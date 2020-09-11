 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   If the Air Force cancels a Stealth bomber flyover of an empty stadium, would anyone notice either way?   (kmbc.com) divider line
    More: Misc, B-2 Spirit, 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Kansas City, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL season opener game, Air Force officials, 393d Bomb Squadron  
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why bother canceling ?

For that matter, why bother showing up?
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mr_a: Why bother canceling ?

For that matter, why bother showing up?


Same is true for all of the NFL
// you're welcome, Bills and Chargers fans
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How bout we save all of that money and feed and house some people in need instead?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's more than one way to bomb Arrowhead stadium, just sayin'.....
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The survivors get buried on the Canadian side.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why book flyovers to show off aircraft that are invisible?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could have said the did it and pocket all that sweet sweet jet fuel cash.

Just park it behind the hangar and hit the strip club.  "Here's a twenty baby, we were never here.  Stealthy!"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They missed a golden opportunity to just not go and claim the stealth technology worked...
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nope, I'm told the actually invisible.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was a totally empty stadium, Chief fans managed to boo an admittedly forced but innocent "moment of unity," and then go all in to the Tomahawk Chop.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just tell everyone they missed seeing the F-22 JSF. People are impressed, no one can question you on how you got the thing to fly, win-win.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, I heard that stealth planes were invisible...
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can see it when it flies over my house, but you don't hear it until it's gone by.
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Great, now our enemies know our bombers are useless on cloudy days. Now all they need to do is surround their countries with piles of burning tires and we'll be reduced to launching missiles at them.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Just tell everyone they missed seeing the F-22 JSF. People are impressed, no one can question you on how you got the thing to fly, win-win.


Think you mean the F-35.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Kit Fister: Just tell everyone they missed seeing the F-22 JSF. People are impressed, no one can question you on how you got the thing to fly, win-win.

Think you mean the F-35.


If the F-35 did a flyover it would have crashed into the parking lot.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: How bout we save all of that money and feed and house some people in need instead?


What the deal with you darn liberals?
Always trying to politicize sports!!
You can barely wait till after the Color Guard presentation, the Anthem, the Pledge, the Christian prayer and the obligatory display of military might before you start up with the politics!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: How bout we save all of that money and feed and house some people in need instead?


sorry still a lot of brown people out there who will need a good bombing some day. gotta stay in practice.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

It's the Doppler Effect, eh?
You see it before you hear it...
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Couldn't see it anyway according to a certain world leader ..
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Couldn't see it anyway according to a certain world leader ..


th.bing.comView Full Size



/ used to poke fun at people who pointed at airplanes
 
