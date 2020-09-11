 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Anti-masker has made himself a "religious exemption" card. Let's see how that goes   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honestly, when somebody walks into a store without a mask, all other customers should head to the exit. Even a handful of people walking out the door will cause these businesses to get more strict and maybe have security a little more ready to act.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point I'm fairly convinced this is mental illness in play.  Or at least mental stagnation.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have a religious exemption card that says you don't have to wear a mask?

Ok, I have a religious exemption card that excludes people with religious exemption cards (which prevents them from wearing masks) from entering my store/restaurant/bar
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: You have a religious exemption card that says you don't have to wear a mask?

Ok, I have a religious exemption card that excludes people with religious exemption cards (which prevents them from wearing masks) from entering my store/restaurant/bar


Ah, the old exemption exemption. The game is afoot!
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a card that says I can punch people in the face if they have a religious exemption card.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: At this point I'm fairly convinced this is mental illness in play.  Or at least mental stagnation.


deficiency more like
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing says you have an "Assholier Than Thou" attitude like weaponizing your religion.

I bet he also holds his bible upside down in solidarity.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love that they use the Civil Rights Act to back up their claim, but refuse to acknowledge the law applies to non-white and non-Christian people.

Fun fact... the Civil rights act wasn't written for white people or Christians. It was written for a the people the Gadsden Flag people said it was their religious right to treat on.

also, fark this dude. Simp ass pussy loser cuck.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The loser in the video is basically every white dude you'll ever encounter at church trying to first, sell you on his Christian bona fides before trying to sell you a)insurance b)a new mortgage c)a car d) a timeshare or e) a service to get you of the timeshare you got suckered into by a nearly identical Christian huckster
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really, REALLY tired of all these maskholes and their farking uncovered germ spreaders!

I went shopping this morning and about a quarter of the people were maskless, they also refuse to maintain six feet distance and will literally walk right next to you to get something off a shelf. Still pissed.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have this feeling that if I encountered kne of these dudes in the wild I'd just slap him like the biatch he is. So if you ever see a video if a dude just slap some mask less scumbag, fair chance it's me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I propose we enact legislation to allow people with these cards to enjoy them in suppository form.
In jail
For one month.
After which, they may leave once they eat the card.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: You have a religious exemption card that says you don't have to wear a mask?

Ok, I have a religious exemption card that excludes people with religious exemption cards (which prevents them from wearing masks) from entering my store/restaurant/bar


I have an exemption card that allows me to punch maskholes in the face.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All of the big grocery stores have security or staff at the doors here and stop people without masks.

Most offer them one if they don't have one.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i will try this again.
i am over 6 feet tall and 200 pounds...
for some reason when i forget to put a mask on , no one questions me.

BUT I WOULD NEVER ACT LIKE THIS ASS.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: At this point I'm fairly convinced this is mental illness in play.


I'm not sure "selfish prick" is covered in the DSM.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It went like this, subs.

Safeway sold him the groceries, thus reinforcing the asshole's behavior.

Glad I could help.
 
moike [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How much time do you think one would get for beating that idiot to death with a Swanson Hungry Man Salisbury Steak frozen dinner?

Asking for a friend.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's the Venn overlap on these douchebags and sovcits? Seems it should be a near circle.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, if someone made a religious exemption card for public decency, they could walk around a grocery store pantless and masterbating right?

/Asking for a friend.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When the work announced their mask policy, one guy said that he would get a note from his doctor stating that he had a medical exemption.  It's been months, he's still wearing a mask. I guess it didn't go as he intended.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

moike: How much time do you think one would get for beating that idiot to death with a Swanson Hungry Man Salisbury Steak frozen dinner?

Asking for a friend.


Toxophil: So, if someone made a religious exemption card for public decency, they could walk around a grocery store pantless and masterbating right?

/Asking for a friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I hope we see a video on an anti masker getting their head cracked open.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Toxophil: So, if someone made a religious exemption card for public decency, they could walk around a grocery store pantless and masterbating right?

/Asking for a friend.


Nope. Don't ask me how I know
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bought a 5 pack of washable masks, so I keep a new one in a pocket in case someone needs one. Happened the other day, a man asked if the c-store sold masks and they didn't. I could see he had good intent, so I gave him that spare. He was grateful and surprised. This is the new world, we are worried for ourselves and others.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What's the Venn overlap on these douchebags and sovcits? Seems it should be a near circle.


I suspect maskholes like the one in the article outnumber sovereign citizens. I do see the similarity as both think they've found the legal cheat codes for civilised behaviour.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this where I chime in for the 30th post about what a misguided fool this man is for not placing a grime sponge in front of his airholes?
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: ababyatemydingo: You have a religious exemption card that says you don't have to wear a mask?

Ok, I have a religious exemption card that excludes people with religious exemption cards (which prevents them from wearing masks) from entering my store/restaurant/bar

I have an exemption card that allows me to punch maskholes in the face.


I don't think you need a card for that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaylectricity: Honestly, when somebody walks into a store without a mask, all other customers should head to the exit. Even a handful of people walking out the door will cause these businesses to get more strict and maybe have security a little more ready to act.


Good idea, but maskless cumstains represent about 25-50% of customers in red counties, at least in New Mexico.  I have pretty much resigned myself to going out in public once a week to Walmart for groceries and hygiene products, and then immediately taking a Silkwood shower when I get home.
 
