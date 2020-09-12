 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   AP style guide allows Fark posters to make less corrections on their fellow Farkers' posts   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

266 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 9:20 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stannis Baratheon seen weeping in the corner
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fellow Farkers' posts

Should read Farker's. Everybody but me is an alt.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong, there is no limit to the pedantry we are allowed to exercise in regards to other posts.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The AP is now fewer correct, over wrong, and this is literally the greatest transgression against communication.'
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Wrong,. tThere is no limit to the pedantry we are allowed permitted to exercise in regards to other's posts.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been this greatly enraged before.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still fewer to me dammit.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: I've never been this greatly enraged before.


I am going to go torture a small animal in front of some children.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a 'Ferris Buehler' linking:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Destructor: I've never been this greatly enraged before.

I am going to go torture a small animal in front of some children.


Why not tease a small children in front of an animal. I'd suggest a cat. And now for the closing punishment: I'm great at grammer. AHAHHHAHAHHAHAAHAHA
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this rate we'll be grunting and throwing feces to communicate by the end of the century won't we?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: At this rate we'll be grunting and throwing feces to communicate by the end of the century won't we?


I know some people who are way ahead on the evolutionary trail then.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our president massacres the language daily, but let's argue over less/fewer.

//sure, jan
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Wrong, there is no limit to the pedantry we are allowed to exercise in regards to regarding other posts.


FTFY
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Our president massacres the language daily, but let's argue over less/fewer.

//sure, jan


Trump can't even speak or write English well enough to be said to massacre it.  He barely muddles along in Idiot even with the assistance of a teleprompter, large print notes, and autocorrect.

/covfefe and hamberders.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Irregardless, I will still use fewer.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This will seriously piss off a bunch of academics.

Then again, it will also piss off a bunch of pseudo-intellectual Internet dingbats who think that "stupider" is not a word, so I guess it's a wash.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Irregardless, I will still use fewer.


For all intensive porpoises....

//:)
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: At this rate we'll be grunting and throwing feces to communicate by the end of the century won't we?


you say that like it's a bad thing.
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FEWER connections people. Not less
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Weird Al Yankovic > AP Style Guide

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kukukupo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still double space after every period.  I will until I die.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Their translation tools have trouble deciding so they've just said screw it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh, this won't make me fewer of a man.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At some point, you can no longer fight the dumbing down of society. You just have to except it with open arms.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I couldn't care fewer.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: At this rate we'll be grunting and throwing feces to communicate by the end of the century won't we?


Dang it's been a long time since I pooped a throwable fece.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And of course the idiot FARK nitpickers changed my headline from LESS to FEWER when I really did correctly mean LESS.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheCableGuy: I couldn't care fewer.


Dammit. That's what I was going to say. Now, I feel fewer than zero.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.