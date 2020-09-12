 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Farewell Shere Hite, thanks for your sex research. Oh and sorry you had to give up your American citizenship   (bbc.com) divider line
49
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More than 70% of the women interviewed said they could not reach orgasm through penetrative sex with men alone, and needed clitoral stimulus to reach climax.

I haven't dated 70% of the women so it's not my fault.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barfmaker: More than 70% of the women interviewed said they could not reach orgasm through penetrative sex with men alone, and needed clitoral stimulus to reach climax.

I haven't dated 70% of the women so it's not my fault.


But they're probably thinking about you when they don't climax so...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: Barfmaker: More than 70% of the women interviewed said they could not reach orgasm through penetrative sex with men alone, and needed clitoral stimulus to reach climax.

I haven't dated 70% of the women so it's not my fault.

But they're probably thinking about you when they don't climax so...


Yes, a man named Barfmaker drives women wild with his musky scent and rocking body.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An awful lot of men are threatened by female sexuality.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.


Ladies first was my motto back in the day.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd Hite on her!  Hahaha
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: An awful lot of men are threatened by female sexuality.


I never understood why, but you are correct.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: An awful lot of men are threatened by female sexuality.


Its not about that!  Its about morals. They just are supposed to be subservient to the man.  Have you seen the studies that show women are unhappy these days compared to the 60's?!

Totally proves my strawman that feminism, the living breathing object, that does this, that, and the other thing that is terrible for our culture is causing the unhappiness.
 
1funguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.


That's not true. Just wear it out a little, get her good and worked up. Don't come.
Then eat the pussy.
Now it's your turn.

Then she will burn the house down and constantly boil bunnies in all your new girlfriends homes forever.
 
farkncrazy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.


Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Men have the fragilest of egos and will turn violent to protect them.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.


With what, a spoon?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.

With what, a spoon?


Chopsticks.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember than when Masters and Johnson published their research, they were treated like monsters and it was said that research into sexuality was a horrible thing, and that we are better off not knowing anything other than 'women should submit to missionary, and be satisfied with it'.

And look at where we are now.  Our President is a rapist, and the leader of the nation's largest Baptist educational institution is a pervert.

See?  If only we had LISTENED TO THEM BACK THEN, none of that would have happened.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: I'd Hite on her!  Hahaha


I'll get the shovels
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

farkncrazy: Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.

Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.


BSAB at that.
 
farkncrazy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: I'm old enough to remember than when Masters and Johnson published their research, they were treated like monsters and it was said that research into sexuality was a horrible thing, and that we are better off not knowing anything other than 'women should submit to missionary, and be satisfied with it'.

And look at where we are now.  Our President is a rapist, and the leader of the nation's largest Baptist educational institution is a pervert.


Ah -- simpler days, when you could accuse people of the most horrible things without a shred of proof.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkncrazy: Huggermugger: I'm old enough to remember than when Masters and Johnson published their research, they were treated like monsters and it was said that research into sexuality was a horrible thing, and that we are better off not knowing anything other than 'women should submit to missionary, and be satisfied with it'.

And look at where we are now.  Our President is a rapist, and the leader of the nation's largest Baptist educational institution is a pervert.

Ah -- simpler days, when you could accuse people of the most horrible things without a shred of proof.


And they would just quit! Good times.
 
otherideas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She was a monster. She linked sex and gender like they're somehow related and claim it was science.

;)
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Billy Bragg - Sexuality video
Youtube liNnCKPeEv0


feat. the immortal Kirsty MacColl
 
otherideas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.


Worked with my previous girl like a charm. Got her off every time. Current lady likes it, but prefers being on top, works for her every time.

I'd suggest get to know your partner and find out what they like and they'll typically reciprocate. :)
 
Without Fail
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

1funguy: That's not true. Just wear it out a little, get her good and worked up. Don't come.
Then eat the pussy.
Now it's your turn.


Married sex.

1. Mutual kissing and fondling.
2. Fellatio until she complains.
3. Intercourse position 1 (her choice, lick first if necessary).
4. Intercourse position 2 (your choice, probably doggy).
5. Intercourse position 3 (whatever makes her come before you cramp up).
6. Try to come when she does.
7. If she doesn't come, cunnilingus.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't she used to have a regular column in Penthouse?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
More than 70% of the women interviewed said they could not reach orgasm through penetrative sex with men alone, and needed clitoral stimulus to reach climax.

Keep in mind this was published in 1976, so most of those dicks were probably lost in thickets of public hair and AquaNet, unable to penetrate at all.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the related pic....  Straight women have a third fewer orgasms than straight men during sex

That's messed up. Women can have multiple orgasms without slowing down. Guys, wtf? I can't even get close to an orgasm unless my partner is enjoying herself, and by that, I mean having real orgasms.

Yes, that means a lot of prep work, going downtown, etc... I'm not built like John Holmes, but I've never had an issue pleasing the women I've been with. I also don't understand why guys want it to be over so quickly, either.

/when I was younger, I could put Sting to shame
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She was pretty hot.
 
151
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Glad to see some men of Fark have enough common sense to promote cunnilingus.

/I_can_eat_a_peach_for_hours.gif
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was born in '61, read her book and Joy of Sex when I was 16.  Ignored all of the things my male classmates said about "how to get a girl off" in favor of what I had read.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.

With what, a spoon?


No. A spoon is dull, you twit, it would hurt more.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkncrazy: Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.

Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.


If you need a woman to tell you what to do to make her feel good, you are either looking for a Domme, or are absolutely horrible in the sack.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP Hite
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Without Fail: 1funguy: That's not true. Just wear it out a little, get her good and worked up. Don't come.
Then eat the pussy.
Now it's your turn.

Married sex.

1. Mutual kissing and fondling.
2. Fellatio until she complains.
3. Intercourse position 1 (her choice, lick first if necessary).
4. Intercourse position 2 (your choice, probably doggy).
5. Intercourse position 3 (whatever makes her come before you cramp up).
6. Try to come when she does.
7. If she doesn't come, cunnilingus.


Username um ...
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We had a copy of this when I was a kid, with all of the best stuff underlined. I always thought it was bullshiat, as it contained no information about The Clamp or sideways asian vaginas.
 
Without Fail
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: From the related pic....  Straight women have a third fewer orgasms than straight men during sex

That's messed up. Women can have multiple orgasms without slowing down. Guys, wtf? I can't even get close to an orgasm unless my partner is enjoying herself, and by that, I mean having real orgasms.

Yes, that means a lot of prep work, going downtown, etc... I'm not built like John Holmes, but I've never had an issue pleasing the women I've been with. I also don't understand why guys want it to be over so quickly, either.

/when I was younger, I could put Sting to shame

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: farkncrazy: Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.

Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.

If you need a woman to tell you what to do to make her feel good, you are either looking for a Domme, or are absolutely horrible in the sack.


So communication isn't needed for sex? Good to know!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How does the saying go? She consents to when it happens but when I say it's over it's over.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
After 39 years, still trying new ideas. Spicy life, happy wife.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Unoriginal_Username: farkncrazy: Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.

Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.

If you need a woman to tell you what to do to make her feel good, you are either looking for a Domme, or are absolutely horrible in the sack.

So communication isn't needed for sex? Good to know!


Women do communicate during sex. If you know what to look for.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

otherideas: some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.

Worked with my previous girl like a charm. Got her off every time. Current lady likes it, but prefers being on top, works for her every time.

I'd suggest get to know your partner and find out what they like and they'll typically reciprocate. :)


i guess they are all different. i can think of tons of examples, which i will not go into, because this is not my erotica site.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Declassify Issue: some_beer_drinker: just eat her pussy first, then she will do whatever you want. it's not rocket science.

With what, a spoon?

No. A spoon is dull, you twit, it would hurt more.


Just how sharp is your tongue?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

151: Glad to see some men of Fark have enough common sense to promote cunnilingus.

/I_can_eat_a_peach_for_hours.gif


You really have to be a true believer and advocate, and not a drive-by licker.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

151: Glad to see some men of Fark have enough common sense to promote cunnilingus.

/I_can_eat_a_peach_for_hours.gif


Well, Faith an' Begorrah, it's the sensible choice
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: farkncrazy: Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.

Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.

If you need a woman to tell you what to do to make her feel good, you are either looking for a Domme, or are absolutely horrible in the sack.


How many letters did you submit to Penthouse Forums?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You could rent a Porn Star...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...or just call Rudy.
 
151
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SBinRR: 151: Glad to see some men of Fark have enough common sense to promote cunnilingus.

/I_can_eat_a_peach_for_hours.gif

You really have to be a true believer and advocate, and not a drive-by licker.

[Fark user image image 500x688]


I'm gonna need to register like 500 alts to give this the amount of funnies it deserves
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Unoriginal_Username: farkncrazy: Mock26: "All too many men still seem to believe, in a rather naive and egocentric way, that what feels good to them is automatically what feels good to women."

Well, duh.

Alternate explanation:  Women _still_ incapable of communicating their needs; expect men to be mind readers.

If you need a woman to tell you what to do to make her feel good, you are either looking for a Domme, or are absolutely horrible in the sack.

How many letters did you submit to Penthouse Forums?


That's a trade secret.


/but it's not all of them.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.