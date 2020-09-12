 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Parents thought Donor 9623 was a genius who spoke four languages, not a college dropout with a criminal record
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the kids will understand when you tell them they must be returned for being faulty misleading merchandise.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"To the mothers, he was just Donor 9623. They did not know his name, but from his glowing sperm-donor profile, they knew he had an IQ of 160, spoke four languages, was pursuing a doctorate in neuroscience engineering, and looked like Tom Cruise."

What is the dictionary definition of "too good to be true?"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whynotboth.jpg
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "To the mothers, he was just Donor 9623. They did not know his name, but from his glowing sperm-donor profile, they knew he had an IQ of 160, spoke four languages, was pursuing a doctorate in neuroscience engineering, and looked like Tom Cruise."

What is the dictionary definition of "too good to be true?"


And he had to be at the gym in 26 minutes.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the sperm bank is pretty much like a pick-up bar 10 minutes to closing time, then?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Whynotboth.jpg


DNRTFA and came here to say this.

High intelligence does not effect good behavior or success.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PSYCH!
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. Man got paid to jerk off for 14 years.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw the eugenics program was all a lie!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No reason you can't be both.

Might have been Bill Gates (except I don't know about the languages part)
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm sure the kids will understand when you tell them they must be returned for being faulty misleading merchandise.


Refunds on unopened merchandise with original receipt from 30 days of purchase only.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too bad this only went on for 14 years.
It'd a been way more interesting to not find out about this until a good number of the kds were well into their 30s.
but as it is now i assume many of the parents that are having any difficulties as parents at all just give up on the kid and blame the sperm doner 100% and their parenting 0%.

While if we'd had a good number of them get on into some real life before dining out, we'd a had a good chance to better see what the spectrum spread on that was on the whole nurture/nature question for this.

But if the parents just give up on the kids cause they were not what they wanted to purchase and no longer believe them worthy of a lot of parenting efforts, then they will just leave the blame entirely on nature and excuse them,selves for having any hand at all in it.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting to formally sift through someone's behavior, intelligence, and appearance for artificial insemination sounds like a modern flavor of eugenics.  More so when having mental health issues and a criminal record is distressing.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mothers who do this stuff are creepy as hell.
I feel bad for the offspring raised by these creepy weirdos.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hiperfdiy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Cafe Threads: Whynotboth.jpg

DNRTFA and came here to say this.

High intelligence does not effect good behavior or success.


Define intelligence.

High IQ is predictive of work related success. It's about the best predictive metric currently known.

I'm sure there are definitions of 'intelligence' that don't though.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: No reason you can't be both.

Might have been Bill Gates (except I don't know about the languages part)


A better example may be John Carmack: a genius, but kind of a prick, and with an arrest record for (attempted) burglary (if what I remember reading in Masters of Doom is correct)
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: Saw this 'Beavis and Butthead' episode.

Best line.
Nurse: Get to work...gah...On the tests.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the lab told you about your donor:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Your actual donor:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size



This is why I would never consider artificial insemination.  Leaving aside the fact that there are so many kids who need a family (although when I was if an age to adopt, single, openly gay women weren't allowed to).
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: "To the mothers, he was just Donor 9623. They did not know his name, but from his glowing sperm-donor profile, they knew he had an IQ of 160, spoke four languages, was pursuing a doctorate in neuroscience engineering, and looked like Tom Cruise."

What is the dictionary definition of "too good to be true?"


Pretty much, even the sperm bank should have thought as much.   How many men who actually have something near these things are going to need/want to donate/sell to a sperm bank in the first place?   Not many if you ask me.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine: the messiest of messes at a sperm bank.

/Like walking in a dust storm from powdered laundry detergent
//suddenly I am craving Toaster Strudels
///Ever peel dried Elmer's glue off your hands?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: But if the parents just give up on the kids cause they were not what they wanted to purchase and no longer believe them worthy of a lot of parenting efforts, then they will just leave the blame entirely on nature and excuse them,selves for having any hand at all in it.


Ladies and gentleman, can I have a "This!" for this dude(tte)..?

/ "Your genetic father didn't have any qualifications but did have a criminal record - sorry, but you can't aspire to anything more than that."
// F#ck that noise
 
syzygy whizz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I wonder what I missed...then I read stuff like this and think what missed ME.
Say, a bullet of sorts.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grimlock1972: Dewey Fidalgo: "To the mothers, he was just Donor 9623. They did not know his name, but from his glowing sperm-donor profile, they knew he had an IQ of 160, spoke four languages, was pursuing a doctorate in neuroscience engineering, and looked like Tom Cruise."

What is the dictionary definition of "too good to be true?"

Pretty much, even the sperm bank should have thought as much.   How many men who actually have something near these things are going to need/want to donate/sell to a sperm bank in the first place?   Not many if you ask me.


It's a hobby, and it's my way of "giving back".
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am both, and feeling attacked by this headline
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Making abortion legal to the 87th trimester or 4 trimesters after the kid last asks his parents for money (whichever is later) solves this and many other problems!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: I am both, and feeling attacked by this headline


Ha ha! You're made of semen!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Garza and the Supermutants: Cafe Threads: Whynotboth.jpg

DNRTFA and came here to say this.

High intelligence does not effect good behavior or success.

Define intelligence.

High IQ is predictive of work related success. It's about the best predictive metric currently known.

I'm sure there are definitions of 'intelligence' that don't though.


High IQ people can be a mixed bag beyond the number.  Can design a nuclear reactor but counting to five can an adventure.  Socially awkward, dress funny.  And don't get me started on grammar.

/But enough about me
//IQ 165
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Getting to formally sift through someone's behavior, intelligence, and appearance for artificial insemination sounds like a modern flavor of eugenics.  More so when having mental health issues and a criminal record is distressing.


How is that different from sexual selection?  Some narrow definition of "formally"?
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Ha ha!You're made of semen!


Rejected slogans for baby clothing #9623...
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look at it as a positive to kid. Turn 18, sue everyone in sight, collect a good 18 years of child support.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a wanker.
 
derio42
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sperm bank donors are like nudist colonies: there is essentially no overlap between the kind of people you wish were there, and the actual people that choose to be there.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

You thought all you needed was a perfect child to make you perfect.

Nothing and no one is perfect.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd argue the end result of your life plays heavier into nurture rather than nature.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Cafe Threads: Whynotboth.jpg

DNRTFA and came here to say this.

High intelligence does not effect good behavior or success.


Tell that to every single person making important decisions in this stupid idiotic Nation
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mothers who do this stuff are creepy as hell.
I feel bad for the offspring raised by these creepy weirdos.


Yeah those people keeping those one night stand babies are so much better human beings
🙄
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As others have said, these are not mutually exclusive traits. I also don't know that IQ and the ability to speak multiple languages are related.

/ fluent in 4 languages, all with a native accent, no less.  
// not a genius
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good.
People with money ruin EVERY thing
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: Mothers who do this stuff are creepy as hell.
I feel bad for the offspring raised by these creepy weirdos.

Yeah those people keeping those one night stand babies are so much better human beings
🙄


False dichotomy
 
Brofar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mothers who do this stuff are creepy as hell.
I feel bad for the offspring raised by these creepy weirdos.


That's nice, not everyone can conceive the way you want them to
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dont you always try to use the best ingredients when you bake a cake? They got defrauded on the batter contents.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The guy's definitely an asshole to lie about something that important.  However, you've got to admit that it was a very successful reproductive strategy.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mothers who do this stuff are creepy as hell.
I feel bad for the offspring raised by these creepy weirdos.


They should stick to finding semi-rich guys, spreading their legs and collecting child support?

grimlock1972:
What is the dictionary definition of "too good to be true?"

Pretty much, even the sperm bank should have thought as much.   How many men who actually have something near these things are going to need/want to donate/sell to a sperm bank in the first place?   Not many if you ask me.

All they are going to get are either broke guys who need the money or some sort of weird fetish (especially those favoring eugenics).  If they actually test the donors, they'll quickly be reduce to requiring the staff to produce the sperm themselves (which is already a scandal).

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Garza and the Supermutants: Cafe Threads: Whynotboth.jpg
DNRTFA and came here to say this.
High intelligence does not effect good behavior or success.
Define intelligence.
High IQ is predictive of work related success. It's about the best predictive metric currently known.
I'm sure there are definitions of 'intelligence' that don't though.


How does it compare to parent's career success?  Or for the ladies, how pretty they are (best predictive metric for overall financial success, although that typically includes a partner)?

capt.hollister: waxbeans: Begoggle: Mothers who do this stuff are creepy as hell.
I feel bad for the offspring raised by these creepy weirdos.

Yeah those people keeping those one night stand babies are so much better human beings
🙄

False dichotomy


So what exactly is your suggestion for those in this situation?

/ps: four languages can be deceptive (although in this case it is pure BS, as is the IQ test)
//Spanish, Italian, Catalan, French = 1.5 languages (see also the 4 official languages of Belgium, although their might be a wider gap between the two pairs).
///English, Chinese, Arabic, Hindi = had to be a diplobrat learning them under 11.  Can probably pick up the rest quicker than anyone.
 
