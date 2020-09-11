 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne, who saved 70 captives from execution by the Islamic State, receives the Medal of Honor   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    United States Army, Thomas P. Payne, Iraq, Army, Iraqi Kurdistan  
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As career Army I have more than a few thoughts on this.

For brevity ,
A man's uniform tells his story,  written in a language most don't understand.

""I don't consider myself a recipient," .... "I consider myself a guardian."
We hear this, or some variation of it, over and over again.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Normally would give you a funny but the awarding of a CMOH is no laughing matter.
 
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Normally would give you a funny but the awarding of a CMOH is no laughing matter.


Agreed, hence the salute. And thanks.
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I got the two tone of your post. It's all good.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thread consummated.
 
Hugemeister
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too bad he's a sucker and a loser according to our president, as he believes all military personnel are.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First time Trump looks like a human.
That's slightly reassuring.
Don't know why he can't act like that when discuss killing America's with his inaction.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Salute.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Welcome, Sgt Major Payne to the Medal of Honor Society. Your name will now live forever in these hallowed halls.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bone spurs didn;t stop this loser.
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Awarding him the Medal of Honor is just good common sense.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

This.

/too bad about them Kurds though
//they got a different prize
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solcofn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I haven't said this in a while...DONE IN ONE!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The MSNBC circle-jerk thread is that way... loser ->

/credit where credit is due
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amazing.

Also, because we're on the "net...

This is my opinion: I wish the Medal of Honor was awarded by an honorable person.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Neither was the movie.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I don't think that even the Orange Stain in Chief can't sully this award.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

For as long as the halls last :/
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never served so I won't try to salute, but I'll raise my glass
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wow, didn't take long for you to threadshiat, huh?
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does anyone know what he did during the raid that got him the medal?? Usually the stories are pretty harrowing/awesome?
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn shame someone without honor was giving the award.
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I'm an idiot opened incognito and got more details. All I could find was that he was part of the raid... Mean culpa.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's awesome.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Major Payne looks seriously uncomfortable to be receiving such an honor. Whether it's Trump behind him or just what he's been through.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is that the Medal of Losers, or is it the Medal of Suckers?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That's why they are sometimes given after death.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Which of those did you receive? What valor should we praise you for?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I was going to post something similar. I'm glad to see it's been covered.
 
Shryke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Do you mincing, tedious, small-minded children get paid to rage about Trump in every post possible? Or can you simply not help it?

Here's hoping you remain small and pathetic for the rest of your shallow life. Cheers!
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Considering how the reading of the citation was so short, a lot of the details may still be classified, especially considering he is Delta Force.

As far as people complaining that Trump gave the award, it isn't Sgt Major Payne's fault that Trump is still president. He went through the vetting process for approval and this is how it played out.
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/pay​n​e/?from=hp_spotlight

Click "The battle" in the upper right.
 
