be.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of my immediate family lives in another state.  Right now, my home state has about 5x as many cases as their state.  So, by either state guidelines, someone has to quarantine for two weeks or get tested for family gatherings to happen.  Haven't had that discussion yet.  :-\
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no one knows my phone number or where i live.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's how you do it:

No, thanks. I don't want to die.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Autism comes in handy sometimes. I literally just tell them "No, I'm not comfortable with that" and we move on :)
 
CommonName2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, but thanks for the invitation. Have fun.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're doing the whole distancing thing" followed by a shrug and look that says that it sucks but what are you gonna do. I haven't had too much push back to that. Not that I'd particularly care if I did.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No means No, or have things changed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be invited to weddings if you aren't close enough to people to be invited in the first place.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swann recommended saying no without a "COVID reason." Adding in the "COVID reason," instead of just saying no, "makes the other person feel as though they're not making a good, sound decision," she said.

I'm torn between "that sounds like a you problem" and "your decisions are bad and you should feel bad".
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just said it to my dad this afternoon.  "Are you out of your goddamn mind?"

I'm contemplating attending my uncle's wake in another state and told dad I'd stay in a hotel if I decide it's worth the risk.  Today, I got:

"You should stay here in my house. I have tons of immunity shots for everything."

I just wanted to pop him right in the jaw.  The entire goddamn world's shut down specifically so people like him have a better chance of surviving and this is how he treats it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'd sooner gargle urine with broken glass in it."
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Naw. You can't eat ass with a mask on."
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No."
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, stupid" has been working for me.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I dunno, man, my wife, she's kinda funny."
" I know. Everybody funny. Now you funny too. "
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the third.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My honey had to grapple with the reality that someone she had long assumed was falling to the right of the bell, and held respect for due to this, landed square in the middle of it.
Riding a bike, to go the out door bike gym class.
She was crushed but managed to not say anything to them and just absorb it in the moment. She went on for days with me and her mom and anyone else that would listen though.

And friends of mine, off to out fo town for fun weekend.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My regular get togethers (club things) are doing it every which way. One is distancing with masks optional. One is still on zoom. The other is back to monthly drinks and dinner. That's my favorite one but eating in a group is way down my list for awhile. Most people around here aren't doing a damn thing.

/in farking South Dakota
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel free to use me as an excuse, as technically we're internet besties.

So, this: "Well, I'd love to, but my friend Znuh got infected, and almost died twice. He's six months out of the ICU and he's still having problems. We're still in a pandemic, we all need to play this safe. Having fun now isn't worth it if it kills you. Being healthy for the future counts."

Or you can mutter what my father does under his breath when he sees ratlickers/covidiots: 

"A short life but a happy one"

"Sin in haste, repent at leisure."
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: My honey had to grapple with the reality that someone she had long assumed was falling to the right of the bell, and held respect for due to this, landed square in the middle of it.
Riding a bike, to go the out door bike gym class.
She was crushed but managed to not say anything to them and just absorb it in the moment. She went on for days with me and her mom and anyone else that would listen though.

And friends of mine, off to out fo town for fun weekend.


I dont understand what you just said.

I dont understand what "falling to the right of the bell" means and don't understand why someone would be crushed that someone else was riding a bike or taking an outdoor bike gym class - actually, I dont know what an outdoor gym class might be.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I statements" and a gift?

"I am not a plague rat.  Given your decisionmaking, I will send a donation to a charity after your funeral."

If you don't want to be that blunt, how about:  "I have to be careful right now because [ someone I love / my neighbor / a stranger I may cross paths with while shopping and I am not a selfish asshole ] is immunocompromised... but I'm looking forward a year or two, to celebrating two or three of every occasion we had to skip!  Let's have a big party then!"

I understand that it can be tough, emotionally.  But what's tougher?  Being clear about the need to be careful about your role in spreading a plague that is actively killing people -- has already killed 200,000 Americans SO FAR -- with no hope of even starting to get started on doing anything about it for at least five more months...

... or spending the rest of your life wondering if you killed your gramma or your friend's neighbor when you sneezed?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the things myself, as a Philadelphian, never has to worry about.

We just say no and nobody gets butthurt.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"hey guys, love to, but i've got XYZ reason to be super cautious about this, so i need to pass. farking sucks. Nothing more i'd love to do tonight. You guys have fun though and thanks for thinking of me. I'll catch up with you during the week, let me know how it went"

How farking hard is that you tools.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Znuh: Feel free to use me as an excuse, as technically we're internet besties.

So, this: "Well, I'd love to, but my friend Znuh got infected, and almost died twice. He's six months out of the ICU and he's still having problems. We're still in a pandemic, we all need to play this safe. Having fun now isn't worth it if it kills you. Being healthy for the future counts."


Fark needs a "I love you, and would give you a hug if it were safe to do so" button.

Thanks for that -- awesome.  And thanks for repeatedly sharing your story and using your personal experience:  I firmly believe that kind of thing makes a huge difference.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The only people I would want to socialize with are also refusing to do any sort of socializing right now, so it works.

/Virtually attending a wedding next month.
//Was looking forward to driving to the Bold Rock Brewery to load up on supplies for the reception.  Oh well.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: This is one of the things myself, as a Philadelphian, never has to worry about.

We just say no and nobody gets butthurt.


also carries the added benefit of everyone else thinking, "shiat, he had something better to do, we are the ones who suck"
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: "Naw. You can't eat ass with a mask on."


Wrong.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ask me again in three weeks.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I prefer the third.

[Fark user image 740x539]


The first might also work, if you want the host to rescind the invitation.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I honestly do not understand the need for physical proximity. Unless I'm actually having sex or hugging someone, my communication might as well be by telephone. I love talking to people, exchanging ideas and jokes, but proximity is just clutter, and when it gets into larger groups, is something to be endured rather than enjoyed. I have no problem saying no to people who want to gather in groups. In fact, it's so much easier now since I don't have to explain to my wife that I think every two to three years might be too frequently to see close blood relatives that one likes.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Unless I'm actually having sex or hugging someone, my communication might as well be by telephone.


I'll take the under please...What? No. I don't need to see the number. I said the under.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh, I never have that problem.  Wonder why.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: no one knows my phone number or where i live.


This is what I did.
Cabin out in the woods. Two trips to town per month.

My parents were in their forties when I was born. They were both WWII veterans.

Both of them told me stories about Scarlet Fever, Diptheria, and the flu that took both of my Dad's sisters in the thirties.

I bailed to the mountains the minute I heard "Lock Down"
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: No means No, or have things changed?


[Fark user image 476x700]


Drunk means no?  Uh oh...
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My uncle decided to throw a "September Birthdays" party this year like he did last year. (Four members of our family have birthdays between 9/3 and 9/14) and wanted everybody to come over as he was going to have a cookout. Found out that his 25-year-old son was going to invite a group of his friends, and my uncle was going to invite 6-7 of his buddies over.

It quickly went from "We might show up for a little bit as long as its just family" to "Oh Hell No!"
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pestifer: I honestly do not understand the need for physical proximity.


As in all axes of human characteristics, just be glad your personal wiring lines up with the current societal demands.

I say that as a RAGING introvert, who is quite happy to see extroverts and bullying hand-shakers and over-kissy stranger-huggers have to chill the fark out... but I also understand that it can be really hard on people.

Regardless, "gosh, no... I really appreciate the invitation, but I need to be careful" should end it.  If that does not end it, one's friend isn't actually a friend, and one should reconsider the relationship.

Hell, just being _asked_ to attend a large social gathering should be enough to force a reconsideration.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not getting invited prevents this problem. A benefit of no friends and some cats.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LineNoise: BunkyBrewman: This is one of the things myself, as a Philadelphian, never has to worry about.

We just say no and nobody gets butthurt.

also carries the added benefit of everyone else thinking, "shiat, he had something better to do, we are the ones who suck"


lol

Nah, they just call me a loser and tell me what I'm missing out on.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: LineNoise: BunkyBrewman: This is one of the things myself, as a Philadelphian, never has to worry about.

We just say no and nobody gets butthurt.

also carries the added benefit of everyone else thinking, "shiat, he had something better to do, we are the ones who suck"

lol

Nah, they just call me a loser and tell me what I'm missing out on.


Friends don't call you loser.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The only people I would want to socialize with are also refusing to do any sort of socializing right now, so it works.

/Virtually attending a wedding next month.
//Was looking forward to driving to the Bold Rock Brewery to load up on supplies for the reception.  Oh well.


Virtually attending a wedding and physically attending one both suck about the most out of any activity one could possibly do. The virtual way just beats out the other because you can shut it down a few minutes into it and claim technical difficulties and then ask how things went while ignoring the answer completely.
 
srb68
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: This is one of the things myself, as a Philadelphian, never has to worry about.

We just say no and nobody gets butthurt.


I do so miss Philly. You'd be surprised the many contortions one must go through to tell tiny town Alaskans how to fark with off with their plague rat bullshiat and have them not take it personally.  Such delicate snowflakes.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: BunkyBrewman: LineNoise: BunkyBrewman: This is one of the things myself, as a Philadelphian, never has to worry about.

We just say no and nobody gets butthurt.

also carries the added benefit of everyone else thinking, "shiat, he had something better to do, we are the ones who suck"

lol

Nah, they just call me a loser and tell me what I'm missing out on.

Friends don't call you loser.


This.  My friends and I have an understanding that sometimes we just don't feel like doing shiat.  We know the excuse might be real or made up but we say 'no worries' and let it go.

Had a coworker who wanted to be friends but any time I said 'I can't I got some shiat to do' he'd give me grief.  We're no longer friends.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I occasionally have to make a delivery of product.  In those cases I explain to the customer, before I start the drive to their door, "Please wait until you get my text before opening your door."

I drive to the address provided.  I open my car door a crack, don my mask and gloves and pick up the package.  I hip check my car door to close it, then take the product to their door, leave it on the step and send the text while standing next to my car.  That is the closest I want to get to a person.

My friends know to not invite me to a gathering, as half my household has COVID-19 comorbidities.  Anyone else, I just use the following: "Oh, sod off, ye bloody wanker."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mothers b-day was June, they wanted to have immediate family over for a cookout.
I just said, No, I'm not coming.

I don't know if they were mad about it or not but I also don't care. Sorry, not doing stuff like that.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

meanmutton: PvtStash: My honey had to grapple with the reality that someone she had long assumed was falling to the right of the bell, and held respect for due to this, landed square in the middle of it.
Riding a bike, to go the out door bike gym class.
She was crushed but managed to not say anything to them and just absorb it in the moment. She went on for days with me and her mom and anyone else that would listen though.

And friends of mine, off to out fo town for fun weekend.

I dont understand what you just said.

I dont understand what "falling to the right of the bell" means and don't understand why someone would be crushed that someone else was riding a bike or taking an outdoor bike gym class - actually, I dont know what an outdoor gym class might be.


Sorry you're right i spoke to easily.
in my mind a bell curve is always formatted so that the represented data is ordered by any subjectively judged qualities from left to right. Falling left or right of the bell now regardless of topic means the subjective POV of less to more desirable.

And for my honey's subjective call on matters, going to the group workout. Even one where they bring all the bikes outside and space them out 6ft each. By her risk/need POV, this is just not necessary to do, so irrationally unintelligent to do.

Everyone has their own judge on that, but she had been judging a good long friend of hers to be more of her POV, thus more intelligent than their actions lead her to perceive of them now.

Long held beliefs of any k,ind being shattered for you are generally not the easy water of the back as it were.
This is what i see the article having involved. Asked to join or not, discovery of such widely differetn  reasonable risk assessment in people near you can be disturbing for people.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: I occasionally have to make a delivery of product.  In those cases I explain to the customer, before I start the drive to their door, "Please wait until you get my text before opening your door."

I drive to the address provided.  I open my car door a crack, don my mask and gloves and pick up the package.  I hip check my car door to close it, then take the product to their door, leave it on the step and send the text while standing next to my car.  That is the closest I want to get to a person.

My friends know to not invite me to a gathering, as half my household has COVID-19 comorbidities.  Anyone else, I just use the following: "Oh, sod off, ye bloody wanker."


Where are these packages during transit to these customers?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: no one knows my phone number or where i live.


You must be thrilled to be able to deliver that with "pride."
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.