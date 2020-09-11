 Skip to content
 
11
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robots, robots, robots.

We ran this story last week about a guy using VR to control a robot that was doing the most mundane job ever - stocking shelves at a convenience store. It made me think back to the 1990's when my high school physics class went on a field trip to Oak Ridge National Laboratories and they let us play with their "practice rig" - they used special controls to manipulate arms inside the reactor that could manually do things, and they had an identical rig set up for training, with things like a ring that you could put on a peg and take back off again.  I wasn't very good at it.

So with this convenience store set to deploy this setup to up to 20 stores by 2022, how long until this bleeds over to the consumer side and we use robot shoppers we control from home to do our shopping for us? Was "Wall-E" more prophetic than speculative, and one day we'll all just lay around and do absolutely everything via remote control?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and where you see the future of remote work.

Winners and easiest/hardest from last week are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10/14 is the best I've every done in one of these.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12/14 & one of the wrong answers i knew but second guessed myself.  The other was just a shot in the dark & a miss.

Thx for doing these even though I typically stink at em.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
14/14 Hmm I feel like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with white onions? They're fine and add onion flavor to dishes.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jvl: WTF is wrong with white onions? They're fine and add onion flavor to dishes.


They're always keeping the other onions down.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jvl: WTF is wrong with white onions? They're fine and add onion flavor to dishes.


Sweet onions are far superior in almost every way, and the ways they're not, red onions are.
 
