 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Do you drive a Hyundai SUV ? Yeah you might want to avoid parking in your garage   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
6
    More: PSA, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors, owners of the recall, new investigations, U.S. safety regulators, second time, SUV owners  
•       •       •

423 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Sep 2020 at 1:17 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What if you live out west?

Burn the world?
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Truck's on fire, yo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i put a grill on the roof. just before bedtime, i'm gonna throw a couple salmon on it

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had to check this article over.  My mom has a 2018 Santa Fe Sport that was already recalled for another issue which the dealer has since fixed.  Thankfully this new recall doesn't apply to her car.
 
black_knight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A new car built by my company leaves somewhere traveling at 60 mph. The rear differential locks up. The car crashes and burns with everyone trapped inside. Now, should we initiate a recall? Take the number of vehicles in the field, A, multiply by the probable rate of failure, B, multiply by the average out-of-court settlement, C. A times B times C equals X. If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one."
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Covid cases are rising, job losses are still high, and local businesses are failing.

Now may be the perfect time to doublecheck your insurance policy and then park the Hyundai in the garage.

Just make sure you have plenty of smoke detectors.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.