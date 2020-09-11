 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Police sting nets 130 arrests. We can assume solo Sting locked them all up in Soul Cages   (freep.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That doesn't sound very 1st Amendmenty
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he will turn your face to alabaster
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He built a fortress around their hearts, too.
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sentenced to wear metal underwear for three to five years.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would wager Detroit has a better recycling program for illegal guns and felons than any city has for plastic.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite song from Whose Line
Youtube jzziqOmdq-8
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing but spirits in a material world.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
127 outstanding felony warrants for 129 people, all being charged with new felony charges bringing the total to 250.

Explain to me why we aren't doing draconian minimum sentencing for firearms felonies again.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't care if it's wrong or if it's right...


ROXANNE
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not sure how this qualifies as a sting.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

exqqqme: You don't care if it's wrong or if it's right...


ROXANNE


you don't have to put on the red and blue lights
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And proceeded to have sex with each one of them for 14 hours straight.
 
