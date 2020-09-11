 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you see someone walking around with a stalagmite call the NPS   (kark.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*pats crotch*
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

urbanbohemian.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assholes
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, I will just beat them to death with it, then shove it up their ass so their defiled corpses act as a warning
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember, stalagmites might hang from the ceiling but they don't.

/ and that makes them easier to steal
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baka-san: No, I will just beat them to death with it, then shove it up their ass so their defiled corpses act as a warning


Clicks profile, sees pics....

/wowgabaoh
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Real Talk: Are these materials worth anything or is it just jerks kicking sh*t over? I watched a weird little show on the weather channel about gem mining in Colorado and they were showing these people asking outrageous sums for some of the finds. I didn't see anyone pay any great number for anything.  Some nice aquamarine was found.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holds it upside down, "you mean this stalactite?"
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What if it's a stalactite instead?

"Stalactites hang tight on the ceiling so they don't fall down"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So we will do to all of this. Until we, and it, are destroyed.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That shiat makes me sick.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: Real Talk: Are these materials worth anything or is it just jerks kicking sh*t over? I watched a weird little show on the weather channel about gem mining in Colorado and they were showing these people asking outrageous sums for some of the finds. I didn't see anyone pay any great number for anything.  Some nice aquamarine was found.


I've never understood people who simply vandalize nature. Theft I can kind of understand; I don't agree, but I understand. But to just destroy something that belongs to everyone... Why?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they think they can sell these stalagmites off easily like copper wiring, saguaro cacti or something?
I'll take desperate meth heads for $800 Alex
 
