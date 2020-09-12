 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Locals also reported two strange men in the area, one with a hairpiece called "Admiral", and another in a bathrobe and sweatband, apparently on LDS   (7news.com.au) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought the hairpiece was named Merkin.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Missionaries!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damned Mormons.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ve are looking for Vairpieces!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The nuclear wessels are in Alameda, not Adelaide!

Seriously though folks, if you're a humpback whale, "crocodile infested water" is probably not a significant safety concern unless you end up on the beach.

/Sort of wish there was a humpback vs Croc video on YouTube.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, gotta harpoon them. All humpbacks must die to preserve the fictional timeline.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Strange men? Bathrobe?

I've solved the mystery:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like to call my wig "Primadonna"
You should hear what it calls you!
 
