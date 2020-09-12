 Skip to content
(Slate)   When I do dine, I of course wear my Louis Vuitton designer luxury face shield   (slate.com) divider line
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LV - grifting rich people out of their money since however the many years they've been in business.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bdub77: LV - grifting rich people out of their money since however the many years they've been in business.


And they have become extremely efficient at it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Should be able to get one of those for under 10 money units at the flea market within two weeks.


/I like handmade quality
//I will pay a lot for quality
///I will not pay to advertise a brand
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bdub77: LV - grifting rich people out of their money since however the many years they've been in business.


Since 1854.
 
crinz83
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
still gotta steer clear of nba players and jockeys.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I cannot be mad at LV for this. If I could fleece rich idiots en mass like this, I'd be doing it too.
 
