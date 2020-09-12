 Skip to content
 
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   No, no you're not going to jail .... I said you can now own a jail   (wane.com) divider line
    Interesting, Real estate, Sheriff, House, United States, Coroner, historic landmark, Wabash County Sheriff's House, Director of Northeast Indiana Landmarks  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can I have pick of the jailbird litter?  I would like to house Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and hold a spot or two for a couple to be named after the election.  I'm not a good cook, so they better like Nutraloaf.  And I'm broke, so the utilities will be minimal.  Perhaps tourists would pay money to throw rotten vegetables for nutritional supplement or relieve their bathing issues by sending  water through the bars.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I suppose the AirBnB possibilities would be fantastic if you catered to certain fetish communities. Too bad the 'rona went and ruined that business model.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if the inmates were able to work to own their cells?  They could stay on after their sentence was up, parking, gym, doorman...
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tornado proof building in Indiana. If there was a need for an IT hub in Wabash, it would be self explanatory
 
DrWhy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can I pass go and collect $200?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is a repeat.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Repeat, yeah?
 
mjbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Repeat, yeah?


Is this the one that is right next to the new jail?  If so, yes it is.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Repeat, yeah?


I remember another listing that was a house connected to a jail, but both were in perfect condition.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is not a repeat from the story last month that was not a repeat from the month before that?

There are three jails for sale?

Don't give Trump and ideas.

Heh heh imma buy it and make ghey porn in three!
 
