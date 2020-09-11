 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   "Breweries scrambling over nationwide aluminum can shortage." Farkers, this is our time. This is our hour. We can step up and provide the empty beer cans   (freep.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That seems impossible with all the drinking going on. Our country is broken.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I know where we can get some aluminum to recycle!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's farking tariffs, destroying American businesses.  Farking stupid asshole.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dollar a can deposit. You will get ece
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Dollar a can deposit. You will get ece


You will get every can back.
What a capitalist not understand how that works despite demanding that everyone be a capitalist and demand that everybody work and demand that everyone pay for everything that just seems moronic and stupid beyond all understandable belief
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Glass. Always glass.
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I just had to toss all mine in the recycle because stores cannot take them back due to Covid.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
People drink beer from cans?
 
clownass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Glass. Always glass.


And you can smoke it.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Flat_Panda: I just had to toss all mine in the recycle because stores cannot take them back due to Covid.


Liquor store near me only started taking them back about a month ago and even then there's a pretty low limit. I want to say two cases? Not sure - I tossed mine.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump


DRINK!

Oh, wait....
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't blame me.  My mountains of coke cans always go into recycling.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Glass. Always glass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Aluminum beer can making machines cost between 20,000 and 40,000 dollars. A beer can has 1.7 cents of aluminum in each can but receives a deposit return of 10 cents. I see profit.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People drink beer from cans?


Yes.  I like to pour it into a glass like a civilized person.  That good enough for you Captain Herpes?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I returned several years worth of aluminum cans last week: $260. The only place near me that pays cash instead of vouchers usually has a line of homeless people, but there were no lines last week. I suspect there are many fewer people discarding cans in public trash cans these days.

// Decaf-yet-normally-sweetened Coke.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bowen: Flat_Panda: I just had to toss all mine in the recycle because stores cannot take them back due to Covid.

Liquor store near me only started taking them back about a month ago and even then there's a pretty low limit. I want to say two cases? Not sure - I tossed mine.


We have a system where you can drop off a bag full of empties with a bar-coded label on it. The depot staff will run them through the sorting machine later and then credit your online account. It works quite nicely.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People drink beer from cans?

Yes.  I like to pour it into a glass like a civilized person.  That good enough for you Captain Herpes?


Wa...
Does AVG have herpes?
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Glass. Always glass.


The debate is over, glass lost. Cans are the FAR superior beer containment vessel.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Alright Liver... lets do this shiat!!!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Glass. Always glass.


I'm not a beer snob but I have found there are beers that taste better out of a can.
A specific example would be Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat Ale. In a bottle it has a weird sour taste that it doesn't have from a can.

I dunno. Maybe I just got a weird batch or I'm imagining things or something but to me, can-vs-bottle does taste different with some beers.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Failigula Bonespurrs Stalin, (Morally Incontinent Sociopath)'s farking tariffs, destroying American businesses.  farking stupid asshole.


Stable Geniiioooouuuuuuuss!
 
Greylight [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump's farking tariffs, destroying American businesses.  Farking stupid asshole.


Microbreweries here in BC are already closing.  The tariffs are a part of it as the cans are often made in the US from Canadian aluminium. The only ones making money on this are the owners of international steel and specialty product. Big steel is a thing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whatever as long as it isn't a plastic bottle. That shiat is the worst.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Glass. Always glass.


Why? Lose of flavor due to light and the caps tend to allow oxygen in. Aluminum is infinitely recyclable.
Worked with Dale, at Oskar Blues, to get beer into cans. Seems to have set off a massive trend...
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Given a little more time, it might be profitable to do landfill mining. Dig through all the solid waste, pull out the metals and processed goods (like old electronics) for refurbishing. If cities are smart, they'll add some environmental requirements too, like the mining company must process so much tonnage of biodegradable stuff like old food and paper into a fertilizer for the state's farmers. That or require pumping out more of the liquid runoff for cleaning and decontamination as to prevent it from spilling into the groundwater.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: nicoffeine: Glass. Always glass.

I'm not a beer snob but I have found there are beers that taste better out of a can.
A specific example would be Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat Ale. In a bottle it has a weird sour taste that it doesn't have from a can.

I dunno. Maybe I just got a weird batch or I'm imagining things or something but to me, can-vs-bottle does taste different with some beers.


It's the lining of the cans. Doesn't impart any flavors.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Jake Havechek: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People drink beer from cans?

Yes.  I like to pour it into a glass like a civilized person.  That good enough for you Captain Herpes?

Wa...
Does AVG have herpes?


Batman isn't a bat, he just assumes a form like a bat to intimidate his foes.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Trump's farking tariffs, destroying American businesses.  Farking stupid asshole.


He's  good at destroying businesses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Lose of flavor due to light


help me out here because I was on a brewery tour once and the guy told me this was technically true, if you compare clear vs green vs brown glass bottled beer that has been left under a UV lamp for several years
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Friend of mine went to school in Michigan.

His student/athlete job was as a night janitor in a couple of buildings.

Push a broom for a few hours and dump the bins from the rooms in few buildings.

He'd make about $5 a night in cans and although not a lot an extra $25-30 bucks a week extra for doing a job you do anyway is nothing to sneeze at.

Ohio State has/had a Golden Goat recycle machine. Punch in an account number, dump your cans and after awhile you get a chit that you could take into the grocery and buy food.

Campus was still messy, but not due to cans
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Jelly Bean Raider: Lose of flavor due to light

help me out here because I was on a brewery tour once and the guy told me this was technically true, if you compare clear vs green vs brown glass bottled beer that has been left under a UV lamp for several years


Clear is the worst for lose and brown is the best of the bunch.
No matter what, light is getting in and degrading the contents of the bottle.

Plus, you ever had to hike 15 miles with a case of empty bottles?
The bears, they know your coming! lol

Prost!!
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: People drink beer from cans?


Milwaukee's beast is 7.99 for 15 out here. I can sit out for a few hours fishing. Warm Beast is ok and cheap because fishing.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have 10 cases in the trunk right now that they wouldn't take because the local Meijers has been remodeling and the recycle room was closed. Also a shiat load more cans over the summer I need to take back but haven't been able to do it. I guess it's my fault for hording the empties.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bottles...Cans...lol. Just drink from the tap of your kegerator.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's farking 2020!  Buy a keg
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB:
had some.. lets just say .. "rural" friends back in the day who would spend hours with a funnel and some sand filling each of their old beer cans with small amounts of sand so when they were weighed at the recycling center they'd make a few more bucks.

It was one of the dumber scams I'd ever heard of.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SisterMaryElephant: It's farking 2020!  Buy a keg


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flat_Panda: I just had to toss all mine in the recycle because stores cannot take them back due to Covid.


Oregon has gone to dedicated collection centers.  I can just drop off bags of cans/bottles and they get processed by people with proper protection.
 
