(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Oh, Magic 8-Ball. Where will the next Covid outbreak be? Sources say: A three-day tournament with an estimated 1,200 people in attendance, between spectators, teams, scouts, etc   (wjactv.com) divider line
ExplodeOnImpact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still real to me
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will the next Covid outbreak be?

Subby's mom's room.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe the wrestlers will social distance.
 
bismark189
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is funny is wrestling is probably safer than just about any other sport except for maybe swimming. The mats are cleaned religiously, there's only two competitors and one referee in proximity, and wrestlers generally are diligent about skin diseases and such which should hopefully lead to added COVID awareness.

But for the life of me, I'll never understand why the fark that many people need to be there. I wrestled for 15 years and never saw the need for more than one coach per 3-4 wrestlers. There's no need for at least 600 of the people that they are planning to have attend. It's just insane to me.
 
