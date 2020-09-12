 Skip to content
(STLToday)   "The defendant says he does this all the time and does not believe he did anything wrong"   (stltoday.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, he's a couple of hours drive from home.  Long commute to jerk off.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lol, does his T shirt say "Got juiced"?

I bet he did

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Approves.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well I guess that makes it okay then.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You can do that.  You just can't get caught doing that. The trouble starts when you get caught.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He has a strangely satisfied look on his face. I wonder if they let him have a smoke before they took him into custody?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Lol, does his T shirt say "Got juiced"?

I bet he did

[Fark user image image 800x397]


Why did they retire that character? I loved the Fruit F*cker.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A woman doing yardwork can be very arousing.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Masturbating is fine.

Watching people is fine.

Both veers into the realm of sexual harassment.
 
creckert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What kind of yard work? Is he a push mower or ride on guy?
My guess is just a weed wacker
 
pontificus [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If ever you needed a helpful picture of "just completed a satisfying wank" here ya go!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pontificus: If ever you needed a helpful picture of "just completed a satisfying wank" here ya go!


But he's not asleep.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, he didn't do anything wrong.
The secret is, as always - location, location, location.
 
