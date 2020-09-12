 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Tesla + Autopilot ÷ White Claw x TikTok = the most 2020 confession ever (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Silly, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, Tesla Roadster, Automobile, Tesla Model S, group of men, Driverless car, Alcoholic beverage  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 1:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have tried desperately to get drunk on White Claw over the past month, but it doesn't seem possible. One every 15 minutes and I still lose too much precious time in the bathroom recycling it.

Maybe mixing it with Tesla Kool-Aid is the key.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the future, autonomous vehicles will be outlawed for this very reason.  Cops won't know who to pull over and ticket.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are we calculating left to right or using proper order of operations? Makes a huge difference in this case.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Silly? Yeah, I guess that's one word for it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I have tried desperately to get drunk on White Claw over the past month, but it doesn't seem possible. One every 15 minutes and I still lose too much precious time in the bathroom recycling it.

Maybe mixing it with Tesla Kool-Aid is the key.


Time to market EVERCLAW, a mixture of grain alcohol and White Claw.  I dunno, maybe a 50/50 mix?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TikTok users were not impressed. While one commenter speculated on who would actually be arrested done the police had seen the video


....Wait... what?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: TikTok users were not impressed. While one commenter speculated on who would actually be arrested done the police had seen the video


....Wait... what?


Done the police had seen the dang ol' video, I tells you what!
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Its just a matter time till I get them.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't divide by zero, Subby.
 
the sentinel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's see if I have this right: I can't drive my car while not wearing a seat belt without the damn thing beeping at me loudly enough to cause mild hearing loss, but Elon Musk doesn't think to put in some kind of interlock to deal with an unused driver's seat?
 
YouDon'tSay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: TikTok users were not impressed. While one commenter speculated on who would actually be arrested done the police had seen the video


....Wait... what?


I have been kinda dating a woman who talks like this. I would have broken up with her over this already, but she looks good naked and likes sex too much.

/ Sex > Proper grammar
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Much klassy. Such fleek.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only good thing about Covid-19 is it kills your tastebuds, so White Claw actually tastes good.

/Trying to be optimistic
//In my smoke filled hazy life
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I should be glad of another death"
T. S. Eliot
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anybody got a link that isn't just all ads?  I haven't bothered with an adblocker yet...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.