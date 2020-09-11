 Skip to content
(Hill Reporter)   Hit dog hollers   (hillreporter.com) divider line
    More: News, Tucker Carlson, Mike Lindell, CNN, L. Lin Wood, Media Matters for America, Donald Trump, MSNBC, Anderson Cooper  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He is a snake oil salesman. Or at least the modern day equivalent.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mike_Li​n​dell#Business_controversies
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In other news, Snake Oil Salesmen preparing a lawsuit against Anderson Cooper for comparing them to the MyPillow guy.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't that the attorney also representing young Brownshirt Kyle? The one who claims a Second Amenment defense because Kyle was acting as part of a well regulated militia?
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
the discovery phase of this suit would be delicious
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The discovery process if this happens would likely ruin the My Pillow guy.  Something tells me he has a boat load of baggage and illegal activities he wouldn't want exposed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume Anderson Cooper has attorneys who didn't attend law school via correspondence courses?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wood sent CNN a letter threatening to sue Cooper unless he "retracted his claim that Lindell was a 'snake oil salesman' for pushing Oleandrin."

The letter further read, "While I am fully aware that Cooper's sarcastic, mocking, derisive, and demeaning tone, attitude and facial expressions toward Mr. Lindell are not legally actionable, I have complete confidence that Cooper's false and defamatory accusations are actionable."

That letter isn't worth the paper it was printed on
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the My Pillow guy doesn't set off your con man detector, you need a new con man detector.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coop's old money My Pillow guy. Pretty sure they probably have enough generational attorneys in the family that would gladly send you a sheep skin describing the number of ways you can go fark yourself in three languages only two of which still spoken.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I switched to sleeping on Trumpybears
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cooper should reply with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantissa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voted down for garbage source
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"My Pillow" guys personal pillow

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just political locker room talk.
I was told that anything you say in the context of political locker room talk was okay.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure Anderson can afford to put up a strong defense.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Commercials were Real Life - MyPillow
Youtube v1CJxhaBcbg
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doooooooooo eeeiiiiiittt.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Statement delivered by the MyBellow guy.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Snake oil salesman with a brown nose
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anderson Cooper is a Vanderbilt. He could buy the My Pillow guy out many times over I assume.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Snake oil salesman with a brown nose


His nose actually fell off years ago.  Crack habits will do that.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


CNN's response
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm pretty sure Anderson can afford to put up a strong defense.


Pretty sure it's an empty threat, any way you look at it. Even if it's not just a bluff, he has no case and the target of the threat wouldn't have any financial hardship defending himself.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So was there an article in there between the ads?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.

Truth is an absolute defense against libel claims.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, attacking the press with lawsuits is always the smart play. CNN has a legal team on retainer precisely for shiat like this, and even if they didn't, Anderson Cooper has Vanderbilt money. He can afford the cream of the crop when it comes to lawyers. He's going to clean the MyPillow guy out if this isn't just meaningless bluster, which it probably is.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Coop's old money My Pillow guy. Pretty sure they probably have enough generational attorneys in the family that would gladly send you a sheep skin describing the number of ways you can go fark yourself in three languages only two of which still spoken.



Kind of like watching Charlie Kelly challenge the attorney to a duel.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm pretty sure Anderson can afford to put up a strong defense.

Pretty sure it's an empty threat, any way you look at it. Even if it's not just a bluff, he has no case and the target of the threat wouldn't have any financial hardship defending himself.


Yeah, especially when during discovery. AC's lawyers could start asking for the formulation of this "miracle" drug, all the test results (yeah, right), conflicts of interest on the board of directors, etc.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What stupid shiat did I just read and why is it "Newsflash" tagged?

Subby didn't like their pillow?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: What stupid shiat did I just read and why is it "Newsflash" tagged?

Subby didn't like their pillow?


News tag. Not newsflash.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This reminds me, if you haven't seen the old movie The Inspector General, watch it.  The first part is relevant to a lot going on. Unfortunately now the head snake oil salesman is firing all the Inspector Generals.
The Inspector General | Danny Kaye | 1949 | Full Movie
Youtube uufSr5OydJA
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Right out of Trump's playbook. "I'LL SUE YOU!!! AND YOUR LITTLE DOG TOO!!!". LOL
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope John Oliver gets in on this too. He loves taunting charlatans.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What is it with right-wing derpers and their frivolous lawsuits against free speech for calling them derpers.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Axeofjudgement: What stupid shiat did I just read and why is it "Newsflash" tagged?

Subby didn't like their pillow?

News tag. Not newsflash.


Hitting the beer and rum... ok so why is this news? Hell why was it greenlit?

Must be some damn fine pillows.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Anderson Cooper is a Vanderbilt. He could buy the My Pillow guy out many times over I assume.


I'm glad somebody brought this up.

First, Mr Pillow guy has made himself a public figure, so the slander-bar is pretty high.
Second, he has an easy affirmative defense. Proving this guy is a snake-oil salesman won't be hard.
Third, Anderson has F-you money. He isn't going to run form this.
Fourth, CNN will have his back on this on journalistic grounds alone.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If the My Pillow guy doesn't set off your con man detector, you need a new con man detector.


And if your con man detector is broken, well, today is your lucky day!  Step right up and try my new, improved, patented European detector recombobulator!  It's guaranteed to cure what ails you, and if it doesn't I'll replace it free of charge!  Supplies are limited, so get yours today!  Stop being a sucker and a loser, and start being a savvy customer!

/ not intended to prevent or cure any medical condition
// not for sale in states with consumer protection laws
/// warranty is void once transaction is complete
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Snake Oil Salesman is the name of my-

f4.bcbits.comView Full Size


Oh. It's already a real band.

Carry on.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He will never be as good as Phil Swift.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: king of vegas: Anderson Cooper is a Vanderbilt. He could buy the My Pillow guy out many times over I assume.

I'm glad somebody brought this up.

First, Mr Pillow guy has made himself a public figure, so the slander-bar is pretty high.
Second, he has an easy affirmative defense. Proving this guy is a snake-oil salesman won't be hard.
Third, Anderson has F-you money. He isn't going to run form this.
Fourth, CNN will have his back on this on journalistic grounds alone.


The funniest part is even Trump wont talk back to Cooper for most of the same reasons.  That's how dumb this guy and his Southside West Hollywood Upstairs College lawyer are.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Coop's old money My Pillow guy. Pretty sure they probably have enough generational attorneys in the family that would gladly send you a sheep skin describing the number of ways you can go fark yourself in three languages only two of which still spoken.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My National Gullibility Institute will issue you a qualified test certificate for $75200.

Quick, they're going up fast!
 
