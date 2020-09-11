 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Hold this while I park my car   (mlive.com)
    Strange, Childbirth, Emergency medical technician, newborn baby, Detroit Police, Emergency medical services, Infant, Dodge, Sinai Grace Hospital Thursday  
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And I thought holding a purse was annoying.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.


I'd have paid a crackhead to flush it down a toilet
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
a lot of states (including mine) this is legal so long as the baby is no more than 72 hours old and you go to a fire station.  so the guy did the kinda right thing.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The old hold-my-baby-while-I-park-this-car scheme. Oldest trick in the give-the-baby-away book.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AsparagusFTW: Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.


This
I don't know what it is with people trying to force others to have/raise children. There are many of us not really financially or emotionally suited to do the job. We know this. The kid is better off with a parent who wants them and wants to be a parent. That's why anyone who wants it should be able to get birth control.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, you know, parking there is a monster

/ still waiting for this jackass to back out
// his car's running and the back-up lights are on
/// he's just sitting there, watching me
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.


Maybe.  Depends entirely on who the mother is, how she's doing, and if she's cool with this outcome.  If she's a consenting adult who knows and agrees with giving the baby up, cool.  If she's his 13 year old daughter and he's the father of the baby, not cool.   Most other scenarios fall somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: AsparagusFTW: Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.

This
I don't know what it is with people trying to force others to have/raise children. There are many of us not really financially or emotionally suited to do the job. We know this. The kid is better off with a parent who wants them and wants to be a parent. That's why anyone who wants it should be able to get birth control.


It's actually law in CA: https://www.cdss.ca.gov/inforesources​/​safely-surrendered-baby

You'd think pro life states would have laws like this on the books...

/Yes, I know this was in MI.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: AsparagusFTW: Honestly, yeah per the article he didnt give the child to a police officer but knew better enough to do so at a hospital. Let it be. He did good-ish.

This
I don't know what it is with people trying to force others to have/raise children. There are many of us not really financially or emotionally suited to do the job. We know this. The kid is better off with a parent who wants them and wants to be a parent. That's why anyone who wants it should be able to get birth control.


Except we have no idea what their situation is, as it was just some guy dropping a kid off at a hospital...
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But the baby must be given to uniformed, on-duty official who works for a hospital, fire department, police station, an emergency medical technician or paramedic by calling 9-1-1.

Dumb, you need one of those baby drop-off boxes or sketchy shiat is going to happen. These are people that didn't even go to the hospital to deliver for whatever reason. OTOH, could be some really sketchy stuff going on like human trafficking.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The baby was so new it was probably born in the parking lot.

Anyway, I have this idea for super-fresh pizza delivery.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The baby was so new it was probably born in the parking lot.

If it takes you longer than 30 minutes to deliver a baby at a hospital is it free?


If it takes you longer than 30 minutes to deliver a baby at a hospital is it free?
 
