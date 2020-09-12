 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   Creek Fire ground crews to National Guard helicopters: "Wait, it's too dangerous." National Guard: "Just tell us where the people are. We're going to go get them"   (military.com) divider line
43
    More: Hero, United States Army, California, California's Fresno County, Fresno County, California, Fire Protection, Chief Warrant Officer, Sergeant, dire situation  
•       •       •

1301 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 2:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Losers and suckers," everybody.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LET"S GET THEM!!!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 700x394]
LET"S GET THEM!!!


I had been thinking of the eagles rescuing Frodo and Sam, but I like that.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 700x394]
LET"S GET THEM!!!


Push that fire into a dumpster!

Dumpster Fire 2020!
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait. Did they mean rescue or shoot?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
National Guard: "Just tell us where the people are. We're going to go get them"

This headline would have worked a couple weeks ago on a first-person Buzzfeed or Vox piece about brutality against protesters, too.

I love context.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "Losers and suckers," everybody.


i came to make a joke like that. perhaps we need to examine the meaning of words in the troubling time.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "Losers and suckers," everybody.


I don't get it. What was in it for them?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Guard...f*ck yeah guys! Job well done.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention Trumpy the Clown:  This is what losers and suckers look like.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Attention Trumpy the Clown:  This is what losers and suckers look like.


but his bone spurs
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunno why, but this makes me think even more about Trump thinking he's got any branch of US military on "his side".

Drumpf thinking he can declare martial law and calling up any of the brass would get the US armed forces equivalent of "new phone who dis?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that a hot LZ.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*that's
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how about put the fires out. it's smokey here in vancouver
 
bsmz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the last step running out of people to rescue, or running out of ability to fly through the fire, or running out of ability to stay awake? The article is unclear.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think, if these guys would've done just a little raking they wouldn't have to be risking their lives.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exactly why I still maintain hope for America right there...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you haven't served in the military, please recognize this bravery for what it is. It was about protecting people. Sometimes it's another country's people, sometimes it's our people, sometimes it's your own military peeps. There was nothing in this for them except the real possibility of dying while trying to do something that was very challenging and dangerous.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
See, DJT, *this* is what the National Guard is *meant* to do when they aren't called up to federal active duty to go kill people in other countries.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's what heroes do.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hell this is more what they signed up for than chasing ghost all over the desert.
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isaiah 6:8
 
NEDM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Somebody tell them they can paint a Giant Green Foot on the side of those helicopters now.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well done. A perfect use of the Guards skills and equipment.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump is going to turn this into a spectacle, awarding them as many medals as he can, a parade as well, to show his base how much he loves our heroes. He'll think up a new honor without congress that is even greater and more beautiful than the Medal of Honor. The award will not only be the highest in the land, but will give you 15% off your stay at any Trump property. The ignorant motherfarker.
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Warrant Officer 1 One Xiong and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Irvin Hernandez

/'Murica
//This is important
///I don't know how to slashies
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

August11: Trump is going to turn this into a spectacle, awarding them as many medals as he can, a parade as well, to show his base how much he loves our heroes. He'll think up a new honor without congress that is even greater and more beautiful than the Medal of Honor. The award will not only be the highest in the land, but will give you 15% off your stay at any Trump property. The ignorant motherfarker.


He'll induct them all into the Space Force National Guard and then ask why they didn't just use the Transporter.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NEDM: Somebody tell them they can paint a Giant Green Foot on the side of those helicopters now.


Giant pair of brass balls would work too.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
About half way through, this video starts to interview a guy who was airlifted off the beach.  It includes some video of the Chinook coming in.   I can't even imagine trying to fly down into that bowl in the dark, through the smoke and those thermals, and then setting down in a parking lot next to a bunch of scared civilians with flashlights waving around every which way.

Helicopter rescues 200 trapped by fast-moving California wildfire
Youtube BAqRXXylSFg
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

August11: Trump is going to turn this into a spectacle, awarding them as many medals as he can, a parade as well, to show his base how much he loves our heroes. He'll think up a new honor without congress that is even greater and more beautiful than the Medal of Honor. The award will not only be the highest in the land, but will give you 15% off your stay at any Trump property. The ignorant motherfarker.


He'll say he sent them in.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's a longer, uncut video, which shows their approach:

California National Guard Rescues Campers Trapped by Creek Fire
Youtube 3Vy2CdUqYa8
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Wait. Did they mean rescue or shoot?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"How do you rescue women and children?"
'Just don't lead them as much.'
 
MagneticRepulsion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warthog: Here's a longer, uncut video, which shows their approach:

[YouTube video: California National Guard Rescues Campers Trapped by Creek Fire]


HOLY FARK!
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MagneticRepulsion: Warthog: Here's a longer, uncut video, which shows their approach:

[YouTube video: California National Guard Rescues Campers Trapped by Creek Fire]

HOLY FARK!


This.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: Here's a longer, uncut video, which shows their approach:

[YouTube video: California National Guard Rescues Campers Trapped by Creek Fire]


HOLY HELL!!!!!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iToad: Attention Trumpy the Clown:  This is what losers and suckers look like.


Did they charge more for this service because people were desperate? No? Then for Trump they were losers and suckers still .
 
not enough beer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: how about put the fires out. it's smokey here in vancouver


They are working on it but a certain orange shiat gibbon won't return the left coast phones calls. They need more personnel and equipment.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

awruk!: iToad: Attention Trumpy the Clown:  This is what losers and suckers look like.

Did they charge more for this service because people were desperate? No? Then for Trump they were losers and suckers still .


Donald trump watched Running Man and thought the ending was sad.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MagneticRepulsion: Warthog: Here's a longer, uncut video, which shows their approach:

[YouTube video: California National Guard Rescues Campers Trapped by Creek Fire]

HOLY FARK!


It's impressive, but Chinook pilots call that "Tuesday."    I don't know if the guy who flew into the fire had experience in Afghanistan, but here's what they do at the office up in the mountains:

Chinook Pinnacle Landing
Youtube SWb40UEXGMU


Now THIS video -- this got a HOLY HELL!!! out of me.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More videos of Chinook pilots doing Chinook things:

crazy chopper landing
Youtube 7po3JlgWhvQ
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.