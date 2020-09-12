 Skip to content
(NBC News)   In a part of the country where people refused to evacuate from an active Mt St Helens, officials warn the fires will create a mass fatality event   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are going to be a number of fatalities, folks who just couldn't get warning in time and evacuate their homes and get to safety," Andrew Phelps told MSNBC.

Not the nuance I was expecting. Subby's headline implies that these are people who receive an evacuation warning and choose to stay. Hard to feel much pity for those people. But the reality seems to be that these are people who simply won't be able to get enough warning to get away. That's different. Now, the implication, I suppose, should be that these people should get the fark out now, while they can, and just hope for the best. But I can understand not wanting to leave your home until there's no other choice. If that no other choice scenario arrives, though, and you choose to stay, well, we're back to the first situation.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was just that one guy. He was really old and if he had to go, he'd rather the mountain take him. I can't think of a more noble and fitting death.

Rock on, Mr. Truman.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obscure?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

T.rex: [Fark user image 267x189]
Obscure?


If they made that film now you just know he'd have a MAGA hat.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "There are going to be a number of fatalities, folks who just couldn't get warning in time and evacuate their homes and get to safety," Andrew Phelps told MSNBC.

Not the nuance I was expecting. Subby's headline implies that these are people who receive an evacuation warning and choose to stay. Hard to feel much pity for those people. But the reality seems to be that these are people who simply won't be able to get enough warning to get away. That's different. Now, the implication, I suppose, should be that these people should get the fark out now, while they can, and just hope for the best. But I can understand not wanting to leave your home until there's no other choice. If that no other choice scenario arrives, though, and you choose to stay, well, we're back to the first situation.


(deletes previously written comment)

Fortunately, nobody at Fark.com would ever fire off a reply without reading the article and understanding the nuance of the situation.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's gotten so bad here, the cops are on the lookout for a couple of hobbits looking to throw a ring in a volcano.
 
