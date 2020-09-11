 Skip to content
(CNN)   Now 52, a love child of the former king of Belgium is suing to get recognized as a member of the Royal Family, obviously hasn't read Game of Thrones   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Albert II of Belgium, Albert II, love child of the former king of Belgium, Delphine Bol, Albert's lawyers, Queen Paola of Belgium, Queen consort, 52-year-old Belgian artist  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is a bastard from Belgium called Jon Phlegm?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why the hell does Europe still have kings?

Is this some kind of conservative "tradition" pushback?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whidbey: Why the hell does Europe still have kings?

Is this some kind of conservative "tradition" pushback?


Yeah, when they could have dynasties like the Kardashians.   Or the "ceremonial" aspect of D onald Trump (and his own "dynasty")as POTUS.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is it so different than the dynasty a sitting president would like to have.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I had a nickle for every time I'd sued to get recognized as the love child of the former king of Belgium, I would not have any nickles.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she can be a princess royal.

In Belgium.

So...a free case of Stella Artois every month pretty much sums up the perks?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Which one?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

syrynxx: If I had a nickle for every time I'd sued to get recognized as the love child of the former king of Belgium, I would not have any nickles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bastards are usually not recognized as royalty or as members of a royal line.  So that isn't happening.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Is a bastard from Belgium called Jon Phlegm?


Only in the Phlemish north half. The rest are French fat Belgian bastards.

/Mom is from Antwerp
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So her brother has to decide whether or not she get's to have a royal title. That sounds like a perfectly reasonable arbitration system.
 
