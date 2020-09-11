 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Over 400,000 by year's end   (twitter.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

527 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 5:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Time to update my scorecard:

Clinton - January '93 to September '01
Bush - October '01 to July '05
Obama - August '05 to February '09
Trump - March '09 to February '20
Biden - March '20 to Present
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: Time to update my scorecard:

Clinton - January '93 to September '01
Bush - October '01 to July '05
Obama - August '05 to February '09
Trump - March '09 to February '20
Biden - March '20 to Present


It's a shame they didn't let trump finish his first term.  Maybe when he is elected again he can clean up the Biden mess.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
1 out of every 790 Americans dead
Not to mention those permanently scarred from it.
Or the psychological damage to front line healthcare workers and families of victims
Or the economic damage in a myriad of ways

/If I didn't know any better, I'd think that this administration is maliciously incompetent and/or purposely damaging the United states
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/ind​ex.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1304592797471780865&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F10948672%2FOver-400000-by​-years-end&siteScreenName=fark&theme=l​ight&widgetsVersion=219d021%3A15989820​42171&width=550px]


So I told my people slow the testing down.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's the same number as all American servicemen killed in WW2.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess it didn't occur to me that "Rounding the corner" meant going up
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Notabunny: I guess it didn't occur to me that "Rounding the corner" meant going up


What rounding a corner may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so sorry to see you guys go through this. Especially as winter approaches and people might suffer a double-whammy of Corona and the flu at the same time. This year isn't going to get any easier.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiots suffering from Covid-45 are actively killing Americans.


/Thanks Trump
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Express elevator 2020 going down...

Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street (Instrumental)
Youtube ylGuzAE7dOs
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: I'm so sorry to see you guys go through this. Especially as winter approaches and people might suffer a double-whammy of Corona and the flu at the same time. This year isn't going to get any easier.


And masks and regular hand-washing would protect people from the flu as well.

But, 'Murcans being 'Murcans, I fully expect them to instead begin literally shiatting on their own hands.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but what will the stock market look like?

/priorities, people
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's the same number as all American servicemen killed in WW2.


Which means that, in a very literal way, that the people who voted for Trump are responsible for the deaths of more Americans than those who voted for Adolph Hitler.
 
larrynmn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Time to update my scorecard:

Clinton - January '93 to September '01
Bush - October '01 to July '05
Obama - August '05 to February '09
Trump - March '09 to February '20
Biden - March '20 to Present

i'm lost :(
 
philodough
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hello yeah!
America first, biatches!
In Twitter stupidity and COVID-19 deaths!

But damn, watch out for Biden and the immigrants and blacks overtaking your suburbs and killing all you and stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Notabunny: I guess it didn't occur to me that "Rounding the corner" meant going up

What rounding a corner may look like.

[Fark user image 480x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pfft. Minor rounding error.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: Carter Pewterschmidt: That's the same number as all American servicemen killed in WW2.

Which means that, in a very literal way, that the people who voted for Trump are responsible for the deaths of more Americans than those who voted for Adolph Hitler.


But not more people, which should be the metric we go by.
But Americans count people as
American= 1
Western Foreigners = 0.75
Everyone else = 0.0001
 
wickedragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
64 9/11's so far, just in the US.

Don't worry. Its all a hoax. No need for action. Its just a hoax. By China and the democrats.

woop woop.

Vote Trump!
 
johne3819
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Time to update my scorecard:

Clinton - January '93 to September '01
Bush - October '01 to July '05
Obama - August '05 to February '09
Trump - March '09 to February '20
Biden - March '20 to Present


Well done
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The tragedy is that electing Joe Biden won't make a certain percentage of Americans suddenly stop being idiots, or accept that modern medical science isn't a scam and vaccines are good. It won't suddenly make poor people able to get tested and get treatment. 

400,000 dead by January 1 is just the beginning.
 
johne3819
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, my daughter was exposed, or was she?  First test is negative for typhoid Mary, but I'm not getting any information on the test used and I'm pretty pissed. Our doc said they need to wait 5 days before a test is valid, at least around here.

God damit
 
bawsoot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
yeah, but libs promissed 6.2 billion so neenah neenah
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Earth wants the human race gone, and is using Republicans to accomplish this.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: Carter Pewterschmidt: That's the same number as all American servicemen killed in WW2.

Which means that, in a very literal way, that the people who voted for Trump are responsible for the deaths of more Americans than those who voted for Adolph Hitler.


At least you tried
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: That's the same number as all American servicemen killed in WW2.


In a much, much shorter timeframe.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.