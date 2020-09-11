 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune)   Who is a kook?
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jeff Holman. Read the article man.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did he lend them his comb?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ghastly: Did he lend them his comb?


Damn, we're old.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Y KANT JEFF HOLMAN KOOK?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Koo Koo Ka Chew, Baby!
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but it looks to me like an half-baked idea for a self-promoting campaign to get attention.  Nevertheless, it's less disruptive than the balloon boy hoax.
 
k00k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who wants to know?
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's anything worse than facebook drama, it's Nextdoor drama. And now it's in article form.

Here's the tl;dr: Local busybody narcs on bored area teenagers, brags about it on Nextdoor, and suffers the consequences.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is, but he's retired.

Yorkshire Pudding
Youtube M6jUtYYC5o4
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All part of the cancel culture"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a kook?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: Ghastly: Did he lend them his comb?

Damn, we're old.


Edd "Kookie" Burns.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

He was The Fonz of the 50's
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 42-year-old investment banker and body surfer

This guy. If there is a water sport that requires less skill than "body surfing", I can't think of it. Anyone who would add that to their bio is by definition, a kook.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

H31N0US: The 42-year-old investment banker and body surfer

This guy. If there is a water sport that requires less skill than "body surfing", I can't think of it. Anyone who would add that to their bio is by definition, a kook.


Marco Polo
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grokca: Why is a kook?


What is the difference between an orange?
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Sub Human: Ghastly: Did he lend them his comb?

Damn, we're old.

Edd "Kookie" Burns.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 334x418]
He was The Fonz of the 50's


So he played what was supposed to be a cool guy in the 1930's on a TV show?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sub Human: H31N0US: The 42-year-old investment banker and body surfer

This guy. If there is a water sport that requires less skill than "body surfing", I can't think of it. Anyone who would add that to their bio is by definition, a kook.

Marco Polo


1) That's a game, not a sport and
2) I got mad evasive skills
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Sub Human: H31N0US: The 42-year-old investment banker and body surfer

This guy. If there is a water sport that requires less skill than "body surfing", I can't think of it. Anyone who would add that to their bio is by definition, a kook.

Marco Polo

1) That's a game, not a sport and
2) I got mad evasive skills


I used to play water polo but my ponies kept drowning.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Y KANT JEFF HOLMAN KOOK?


BEKAUSE TORI KANT READ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NSFEmpathic people
Simon Amstell Interviews The Kooks on Popworld
Youtube _bIC4V_DIrg
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fzumrk: ZMugg: Sub Human: Ghastly: Did he lend them his comb?

Damn, we're old.

Edd "Kookie" Burns.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 334x418]
He was The Fonz of the 50's

So he played what was supposed to be a cool guy in the 1930's on a TV show?


Yes (not set in the 30's). The show was 77 Sunset Strip. It ran from 1958 - 1964.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Biohazard Banana Suit:  Here's the tl;dr: Local busybody (father, taxpayer) narcs (reports to proper municipal agency) on bored area teenagers, brags (thanks them for prompt response)about it on Nextdoor, and suffers the consequences (gets publicly shamed).

Upward mobility (The American Dream)is fueled by people realizing that it's not the geography that makes the area they live a shiatty place, it's the shiatty people that make it a shiatty place.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"All part of the cancel culture," observed a Mount Soledad resident. "If they don't like what you stand for, they try to intimidate you. Keep standing up for what is right!"

they talking about the guy doing the graffiti or the kook?
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
....When I was a USAF recruiter in Akron from '89 to '93, I had to drive from Akron to Canton three or four times a week on I-77.  Starting about late '90, somebody had a beef with a dancer - name escapes me - from a club in Akron called Flashdancers, and aired his grievances on both sides of just about every overpass.

For at least three years.

This guy would do his thing, the authorities would paint it over, and within a week or so he'd have a new - and usually even more spectacular (and detailed) comment on her honesty, integrity, appearance, or health status.  It got downright entertaining, albeit in a sick, twisted, train-wreck kinda way.  Don't think they ever caught the guy, though apparently he kept going at a reduced pace for some time afterwards.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too Many Cooks | Adult Swim
Youtube QrGrOK8oZG8


too many kooks
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: ....When I was a USAF recruiter in Akron from '89 to '93, I had to drive from Akron to Canton three or four times a week on I-77.  Starting about late '90, somebody had a beef with a dancer - name escapes me - from a club in Akron called Flashdancers, and aired his grievances on both sides of just about every overpass.

For at least three years.

This guy would do his thing, the authorities would paint it over, and within a week or so he'd have a new - and usually even more spectacular (and detailed) comment on her honesty, integrity, appearance, or health status.  It got downright entertaining, albeit in a sick, twisted, train-wreck kinda way.  Don't think they ever caught the guy, though apparently he kept going at a reduced pace for some time afterwards.


She left you man, let it go
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A "kook" is surf speak for a bad surfer, I think.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ZMugg: fzumrk: ZMugg: Sub Human: Ghastly: Did he lend them his comb?

Damn, we're old.

Edd "Kookie" Burns.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 334x418]
He was The Fonz of the 50's

So he played what was supposed to be a cool guy in the 1930's on a TV show?

Yes (not set in the 30's). The show was 77 Sunset Strip. It ran from 1958 - 1964.


Noone  cares
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: ZMugg: fzumrk: ZMugg: Sub Human: Ghastly: Did he lend them his comb?

Damn, we're old.

Edd "Kookie" Burns.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 334x418]
He was The Fonz of the 50's

So he played what was supposed to be a cool guy in the 1930's on a TV show?

Yes (not set in the 30's). The show was 77 Sunset Strip. It ran from 1958 - 1964.

Noone  cares


What does Herman's Hermits have to do with any of this?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

