 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   And today's Covidiot Playmate of the Day is 'Ibiza Party Boy' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass, Greater Manchester, Layton Migas, Chief Inspector Nicola Williams, 23-year-old Bolton man, Greater Manchester Police, nearest available test centre, Blame, Party  
•       •       •

854 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 8:45 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny how many men watch Die Hard, take note of the bearded, coke snorting loudmouth salesman who gets his brains blown out, and say, "That's it, that's my role model."
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a wonderfully stupid individual
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That'll be funny; travel to party destinations, come back, throw a party, and when caught go "Was that wrong?  I never left the house!"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I did actually want to go for a test but there wasn't any in Bolton and the next nearest was Blackburn. It's a long way to drive if you know you're not ill."


but going to ibiza for 6 weeks and partying every night since getting back is no trouble at all...
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel like he should be punched right in the nipple. I mean, look how huge a target it is!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is one of those pics of him at a glory hole? Maybe it's just a plane. Also, those are some very big bright teeth he has there.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's worse than pronouncing it 'Eye-Beezer'.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And this is why I don't know how the government here is ever going to be able to end our strict dump your ass in a hotel with guards and not let you out policy.

A policy which works rather well at the moment, but just doesn't scale
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The palindrome of Bolton would be Notlob.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Norad: The palindrome of Bolton would be Notlob.


Alright, Daron.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

August11: It's funny how many men watch Die Hard, take note of the bearded, coke snorting loudmouth salesman who gets his brains blown out, and say, "That's it, that's my role model."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: I feel like he should be punched right in the nipple. I mean, look how huge a target it is!


Lolololo I was looking at the picture and something was wrong. I though well he shaves his chest....hummm. You nailed it.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just finished six week party vacation and he's complaining about not having a payment plan for the fine. Wonder how much he  carries on his credit cards.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1. Throw every proven plague rat into the same prison.
2. Anyone who survives is assessed with fines for every cent and farthing they cost innocent people whose infections can be shown to have been caused by said plague rats.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.