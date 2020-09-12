 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The alien monster sighting on September 12th 1952 that haunts the town of Flatwoods, West Virginia to this day   (themothman.fandom.com) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going with an alien probe that reported back, "just meat."
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local yahoos constructed a big puppet out of assorted bits and used it to scare people away from their moonshine operation.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Point Pleasant.....great story....crappy movie.
 
trackgrease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I get some pretty good loot drops now that I've started farming them
\It's not that bad a game, once you get past the taste
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [upload.wikimedia.org image 170x219]


srt8 up its always an owl.

People who don't realize this have never seen an heard a barn owl at night. Its god damn chilling. Red floating eyes and a screech that would make a Skeski reel back in fear.
 
TheLads69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Check out the Van Meter Visitor...hilarious shiat there too
 
