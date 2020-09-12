 Skip to content
(MSN)   Well that's one way to test to see if a vaccine will work   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably on prisoners.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Chinese pharmaceutical company has injected hundreds of thousands of people with experimental Covid-19 vaccines,

At least 50 were volunteers.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the CEO was willing to put his health where his mouth was and got the vaccine himself.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have no idea what the CCP did. They could have tested the vaccines on Uhgyurs first, then deliberately exposed them to SARS 2 virus.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: At least the CEO was willing to put his health where his mouth was and got the vaccine himself.


Did he? Or was it water?
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: You have no idea what the CCP did. They could have tested the vaccines on Uhgyurs first, then deliberately exposed them to SARS 2 virus.


That seems like the most likely scenario actually. That's how they know it works - it has actually been rigorously tested.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: You have no idea what the CCP did. They could have tested the vaccines on Uhgyurs first, then deliberately exposed them to SARS 2 virus.


Kind of like what a certain island nation did to them awhile back...
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Animatronik: You have no idea what the CCP did. They could have tested the vaccines on Uhgyurs first, then deliberately exposed them to SARS 2 virus.


I wouldn't doubt it.  I'm just surprised they didn't just flat out say that's what they did because it's not like they care what the international community thinks.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How? How? How? STOP posting MSN articles!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And according to Dr. Wu, shown here, who is also testing the vaccine on himself, only a few adverse side effects have been seen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh. 300,000 in China numbers is like 75,000 people in American population.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Animatronik: You have no idea what the CCP did. They could have tested the vaccines on Uhgyurs first, then deliberately exposed them to SARS 2 virus.


They definitely did that. Which is why the ceo felt comfortable injecting himself and the company in a PR move.
 
IDisME
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The article mentions innoculations, meaning using LIVE virus, and also vaccination, meaning using an inert (sorta) version.  The writer (or editor) probably doesn't know any better, but then again, neither will we.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isnt this how World War Z started?
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the risk of a poorly tested vaccine is less than the risk of waiting until it's properly tested, doesn't the math suggest that they roll it out now?  Particularly for people in high risk groups.  I mean, it's basically the Fight Club recall coordinator's formula.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
For once, please ignore this perfect setup, 2020.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: If the risk of a poorly tested vaccine is less than the risk of waiting until it's properly tested, doesn't the math suggest that they roll it out now?  Particularly for people in high risk groups.  I mean, it's basically the Fight Club recall coordinator's formula.


This makes sense, except how do you know what the risk of the vaccine is until you test it?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
China doesn't care. And so many people in the USA spouting how we need to adopt their totalitarian policies.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Probably on prisoners.


Nope, their soldiers.  Probably as ethical to make it their duty / probable protection
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Waiting to see now how many super-powers become active in the control group.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I like how a country at the forefront of technological innovations is being disparaged for a large scale Covid trial.

Keep hating on China, you racist idiots, as they pass us right by.
 
