(UPI)   Catch a wave and you're sitting on top of the ... OH, MY GOD   (upi.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm only second in, and I still can't believe I'm the first with the reference:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his city beneath the waves Cthulhu waits dreaming, but sometimes he rolls over or farts in his sleep.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that wave was so big that a Brazilian surfers could fit on the face of the wave!
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just looking at a vid of her wipe-out a few years ago that just about killed her.

Beautiful wave well-ridden.  Good job Maya!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got nothin' on the Humunga Cowabunga from Down Unda
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.


Yeah, and then you get caught inside the break.
There's probably some jet skis nearby to save them, but still..
That wave sure bowled up nicely for a big wave.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to you by the letters C, O, J, another O, N, E and S.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

detonator: TommyDeuce: Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.

Yeah, and then you get caught inside the break.
There's probably some jet skis nearby to save them, but still..
That wave sure bowled up nicely for a big wave.


Green screen, duh!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Surfing this wave will be the ultimate challenge!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't surf, but at that level doesn't the difference between the men's and women's records just amount to random luck?
 
New and Improved Fail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.


So big she had to move them to her chest. That's a wave of nightmares.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was hella tubular
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Really? Nothing yet?

Point Break End Sequence
Youtube 78s7DO5eehQ
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

almejita: detonator: TommyDeuce: Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.

Yeah, and then you get caught inside the break.
There's probably some jet skis nearby to save them, but still..
That wave sure bowled up nicely for a big wave.

Green screen, duh!


Color me old
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When I was learning, a 6 foot wave seemed unreasonably steep and fast. That video makes my bellybutton cinch up.
 
Unright
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Righteous
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[SURF] Jay Moriarity - Insane Wipeout at Mavericks (1994)
Youtube pKb72wcvF1w
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess righteous waves are one of the extremely few upsides of oceanic temperatures accelerating, Still not worth it
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pretty amazing, but I always wondering about the super talented guy with the tape measure.
 
Banacek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Can't believe no one has referenced this yet smh my head
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm drunk and even still thought of point break immediately. How am I the first? For shame, fark.
 
Nogale [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Pretty amazing, but I always wondering about the super talented guy with the tape measure.


I was wondering about that myself. How DO they measure the height of waves like these? It's not like they hold still.
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Woman or man, she's got great big brass ones. Getting caught under one of those has got to feel like having the whole ocean dropped on you.


I assume you mean big brass risk-taking and limit-pushing genes.

Because testicles run and hide when there's a cool breeze.
 
