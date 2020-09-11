 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Peak 2020 so far: Firefighters plead with the public to quit sharing misinformation on Facebook that Antifa are lighting forest fires   (nbcnews.com) divider line
86
    More: Facepalm, Sheriff, Donald Trump, Police, Arson, Fascism, Antifa members, Ivana Trump, Facebook post  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 2:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want Facebook dead. Not just reigned in or regulated, but comprised to a permanent end with a penniless Zuckerberg in a Supermax for life for providing material assistance to enemies of the United States.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd sure like to see this one get greened
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?


Surprise, the baby's AntiFa!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I want Facebook dead. Not just reigned in or regulated, but comprised to a permanent end with a penniless Zuckerberg in a Supermax for life for providing material assistance to enemies of the United States.


I am with you.  AG Bharara, please make this shiat happen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: I'd sure like to see this one get greened


granted
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa stole my car and forced me to drink prune juice.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?


Oregon's most definitely

We have armed militia setting up checkpoints in places that are supposed to be evacuated and people posting staged photos of gas cans and propane tanks they claim they obtained from private Facebook groups so you can't actually track it down the source.

The authorities are overwhelmed with people demanding they release the information on the antifa terrorists they apprehended and then screaming cover-up when their sheriff's say they have not arrested any antifa (or Proud Boy) lighting fires.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those assholes can DIA..... oh wait.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom would NEVER let shiat like this go down on his platform.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate social media.  It's humble braggers and liars.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upside: idiots self identify these days.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right!

Only true 'murcan patriots have the right to light the forests on fire with their freedumb-loving gender reveal parties (gender is important, determined at birth and unchanging!) and other patriotic displays of affection for the USA.
Damn antifa - stealing the credit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Antifa stole my car and forced me to drink prune juice.


That's the shiats
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

Oregon's most definitely

We have armed militia setting up checkpoints in places that are supposed to be evacuated and people posting staged photos of gas cans and propane tanks they claim they obtained from private Facebook groups so you can't actually track it down the source.

The authorities are overwhelmed with people demanding they release the information on the antifa terrorists they apprehended and then screaming cover-up when their sheriff's say they have not arrested any antifa (or Proud Boy) lighting fires.


What about the Baptists?

Or the Chinese?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, morons crying "antifa" can basically be ignored like you ignore morons that cry about "SJWs"

And they're pretty much the same people anyway.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but what about those who think these fires are God's Willtm?  Does this mean God is Antifa?

/ She is, but don't tell those idiots.  Their heads will explode.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just hold Facebook down on the pavement with a boot to its neck and keep shooting it in the skull until it stops existing?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I heerd Antifa been posing like farfiters on the innernet tryna confuse our Militia response. Maybe even some Antifa dressed up as farfiters...best to shoot fust and axe questions later if'n you see a farfiter' - The Next Militia Social Media Post
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

Surprise, the baby's AntiFa!


"You are not the Fa."

Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, that would be the "El Dorado" fire in southern CA, 1/3 of the way down the page in the article.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously this means that the police and firefighters are in on the Soros-funded antifa plot.

This is what they actually believe.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the cops even trying to he....sorry, can't even fake it
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Antifa stole my car and forced me to drink prune juice.


Well, I hate Antifa more than you and me
Antifa stole my goldfish and unplugged my TV

/an oldie but a...  maybe just an oldie
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I want Facebook dead. Not just reigned in or regulated, but comprised to a permanent end with a penniless Zuckerberg in a Supermax for life for providing material assistance to enemies of the United States.


Do you mean to prosecute him for providing a marketing platform to the world?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact that Facebook became 4Chan will not cease to amaze me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Zuckerberg will get right on this and delete the misinformation lol
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Facebook "an absolute cesspool of misinformation right now,"

Right Now?  How about 'since day 42.'
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we are way too busy burning down Portland to bother with forests.
 
Coronach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot militia patriots blaming the fires on Antifa?
That's like the pot calling the kettle Black Lives Matter
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa does not exist. It is an alt right myth.  The riots were peaceful redress of grievances allowed under the constitution until law enforcement instigated.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

[Fark user image 425x417]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KIA: meat0918: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

Oregon's most definitely

We have armed militia setting up checkpoints in places that are supposed to be evacuated and people posting staged photos of gas cans and propane tanks they claim they obtained from private Facebook groups so you can't actually track it down the source.

The authorities are overwhelmed with people demanding they release the information on the antifa terrorists they apprehended and then screaming cover-up when their sheriff's say they have not arrested any antifa (or Proud Boy) lighting fires.

What about the Baptists?

Or the Chinese?


...And the baptist Chinese proud boys.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

[Fark user image 425x417]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think i'm beginning to understand the larger plan.

OK so if you have a society that trusts it's media sources, the government can tightly regulate them - meaning no foreign or extremist news sites would be permitted to operate - indeed this is one of the key reasons why we have laws governing media at all.

So if you erode trust in the established media, where do people turn for their information? Friends? social media? All these can be effortlessly infiltrated and when faced with a false story, when the seed has been planted of 'oh your enemies are actually your fellow Americans who are starting these fires, you have to fight back', instead of being able to rely on a sane source of news to check they are instead faced with making a choice themselves, one they frequently get wrong through no fault of their own (they aren't professional journalists after all)

Slowly over time trust is eroded further and further until fatal errors of judgement occur, as in kenosha - and these will become more frequent - and all america's enemies have to do is to keep planting the seeds.

If we don't have reputable media, if we don't trust our media, people answerable to the state, this will continue and escalate.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: Obviously this means that the police and firefighters are in on the Soros-funded antifa plot.

This is what they actually believe.


Actually, it would only necessarily mean that the news outlet is exaggerating the difficulty the calls from concerned citizens are causing.

Which seems likely.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna tell you I told ya so, but...


/Would prefer to be correct in playing lotto numbers
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

Surprise, the baby's AntiFa!


Ooh! I'm going to headquarters to complain!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Dimensio: Obviously this means that the police and firefighters are in on the Soros-funded antifa plot.

This is what they actually believe.

Actually, it would only necessarily mean that the news outlet is exaggerating the difficulty the calls from concerned citizens are causing.

Which seems likely.


This is from the Douglas County Sheriffs office. The media is not exaggerating in this case.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCoSO/​p​osts/3294100377341103
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meat0918: fark'emfeed'emfish: Dimensio: Obviously this means that the police and firefighters are in on the Soros-funded antifa plot.

This is what they actually believe.

Actually, it would only necessarily mean that the news outlet is exaggerating the difficulty the calls from concerned citizens are causing.

Which seems likely.

This is from the Douglas County Sheriffs office. The media is not exaggerating in this case.

[Fark user image 465x772]

https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCoSO/p​osts/3294100377341103


Oh, yeah, like I'm supposed to believe some rumor you found on Facebook!

I'll bet that's Antifa, not the police!
 
stuffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tell them where ANAFTA is setting up. Then put the idiots that show up on the fire line.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I want sooo many gullible people to drop dead.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: omg bbq: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

[Fark user image 425x417]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 652x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: LowbrowDeluxe: omg bbq: enry: Is this the fire that was started by the gender reveal party?

[Fark user image 425x417]

[i.kym-cdn.com image 652x382]

[Fark user image image 425x181]


Oh wow keep em coming.
 
mittromneysdog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KIA: We have armed militia setting up checkpoints in places that are supposed to be evacuated


I really hope those people die in a fire.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meat0918: fark'emfeed'emfish: Dimensio: Obviously this means that the police and firefighters are in on the Soros-funded antifa plot.

This is what they actually believe.

Actually, it would only necessarily mean that the news outlet is exaggerating the difficulty the calls from concerned citizens are causing.

Which seems likely.

This is from the Douglas County Sheriffs office. The media is not exaggerating in this case.

[Fark user image 465x772]

https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCoSO/p​osts/3294100377341103

Oh, yeah, like I'm supposed to believe some rumor you found on Facebook!

I'll bet that's Antifa, not the police!


You forgot to point out they have downward facing point on their star so they are obviously satanic pedophiles
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: fark'emfeed'emfish: Dimensio: Obviously this means that the police and firefighters are in on the Soros-funded antifa plot.

This is what they actually believe.

Actually, it would only necessarily mean that the news outlet is exaggerating the difficulty the calls from concerned citizens are causing.

Which seems likely.

This is from the Douglas County Sheriffs office. The media is not exaggerating in this case.

[Fark user image image 465x772]

https://www.facebook.com/DouglasCoSO/p​osts/3294100377341103


Fark user imageView Full Size


No idea if this was debunked as credible...
 
