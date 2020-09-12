 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Families pool money to buy 97 acres to build a black-friendly city in Georgia. Surely no one will have a problem with this   (cnn.com) divider line
99
    More: Interesting, Black people, Slavery, City, Town, The Sale, Sale, end of their development plan, CNN affiliate WGXA  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 2:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



99 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will they also have 2.425 mules on the property?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Called Atlanta?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: Called Atlanta?


FWIW, that was basically the tagline on my original headline here.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

8 inches: Called Atlanta?


Apparently you've never been to Atlanta.  White folks galore in that city, including my sister.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is 97 acres in Georgia?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't be invited to any of their dance parties, sadly.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worked pretty well the last time somebody tried that out. Hopefully we don't burn it to the ground when they start gaining equity this time.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation


You're misreading it.

It's not exclusively Black, but it is being marketed toward that community.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AeAe: How much is 97 acres in Georgia?


4,225,320 square feet. Same as everywhere else.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've seen how this story ends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
before fark is all on board with this, keep in mind, they are forming an HOA.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wonder where they will get the money to fight the first lawsuit when someone who isn't black wants to purchase or rent a house.

https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/f​a​ir_housing_equal_opp/fair_housing_act_​overview

What Is Prohibited?
In the Sale and Rental of Housing:
It is illegal discrimination to take any of the following actions because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin:
Refuse to rent or sell housing
Refuse to negotiate for housing
Otherwise make housing unavailable
Set different terms, conditions or privileges for sale or rental of a dwelling
Provide a person different housing services or facilities
Falsely deny that housing is available for inspection, sale or rental
Make, print or publish any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination
Impose different sales prices or rental charges for the sale or rental of a dwelling
Use different qualification criteria or applications, or sale or rental standards or procedures, such as income standards, application requirements, application fees, credit analyses, sale or rental approval procedures or other requirements
Evict a tenant or a tenant's guest
Harass a person
Fail or delay performance of maintenance or repairs
Limit privileges, services or facilities of a dwelling
Discourage the purchase or rental of a dwelling
Assign a person to a particular building or neighborhood or section of a building or neighborhood
For profit, persuade, or try to persuade, homeowners to sell their homes by suggesting that people of a particular protected characteristic are about to move into the neighborhood (blockbusting)
Refuse to provide or discriminate in the terms or conditions of homeowners insurance because of the race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin of the owner and/or occupants of a dwelling
Deny access to or membership in any multiple listing service or real estate brokers' organization


https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/f​a​ir_housing_equal_opp/advertising_and_m​arketing

What Is Prohibited?
In nearly all housing, including private housing, public housing, and housing that receives federal funding, the Fair Housing Act prohibits the making, printing and publishing of advertisements that indicate a preference, limitation or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin. The prohibition applies to publishers, such as newspapers and directories, as well as to persons and entities who place real estate advertisements in newspapers and on websites. It also applies where the advertisement itself violates the Act, even if the property being advertised may be exempt from the provisions of the Act. Other federal civil rights laws may also prohibit discriminatory advertising practices.
Examples of advertising that may violate the Act include phrases such as "no children," which indicates discrimination on the basis of familial status, or "no wheelchairs," which indicates disability discrimination.

https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/f​a​ir_housing_equal_opp/examples_housing_​discrimination

Steering Is A Form Of Discrimination:
John, who is an Asian man, meets with a real estate broker to discuss purchasing a house for his family. When John names the neighborhood that he is interested in, the broker asks John if he is sure that his family will feel comfortable there. The broker tells John that she has a wonderful listing in another neighborhood where there are more "people like them." When the broker takes John to see the house, John notices that the residents of the neighborhood appear to be mostly Asian. John files a complaint with HUD because steering someone to a certain neighborhood because of his race is a form of race discrimination.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation


FTFA:
"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."
 
mateomaui
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they put up a 30' wall around the whole thing to keep out white people I'm willing to call it an exclusive gated community. Seems fair.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DVD: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

You're misreading it.

It's not exclusively Black, but it is being marketed toward that community.


Exactly. They can't legally refuse to sell to anyone who isn't black, as that would be a violation of the Fair Housing Act 1968. What they have done is to promote the new town as being black-friendly. It's a bit like the way that historically black colleges and universities can define themselves as such while not discriminating on the basis of race in regards to admissions or discouraging non-black students from applying in any way.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

FTFA:
"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."


Which is illegal.

Fair Housing Act doesn't just prohibit discrimination against, it also prohibits a "preference for".
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DVD: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

You're misreading it.

It's not exclusively Black, but it is being marketed toward that community.


Again. Illegal.

They are literally going to lose their investment when the lawsuits start.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: DVD: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

You're misreading it.

It's not exclusively Black, but it is being marketed toward that community.

Exactly. They can't legally refuse to sell to anyone who isn't black, as that would be a violation of the Fair Housing Act 1968. What they have done is to promote the new town as being black-friendly. It's a bit like the way that historically black colleges and universities can define themselves as such while not discriminating on the basis of race in regards to admissions or discouraging non-black students from applying in any way.


Except they can't actually do that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Incorporate it as a religious order and you can bypass all those fair housing laws.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

FTFA:
"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."


Sadly, that is probably the one community in the United States that will actually need a well-armed police force, just to protect the city from red-hatters like the Kenosha murderer.  A pro-Black town is a giant target for conservative terrorism.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Incorporate it as a religious order and you can bypass all those fair housing laws.


We have a winner.

This you can do. They can also make it a private club.

Even then, they are walking a tightrope.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.


They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation


Wrong direction? No. This is where we've always been. Before Katrina San Antonio Texas looked completely segregated compared to Dallas Texas.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Worked pretty well the last time somebody tried that out. Hopefully we don't burn it to the ground when they start gaining equity this time.


"we".  Speak for yourself.
/White guilt
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.

They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.


That's great, sparky.

It's also illegal to express a preference for any particular protected status.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
97 acres? I'm not sure they understand how big a "city" is.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Worked pretty well the last time somebody tried that out. Hopefully we don't burn it to the ground when they start gaining equity this time.


About that
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosew​o​od_massacre
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.

They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.


Also, apparently you don't know how to read, as what I posted is highly relevant.

It's literally the most relevant thing here because it's from the agency that will come down upon them like the fist of an angry god.
 
JNowe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AeAe: How much is 97 acres in Georgia?


About 1/8000th of a Rhode Island.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is the name of this town where you can wear a hoodie without getting shot, or hang out on the street without fear of the cops?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DVD: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

You're misreading it.

It's not exclusively Black, but it is being marketed toward that community.


Exactly.  It sounds like they are trying to start a co-op with public involvement in government activities.  Not a town with signs everywhere saying "Blacks Only".
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gaddiel: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

FTFA:
"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."

Sadly, that is probably the one community in the United States that will actually need a well-armed police force, just to protect the city from red-hatters like the Kenosha murderer.  A pro-Black town is a giant target for conservative terrorism.


I can't believe you just brought up Kenosha in an thread like this.  Dramatic much?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LineNoise: before fark is all on board with this, keep in mind, they are forming an HOA.


I'm out.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gar1013: It's also illegal to express a preference for any particular protected status.


Any particular race is not a "protected class" - you apparently don't know what a "protected class" actually is under the law.
Anyway, they have no plans to show any preference for any race in housing or any other public commodity, so that does not apply here.
RTFA - they have no plans to do anything unlawful.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cyrusv10: NM Volunteer: Gaddiel: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

FTFA:
"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."

Sadly, that is probably the one community in the United States that will actually need a well-armed police force, just to protect the city from red-hatters like the Kenosha murderer.  A pro-Black town is a giant target for conservative terrorism.

I can't believe you just brought up Kenosha in an thread like this.  Dramatic much?


Dude, forget it. He's a liberal Alex Jones.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PaulRB: 8 inches: Called Atlanta?

Apparently you've never been to Atlanta.  White folks galore in that city, including my sister.


Yes, atlanta is like 0.001% white, so it definitely doesn't count in any way and shouldn't even be mentioned in this thread.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: jso2897: gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.

They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.

That's great, sparky.

It's also illegal to express a preference for any particular protected status.


What part of our recent history makes you think black people have a protected status?
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Gordon Bennett: DVD: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

You're misreading it.

It's not exclusively Black, but it is being marketed toward that community.

Exactly. They can't legally refuse to sell to anyone who isn't black, as that would be a violation of the Fair Housing Act 1968. What they have done is to promote the new town as being black-friendly. It's a bit like the way that historically black colleges and universities can define themselves as such while not discriminating on the basis of race in regards to admissions or discouraging non-black students from applying in any way.

Except they can't actually do that.


There is nothing in the article about discriminating toward non-black people. This is basically an opportunity to incorporate a new town and make sure that the police department isn't full of white supremacists.

You're really kicking the shiat out of that straw man you built, though.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Gaddiel: alechemist: So a African American only community, kinda feels like we're going into the wrong direction. Either that or I'm horribly misreading the situation

FTFA:
"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."

Which is illegal.

Fair Housing Act doesn't just prohibit discrimination against, it also prohibits a "preference for".


They don't really spell it out but if I had to guess, I'd figure "pro Black" means having a community where a majority of the land owners are black, the police and government is composes of locals who don't reflexively see a black face as a threat, and budgets that don't disproportionately benefit the "traditional" community. I don't think they could actively deny residence to non-black citizens and I doubt they intend to.

Although I wouldn't be shocked if the local zoning board found vague reasons to deny building permits to people they may not want moving into the new town. Of course the reasons could be handwaved as not based in race but in the spirit of maintaining the character of the town, which of course has never been rooted in race. The fact it would be a black zoning board denying white applicants would be a good amount of poetic vengeance. It would be wrong, but still amusing from a historical standpoint.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cyrusv10: BeesNuts: Worked pretty well the last time somebody tried that out. Hopefully we don't burn it to the ground when they start gaining equity this time.

"we".  Speak for yourself.
/White guilt


People who use 'white guilt' are typically also afraid of spoopy sjws under their beds and 'antifa' in their closets.  Regardless of race it was a failure of society that it was able to happen, and, not to lean too heavily into the maymay, but last I checked "we" live in a society.  "Nu-uh, wasn't ME" is at best a worthless waste of air and more often than not outright deflection.
 
JD [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wish them luck.  Sounds like it is just land they bought.  Were are they going to get the money to build the 'city' part of this plan?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gar1013: jso2897: gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.

They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.

Also, apparently you don't know how to read, as what I posted is highly relevant.

It's literally the most relevant thing here because it's from the agency that will come down upon them like the fist of an angry god.


No "agency" is going to come down on them.
Wake me when they do - seriously.
This is a joke, man.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: gar1013: It's also illegal to express a preference for any particular protected status.

Any particular race is not a "protected class" - you apparently don't know what a "protected class" actually is under the law.
Anyway, they have no plans to show any preference for any race in housing or any other public commodity, so that does not apply here.
RTFA - they have no plans to do anything unlawful.


Lol.

You are in over your head sparky.

Disparate impact would probably blow your mind.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems like a white supremacist dream come true, have black people move out of "white" neighborhoods and into separate place of their own.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: jso2897: gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.

They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.

That's great, sparky.

It's also illegal to express a preference for any particular protected status.

"It's impossible to have anything exclusively Black because our families are integrated," says Scott. "We are an integrated, tolerant and diverse community even as Black people, so we don't intend for it to be exclusively Black, but we do intend for it to be pro Black in every way."

 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wonder where they will get the money to fight the first lawsuit when someone who isn't black wants to purchase or rent a house.

https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/fa​ir_housing_equal_opp/fair_housing_act_​overview

What Is Prohibited?
In the Sale and Rental of Housing:
It is illegal discrimination to take any of the following actions because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin:
Refuse to rent or sell housing
Refuse to negotiate for housing
Otherwise make housing unavailable
Set different terms, conditions or privileges for sale or rental of a dwelling
Provide a person different housing services or facilities
Falsely deny that housing is available for inspection, sale or rental
Make, print or publish any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination
Impose different sales prices or rental charges for the sale or rental of a dwelling
Use different qualification criteria or applications, or sale or rental standards or procedures, such as income standards, application requirements, application fees, credit analyses, sale or rental approval procedures or other requirements
Evict a tenant or a tenant's guest
Harass a person
Fail or delay performance of maintenance or repairs
Limit privileges, services or facilities of a dwelling
Discourage the purchase or rental of a dwelling
Assign a person to a particular building or neighborhood or section of a building or neighborhood
For profit, persuade, or try to persuade, homeowners to sell their homes by suggesting that people of a particular protected characteristic are about to move into the neighborhood (blockbusting)
Refuse to provide or discriminate in the terms or conditions of homeowners insurance because of the race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin of the owner and/or occupants of a dwelling
Deny access to or membership in any multiple listing service or real estate brokers' organization


https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/fa​ir_housing_equal_opp/advertising_and_m​arketing

What Is Prohibited?
In nearly all housing, including private housing, public housing, and housing that receives federal funding, the Fair Housing Act prohibits the making, printing and publishing of advertisements that indicate a preference, limitation or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, or national origin. The prohibition applies to publishers, such as newspapers and directories, as well as to persons and entities who place real estate advertisements in newspapers and on websites. It also applies where the advertisement itself violates the Act, even if the property being advertised may be exempt from the provisions of the Act. Other federal civil rights laws may also prohibit discriminatory advertising practices.
Examples of advertising that may violate the Act include phrases such as "no children," which indicates discrimination on the basis of familial status, or "no wheelchairs," which indicates disability discrimination.

https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/fa​ir_housing_equal_opp/examples_housing_​discrimination

Steering Is A Form Of Discrimination:
John, who is an Asian man, meets with a real estate broker to discuss purchasing a house for his family. When John names the neighborhood that he is interested in, the broker asks John if he is sure that his family will feel comfortable there. The broker tells John that she has a wonderful listing in another neighborhood where there are more "people like them." When the broker takes John to see the house, John notices that the residents of the neighborhood appear to be mostly Asian. John files a complaint with HUD because steering someone to a certain neighborhood because of his race is a form of race discrimination.


So you read all that but not the article, huh?

Review your choices.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: jso2897: gar1013: A bunch of irrelevant bullshiat.

They don't plan to forbid nonblack people to live there.

That's great, sparky.

It's also illegal to express a preference for any particular protected status.


Yeah? Well, how do you explain Cracker Barrel?
 
Displayed 50 of 99 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.