Oregon fires: of course meth was involved
31
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This asshat is probably responsible for my uncle losing his home.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*checks location of Quail Lane*


THIS GUY was basically next to my half-brother's grandmother's old place (which burned... she's been dead for years though). My uncle wasn't a half mile away, north (west of 99), so this guy literally probably DID cause the fire which burned down his home.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shocked. This is my... never mind.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Even better, some assholes are spreading rumors about antifa starting the fires so they can loot people's homes when they evacuate.  It's resulting in some people staying put and it's probably going to get folks killed.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: King Something: 'Murica.

Even better, some assholes are spreading rumors about antifa starting the fires so they can loot people's homes when they evacuate.  It's resulting in some people staying put and it's probably going to get folks killed.


If people choose to remain, and die, to spite imaginary Antifa Army, then nothing of value was lost.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bigger news would be if meth wasn't involved in bad things that happen in that area. There's a reason why the largest town in the area is usually referred to as "Methford."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: The bigger news would be if meth wasn't involved in bad things that happen in that area. There's a reason why the largest town in the area is usually referred to as "Methford."


MAGA
 
Man_Without_A_Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My house is a mile away from the Alameda fire origin spot.  Very lucky I'm not homeless right now; lots of my friends are.

fark this dude.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the bastard will probably keep right on doing meth in prison because farking 2020 never lets up.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: The bigger news would be if meth wasn't involved in bad things that happen in that area. There's a reason why the largest town in the area is usually referred to as "Methford."


Came here to say this.
Vile hive of scum and trumpers.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fusillade762: King Something: 'Murica.

Even better, some assholes are spreading rumors about antifa starting the fires so they can loot people's homes when they evacuate.  It's resulting in some people staying put and it's probably going to get folks killed.


Even more better is the armed y'all qaeda setting up checkpoints and harassing any black folks that dare try to evacuate, forcing them out of their cars and taking pictures of them and their plates and hassling them for why they're in their town....
 
inner ted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wish my first green was for being smart and contributing something to the world but nope - just these assholes ruining the less-than -reputable name of my state
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

puffy999: This asshat is probably responsible for my uncle losing his home.


My pal Johnny B list his home in Phoenix. Screw that clown.
Sorry for your loss
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's a lot of drugs people can take and remain at least semi-functional for a long time.

We've heard of (and most of us probably know) a functional alcoholic. Or pothead. Some people (usually those who can afford it without turning criminal) can even be functional cokeheads or heroin users.

But I have never, ever heard of any such thing as a "functional meth user." There is only one trajectory with that monstrous chemical.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 563x317]


What is that?
/that's a human being?!
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


If you hadn't posted that, I was going to.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

erik-k: I have never, ever heard of any such thing as a "functional meth user." There is only one trajectory with that monstrous chemical


Be it a stoner, a junkie, a boozer, or any combination thereof, one thing that they all have in common is that they've ten times the humanity as the average tweeker.

Those POS would sell their own mothers if it served their interest.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

erik-k: There's a lot of drugs people can take and remain at least semi-functional for a long time.

We've heard of (and most of us probably know) a functional alcoholic. Or pothead. Some people (usually those who can afford it without turning criminal) can even be functional cokeheads or heroin users.

But I have never, ever heard of any such thing as a "functional meth user." There is only one trajectory with that monstrous chemical.


Meth seems to screw with the brain in a long term way. I know people who were big users once who have not done it in a decade or two, but every so often they just kinda..  *reset* and start doing bizarre things from time to time. Like learning a job and then suddenly, randomly, forgetting how to do it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: khatores: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 563x317]

What is that?
/that's a human being?!


Sorta kinda.  That's definitely not the bottom of the scale for serious meth issues.  Mind you even the middle of the scale makes a sociopath look concerned with the welfare of others...
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.


Hahahahaha
Like there's a good jazz scene in Medford
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: khatores: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 563x317]

What is that?
/that's a human being?!


That's a really hard 41 that looks like a caveman from Central Casting.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erik-k: I have never, ever heard of any such thing as a "functional meth user." There is only one trajectory with that monstrous chemical

Be it a stoner, a junkie, a boozer, or any combination thereof, one thing that they all have in common is that they've ten times the humanity as the average tweeker.

Those POS would sell their own mothers if it served their interest.


You just described donnie tRump. He's a f*ckin' tweaker!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

detonator: Puffy McBooze: So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.

Hahahahaha
Like there's a good jazz scene in Medford


Do you know that for sure? We have an great jazz scene here in Humboldt, and an abundance of meth heads.

Por que no los dos?
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

detonator: Puffy McBooze: So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.

Hahahahaha
Like there's a good jazz scene in Medford


So you are saying I need a saxophone?  Or are you saying that people who like Jazz are heroin users, like black people maybe?

/because it kinda sounds like that
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to talk shiat, but some morons in my state started an epic fire at a farking gender reveal party. Starting a fire high on meth is a much better excuse. I don't condone it, but I understand. Gender reveal parties OTOH are just farking stupid. No excuse.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: detonator: Puffy McBooze: So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.

Hahahahaha
Like there's a good jazz scene in Medford

Do you know that for sure? We have an great jazz scene here in Humboldt, and an abundance of meth heads.

Por que no los dos?


I live in Eugene, and we are an equal opportunity substance abuse city, so yes, por que no los todos.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: detonator: Puffy McBooze: So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.

Hahahahaha
Like there's a good jazz scene in Medford

Do you know that for sure? We have an great jazz scene here in Humboldt, and an abundance of meth heads.

Por que no los dos?


Oh man, where to begin...
I'll leave it at that. Thanks for the chuckle.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: detonator: Puffy McBooze: So, is the Meth on sale or something now?  Asking for a fiend, I mean a friend.

/I thought Medford was more of a Heroin type of town.  Granted the only heroin addict I know lives there, so perhaps a sample size error, but he did move there, so maybe an opportunity thing.  I dunno, getting tired.

Hahahahaha
Like there's a good jazz scene in Medford

So you are saying I need a saxophone?  Or are you saying that people who like Jazz are heroin users, like black people maybe?

/because it kinda sounds like that


Maybe I'm saying that the smack there ain't all that great.
 
