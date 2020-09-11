 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Globe)   Today in Live Free or Overcompensate news   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
7
    More: Murica, Cat, Animal Diversity Web, 4-year-old African serval, Mammal, Animal, solitary animals, small mammals, exotic cat  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 9:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope kitty gets recovered in time for Caturday.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kitty will miss his coffee soon enough.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babou!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JESUS CHRIST, GET IN THE CAR!!!
 
snochick
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Plane Guy: Babou!


RAWWWR...psssssssssss
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they tried running the can opener?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always wanted my own Hobbes as well.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.