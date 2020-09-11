 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Dad-to-be takes a direct hit in the crotch from a flare at a gender reveal party. Talk about having blue balls (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gender reveal? So they must be royalty, the public eagerly awaits word on the heir to the throne. Or are they just self deluded trash?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's just nuts!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark needs a [GOOD] tag. Farking idiots and their gender reveal parties.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is exactly what should have happened.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can pinpoint the beginning of the end of America to a time about 30 years ago when America's Funniest Home Videos came on TV and our culture became addicted to guys getting hit in the balls.
 
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least the little dude's sister didn't take it in the eye. Her face was right next to the blast zone.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either Darwin or God (your choice) says this is a hint that you don't need more than two kids.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gender reveal parties are a good indicator that the kid will need therapy after their narcissistic parents are done living their livers vicariously through that poor kid.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Gender reveal parties are a good indicator that the kid will need therapy after their narcissistic parents are done living their livers vicariously through that poor kid.


Livers, lives. Whateves.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aren't those stupid devices illegal in some states because they're basically canned litter no one cleans up
 
Dryad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I can pinpoint the beginning of the end of America to a time about 30 years ago when America's Funniest Home Videos came on TV and our culture became addicted to guys getting hit in the balls.


Not just the beginning - it also maps the full arc to its, and our nations, logical conclusion.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
great, start another forest fire, ass-holes
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: At least the little dude's sister didn't take it in the eye. Her face was right next to the blast zone.


Idiots.
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unfortunately not a Darwin Award contender because he already reproduced.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.


Besides it's a misnomer. These are sex reveal, not gender reveal.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even the self-proclaimed "creator" of gender reveal parties has chimed in with, "Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you"

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/07/us/gen​d​er-reveal-parties-overview-trnd/index.​html
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The mommy blogger who first came up with the "gender reveal" idea was recently in the news expressing regret for having started the fad. What she did, though, was only to bake a cake that was pink inside.

I just want to know who started the smokebomb trend. There should be consequences.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vestona22: Even the self-proclaimed "creator" of gender reveal parties has chimed in with, "Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you"

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/07/us/gend​er-reveal-parties-overview-trnd/index.​html


A 6 second difference? Man, I get some weird simulposts on this site.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The mommy blogger who first came up with the "gender reveal" idea was recently in the news expressing regret for having started the fad. What she did, though, was only to bake a cake that was pink inside.

I just want to know who started the smokebomb trend. There should be consequences.


I'm more concerned about the forest fire trend.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A shame that he could still have more.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just watched the vid. At least he didn't soot his daughter in the face, even thought mom was trying to get her in the line of fire.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: vestona22: Even the self-proclaimed "creator" of gender reveal parties has chimed in with, "Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid's penis. No one cares but you"

https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/07/us/gend​er-reveal-parties-overview-trnd/index.​html

A 6 second difference? Man, I get some weird simulposts on this site.


I'll give you an upvote, though.

PSA: Get your flu shot now!
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Football In The Groin (Hans Moleman)
Youtube PTCEPBDekH4
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Think this is what the mean by the expression "more money than brains."
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
jackass guitar strum
Youtube PC6f-opugqY
 
nursetim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My daughter and her boyfriend had their gender reveal party in our living, just the two of them and two of us, 2 gift bags with blue and pink tissue paper, and Hershey's chocolate bars at the bottom of the bag with SHE on the label highlighted in pink. Nothing caught fire, no one got hurt.  Plus, chocolate.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I get the appeal and the ceremony, but with current circumstances and fires in mind -
CAN WE STOP WITH FLAMMABLE THINGS BEING USED FOR GENDER REVEALS?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: cyberspacedout: The mommy blogger who first came up with the "gender reveal" idea was recently in the news expressing regret for having started the fad. What she did, though, was only to bake a cake that was pink inside.

I just want to know who started the smokebomb trend. There should be consequences.

I'm more concerned about the forest fire trend.


Oh, there are gonna be consequences. There's talk of criminal charges for the latest firestarter in southern California. For the guy who started the Arizona fire in 2017, he's paying restitution in the form of monthly fines for many years to come.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

runs with mutts: At least the little dude's sister didn't take it in the eye. Her face was right next to the blast zone.


So sick of these themes on pornhub.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.


I find the best way to get people to shut up about their ugly crotch droppings is to say: "Well, I'm not planning to f*ck it, so what difference does its gender make?"

They usually leave me alone after that. They also tend to keep their kids away from me too!
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 275x183]


MOAR REZ

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trauma to the Groin - Live on Bob and Tom
Youtube VRVc7nSqk_4
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

omg bbq: runs with mutts: At least the little dude's sister didn't take it in the eye. Her face was right next to the blast zone.

So sick of these themes on pornhub.


Ah, yes, the ol' fisheye...
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.

I find the best way to get people to shut up about their ugly crotch droppings is to say: "Well, I'm not planning to f*ck it, so what difference does its gender make?"

They usually leave me alone after that. They also tend to keep their kids away from me too!


Ya really want them to go away ask them if they'd like to hear about you personal relationship with Jesus.  You'll never hear from them again.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vestona22: aagrajag: Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.

I find the best way to get people to shut up about their ugly crotch droppings is to say: "Well, I'm not planning to f*ck it, so what difference does its gender make?"

They usually leave me alone after that. They also tend to keep their kids away from me too!

Ya really want them to go away ask them if they'd like to hear about you personal relationship with Jesus.  You'll never hear from them again.


That could easily backfire if they turn out to be a Jesus freak, though.
 
radarlove
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JFC, people, nobody gives a shiat if your baby has a cock or not!  And if they do, they have serious problems, no matter the reason for their personal investment in another person's genitals!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like that he blamed it on the wife.

"You gave it to me the wrong way!"

I'm pretty sure that according to him, everything good in their life is due to his hard work, and any minor or major misfortune is completely her fault. Better than average chance she's subject to at least verbal abuse.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The mommy blogger who first came up with the "gender reveal" idea was recently in the news expressing regret for having started the fad. What she did, though, was only to bake a cake that was pink inside.

I just want to know who started the smokebomb trend. There should be consequences.


It's the tannerite gun culture morons.


They done blowed it up real good.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also, gender reveal parties seem like just an opportunity to force people to give you an extra set of gifts.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Gender reveal? So they must be royalty, the public eagerly awaits word on the heir to the throne. Or are they just self deluded trash?


Presumably Middle Eastern royalty (or maybe Japan.  Or Best Korea).  Last I heard, Beth (II) changed the rules so that George's first kid (assuming he lives to be King of England (Great Britain's existence is in doubt, but the Queen prefers Queening over just England anyway) will be King or Queen regent depending on gender.

Sure, there are other European royalty, but the public tends to forget about them unless needed for ceremony (there's the [pre-EU] story of the King of Spain being asked for ID.  He produced a coin with his picture on it).
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I like that he blamed it on the wife.

"You gave it to me the wrong way!"

I'm pretty sure that according to him, everything good in their life is due to his hard work, and any minor or major misfortune is completely her fault. Better than average chance she's subject to at least verbal abuse.


CPS should pay them a visit because of his abusive tendencies and the fact that he almost blinded his kid.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: a_room_with_a_moose: Gender reveal parties are a good indicator that the kid will need therapy after their narcissistic parents are done living their livers vicariously through that poor kid.

Livers, lives. Whateves.


still works (judging by my brothers....[they gender reveal parties])
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nursetim: My daughter and her boyfriend had their gender reveal party in our living, just the two of them and two of us, 2 gift bags with blue and pink tissue paper, and Hershey's chocolate bars at the bottom of the bag with SHE on the label highlighted in pink. Nothing caught fire, no one got hurt.  Plus, chocolate.


Hopefully they're engaged.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Benevolent Misanthrope: OFFS.  This shiat needs to stop.  Nobody gives a shiat about your fetus' penis.

Besides it's a misnomer. These are sex reveal, not gender reveal.


No.  They're gender reveal.
 
