 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Grounding your kid for wearing a mask behind your back? How QAmom   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
22
    More: Asinine, Adolescence, Twitter, Childhood, English-language films, Developmental psychology, conspiracy theorist, name of Kristina L. Allen, Parenting  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 2:58 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heh.  Local school district has decided to play hardball with parents that want mask exceptions.

If the student has an IEP or is already acknowledged as requiring some kind of accommodation under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, then the IEP team meeting process or the Section 504 evaluation process will be used to determine if a student may qualify for some mask rule leniency.  Leniency like being able to go outside hourly to remove the mask away from other students if the student has anxiety problems.  No blanket exceptions are to be granted.

If a student does not have an IEP or is not already acknowledged as medically disabled under the Rehabilitation Act, then a parent will be offered the option of having the student evaluated under Section 504, getting the student declared as having a disability.  This label, once acquired, does not easily go away, and like above, leniency will not come in the form of a total exemption from wearing masks.  Additionally if breathing is cited as the reason, then the student will likely never be allowed to play sports or participate in electives like band where breathing plays a central role in the class.  So the student will still be required to wear a mask when in proximity to others, and will have burned bridges for other things like sports.

They've also said that any parents that feel that their child is being treated unfairly are most welcome to pursue any and all legal avenues available to them.  Ie, the school district's general counsel has already been consulted in the drafting of these rules, and is on-retainer to respond to challenges with a reasonable degree of certainty of prevailing in court.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Octomom's kid will really be grounded once they're six feet under. (from the article)
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet this kid has had his vaccinations too, just hasn't told his mother.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my brothers kid was in preschool. Wearing pants caused the kid anxiety, it was a problem.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: I bet this kid has had his vaccinations too, just hasn't told his mother.


Came in here to say how this reminded me of stories of kids who got vaccines without their parents' permission the second they turned 18.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ugh, how does someone make being a mom a central part of their identity then do such an awful job of it?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Ugh, how does someone make being a mom a central part of their identity then do such an awful job of it?


These are people who believe squeezing out a crotchfruit grants them the wisdom of the ancients, and they believe it makes them infallible.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems like all the wrong people are being infected.
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just hang your kid out a window and have strangers cough mucus on them. Ha ha, no one is gonna tell YOU how to live or what you shouldn't do to your children.
 
trialpha
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It really is kind of pathetic the sheer amount of resistance there is to wearing a mask. Even a large number of those who wear them take them off at the first opportunity, or move it down around their chins, etc.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: Heh.  Local school district has decided to play hardball with parents that want mask exceptions.


This country is so beautiful and so much more what it can be when we don't negotiate with terrorists.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The MAGA crowd just keeps trying to out-deplorable each other.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we instea
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we instead throw away these filthy disgusting people?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: LThis label, once acquired, does not easily go away, and like above, leniency will not come in the form of a total exemption from wearing masks.  Additionally if breathing is cited as the reason, then the student will likely never be allowed to play sports or participate in electives like band where breathing plays a central role in the class.  So the student will still be required to wear a mask when in proximity to others, and will have burned bridges for other things like sports.


Considering those are almost certainly the same parents who will try to fistfight coaches and umps, I say let them try that route.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

trialpha: It really is kind of pathetic the sheer amount of resistance there is to wearing a mask. Even a large number of those who wear them take them off at the first opportunity, or move it down around their chins, etc.


I take mine off as soon as I'm outside, is that bad?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd bet the farm that this account posts from Russia.

https://twitter.com/Sakowichmom
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Can we instead throw away these filthy disgusting people?


Well we could. But that's pretty immoral. And we'd probably feel some guilt at the collateral damage.

But we could tell them no. Saying no is always an option.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

slobberbone: KodosZardoz: Can we instead throw away these filthy disgusting people?

Well we could. But that's pretty immoral. And we'd probably feel some guilt at the collateral damage.

But we could tell them no. Saying no is always an option.


Oh, that's no fun. Lol
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mom and dad, every humans first exposure to accepting authoritarianism.
Without mom and dad racism would die. Without out mom and dad religion would die. You should not want a carbon copy of your self mom and dad. You should want a better human.
😔
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: I'd bet the farm that this account posts from Russia.

https://twitter.com/Sakowichmom


Yeah, I'd also bet the farm that this is from a troll farm in Russia.  Granted, she sounds very much like people I actually know (some are family relations) but her posts all seem too targeted to push buttons.

I kinda do hope that this person is real, because if it's from a Russian troll farm, the message is getting pushed farther and wider and duplicated many more ways 24/7 than some nitwit mom could produce.

And if she's real, there's also the chance that she'll catch Covid.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pro-makers have been biatching about mask deniers for 5 months. Shouldn't the anti-maskers all be dead by now?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.