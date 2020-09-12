 Skip to content
(MSN)   Tropical storm likely to form in Gulf of Mexico this weekend while Paulette aims for Bermuda because 2020 ain't even close to be doing with us yet   (msn.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Yay! Another day in hurricane season in Louisiana. Before Katrina became a true b*tch she passed over S Florida (as TFA predicts). And before any of you say that I should move, screw you. It's a unique city with great peeps, food, music, and anything else you want. Most of all...resilient. It's a tough town and we take all comers. So if this storm develops and hits us we'll just figure something out. As always.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paulette aims for Bermuda

*changes name to Bermuda*

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


/ok the spelling isn't exact
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where do you move to that isn't going to be plagued with hurricanes, or tornados, or forest fires, or earthquakes, or dust bowl level droughts or killer winter storms or whatever else global warming is trying to kill us with.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's been my defense forever. Christ, even Jersey got walloped by a storm recently. I could move to Oklahoma and still be hit by a twister. We won't get started on California, where there's no warning.

It's my city I'm going nowhere.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Alabama be o.k.?

nhc.noaa.govView Full Size


/I know, it's Alabama. "O.K." is a relative term.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

None of those things occurs in the Antarctic.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

One could argue Antarctica has dust bowl level droughts.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"aint even close to be doing with us yet? "

Subby you are all ate up.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We are just now past midway of the hurricane season, which runs through November.

Fire "season" in California runs through October.  And by the way, we haven't even had the Santa Ana winds yet, so the worst is yet to come.

Over time:

Greater number of storms.  Bigger storms.
Increasing number of fires.  Larger fires.

One could deduce that something is going on here.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We just need to rake the forest and ocean floors.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tropical depressions and tropical storms and cat 1 hurricanes are basically just thunder storms.

Cat 2 and 3 hurricanes can do some damage, but no more than a Nor'easter or a Derecho can.

It's the Cat 4 and 5 hurricanes that are a big deal.... basically they are tornadoes but the size of a state.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mother Nature : " hold my beer"..
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Might as well...  'shait happens' is not location dependent.. stock up on the TP....
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Almost like God hates the south.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

True, but this is a steady, constant, not changing much (repetitive much?) state that you can prepare for by initial planning, no surprise at all.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We just had a huge earthquake in New Jersey.  3.1 !
Ever forget.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Come to Cedar Rapids, you will be amazed at how idiotic your statement is.

Also, your whole statement is idiotic.

You're a trumper aren't you.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd suggest that you move to Minnesota and set up shop on a nice stable piece of Precambrian granite, safe from nearly all natural disasters, but we keep it at -25°F here in the winter, with 400' of snow, to help keep the riff-raff out.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just got electricity back after Laura! At least I no longer have large trees in my yard that can fall on the power lines.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ask Cherry-Garrard about that. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/T​he_Wors​t_Journey_in_the_World
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

People get killed , houses flooded out, boats sunk in TS and cat one

Take all this shiat seriously, follow what the experts say to prepare or evacuate, know your neighbors and your odds improve dramatically.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.