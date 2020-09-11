 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Right Now)   Seattle is the new #1, leaving China and the rest of the world far behind   (nbcrightnow.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA, Washington, World Air Quality Index, Seattle Washington, IQ Air, worst air quality Friday afternoon, Air Quality Index, major city, Portland, Oregon  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 6:05 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's like living inside a burning cigarette right now. It's made worse because most of us don't have A/C and so we don't have filtered air in our houses.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Everything smells like crawling inside a chimney right now. Also, this is fog put on your lights in the middle of the day level smoke. 

It was worse two years ago from the BC fires but not by much. Tomorrow is gonna suck.
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Everything smells like crawling inside a chimney right now. Also, this is fog put on your lights in the middle of the day level smoke. 

It was worse two years ago from the BC fires but not by much. Tomorrow is gonna suck.


I think it is way worse than 2 years ago. I haven't really gone outside today and I'm coughing and I feel gritty.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

misanthropicsob: Kat09tails: Everything smells like crawling inside a chimney right now. Also, this is fog put on your lights in the middle of the day level smoke. 

It was worse two years ago from the BC fires but not by much. Tomorrow is gonna suck.

I think it is way worse than 2 years ago. I haven't really gone outside today and I'm coughing and I feel gritty.


I think it may depend on where you're at. Two years ago we had ash raining like light snow and I had a couple outside rabbits die. Not quite there yet but tomorrow by the forecast is supposed to be much worse.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hey!  Let's call it grunge air.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's truly awful here. Even the indoor hallways in the apartment complex smell of ash.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PDX metro area is still awful but of course Seattle had to one up us. for those who live elsewhere here is a video from today that shows what we are dealing with. it is like fog that tastes like burning.

https://www.news.com.au/national/dron​e​-footage-shows-wildfire-smoke-engulfin​g-portland-oregon/video/dc8214013170cc​193a65b6118264eae5
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: It's truly awful here. Even the indoor hallways in the apartment complex smell of ash.


Same thing going on here in L.A. at the moment (and the last 2-3 days).  Reminds me of the eighties. (smog joke)
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Hey!  Let's call it grunge air.


Smells Like Teen Spirit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I less than three my HEPA filter.

/outside was not pleasant Friday evening
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Real-time global air quality dashboard: https://www.iqair.com/us/world-air-qu​a​lity-ranking

As I write this, three of the worst five major cities in the world are on the US west coast.

As with most American problems, the West Coast megafire problem could be fixed if not for a toxic mix of billionaire indifference, reactionaries, NIMBYs, and public apathy.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: As with most American problems, the West Coast megafire problem could be fixed if not for a toxic mix of billionaire indifference, reactionaries, NIMBYs, and public apathy.


And what should happen?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.