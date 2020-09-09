 Skip to content
(CNN)   ♫ The summer wind came blowin' in from across the sea / It lingered there, to touch your hair and walk with me ♫   (cnn.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Genie gave truck driver a wish, he asked for a blowjob.  Genie provided.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a Sinatra reference, but I think 45 trucks blowing over in one day merits a mention in the headline.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: I like a Sinatra reference, but I think 45 trucks blowing over in one day merits a mention in the headline.


...in a row?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh yeah...no.

"Boss, couldn't make the delivery today."
"Why not?"
"Wind."
"You're fired."
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
45 SEMI TRUCKS??

JEBUS.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: Biscuit Tin: I like a Sinatra reference, but I think 45 trucks blowing over in one day merits a mention in the headline.

...in a row?


Try not to blow any trucks over on your way to the parking lot.
 
