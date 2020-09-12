 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Jeez, I wonder what happened in the last six months that would have made "Kill Obamacare" no longer a rallying cry for Republicans running for office   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Funny, Facebook was reminding me of the 7 year anniversary of this pic yesterday..

Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess they're finally done.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The SCOTUS case is still out there waiting to be heard the week AFTER the election.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/19/supre​m​e-court-to-hear-challenge-to-obamacare​-week-after-election-day.html
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not that they're going to stop. They just don't think it's going to help to campaign on a policy of "let's get infected and see what happens" coupled with "lol, if you live, you're bankrupt!"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Arizona, someone has started running ads on Youtube that are trashing on "The Public Option".  Sounds like they realize their rhetoric wasn't working.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, they have to vote for Obamacare at some point because screw them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.


No, it was a Republican thing before Trump ever got involved.  It's why putting Romney up as a candidate against Obama was such a specifically weird move to make at the time, since he basically provided the template for Obamacare that they had spent years saying needed to be torn down.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.


Republicans are the ones that named it Obamacare in the first place. It was supposed to be some kind of insult, but then Obama adopted it and it backfired
 
nijika
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.


57 repeal attempts beg to differ.

/ I lost count
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, well. The Bernie Bros said mean things to people on the internet, so now poor people don't deserve health insurance.
 
nijika
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nijika: Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.

57 repeal attempts beg to differ.

/ I lost count


Update: 63.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Amazing how short sited Republicans are. Democrats can be as well, but when you have good intentions it doesn't come off as being selfish and cruel.
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Franklin Fowler said. "I think also the fact that so many people are losing their jobs, and therefore also their health insurance, sort of lays bare some of the challenges about employer-based insurance."

I hate these farking weasel words like "sort of plays bare", we've got farking 12 million people who lost health insurance due to unemployment since Feb. Our system is farking broken. Say it out loud & record it in print
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Yeah, well. The Bernie Bros said mean things to people on the internet, so now poor people don't deserve health insurance.


Don't worry.  The Centrists will fold.  They always do.

On the eve of a Democratic National Convention taking place as millions lose health care coverage, the health care industry is launching a new ad campaign pressing Democrats to back off the party's already compromised health care promises. That pressure seems to be having its intended effect on Capitol Hill as congressional aides say the party will not push the initiative if Biden wins. The signs of retreat come as health care industry profits are skyrocketing and the industry's campaign cash has flooded into Democratic coffers.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are finally going to do it right after the election anyway. If Trump loses it leaves more of a mess with people dieing for Biden to clean up, ha ha stiginit! If Trump wins well the dog finally caught a car and does not know what to do but f you die.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you think that Republicans have finally admitted that repeal is a failure and Obamacare has expanded to several states in the last few years?

Nah, neither do I. It's just not the new shiny outrage.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.

No, it was a Republican thing before Trump ever got involved.  It's why putting Romney up as a candidate against Obama was such a specifically weird move to make at the time, since he basically provided the template for Obamacare that they had spent years saying needed to be torn down.


It is the plan signed into law by mitt Romney.
Before that It is the plan that was hatched by the conservatives at the heritage foundation.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Once granted, government handouts are near impossible to repeal. Both parties gutted the law the best they could. Like maligNancy herself, she and it are better left around and in the public eye, monuments to Democrat Party Over-Reach and Failure.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kill Obama care. It hasn't done jack shiat for me. 

I've been out of a job for 1.5 years now. I don't get any free medical insurance. In California, we still have this mandate, so I either need to buy insurance or pay the state thousands for not having insurance. 

fark you people.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.


Were you born in 2017? Do your parents know that you're here?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They did repeal the individual mandate penalty which was the only thing they could make even a feeble argument against.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: Republicans appear to be conceding that attacking the Affordable Care Act is no longer politically advantageous.

And once it is again they'll go right back to attacking it. Because "conservatives" are not interested in governing the country... they're only interested in ruling it. And they always will be.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rnatalie: They did repeal the individual mandate penalty which was the only thing they could make even a feeble argument against.


Technically, they didn't. They just zeroed out the penalty.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Amazing how short sited Republicans are. Democrats can be as well, but when you have good intentions it doesn't come off as being selfish and cruel.


It's a package deal. Gather all the money. Who cares what that causes long haul. Let prices of health care rise so high it's a luxury. The market will correct it.  Have so safety net that won't effect me. It's all sort sighted. Not funding schools ignores that means having to waste money on prisons. Privatize prison ignore that it incentivizes arrest and convictions and judiciary rulings. Drill in Alaska and Yellowstone meh to to what that does. Drill shall ignore it's killing wells. Ignore it's causing Earth quacks and sinkholes.
Meh. Let's get rich. Tomorrow will take care of its self
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Kill Obama care. It hasn't done jack shiat for me. 

I've been out of a job for 1.5 years now. I don't get any free medical insurance. In California, we still have this mandate, so I either need to buy insurance or pay the state thousands for not having insurance. 

fark you people.


Weird. A 15 year old account Ive never seen before that doesnt understand thst the state in which it lives offers free  MediCal plans for the unemployed or poor.

Yet he can access the internet.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkaDark: NeoCortex42: Begoggle: It was never a Republican rallying cry.
It was a Trump cry because it has "Obama" in the name.

No, it was a Republican thing before Trump ever got involved.  It's why putting Romney up as a candidate against Obama was such a specifically weird move to make at the time, since he basically provided the template for Obamacare that they had spent years saying needed to be torn down.

It is the plan signed into law by mitt Romney.
Before that It is the plan that was hatched by the conservatives at the heritage foundation.


Yes, that is right. It was their own plan. And the individual mandate was added to it because Republicans thought that someone might get something for free, can't have that. They forced the individual mandate in there, then want to kill it because of the individual mandate.
Here is an article about it in that liberal rag Forbes.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothe​cary/2012/02/07/the-tortuous-conservat​ive-history-of-the-individual-mandate/
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Once granted, government handouts are near impossible to repeal. Both parties gutted the law the best they could. Like maligNancy herself, she and it are better left around and in the public eye, monuments to Democrat Party Over-Reach and Failure.


Don't like hand outs? Support every one being able to buy Medicare. But, not even that has support.
🙄
 
