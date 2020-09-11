 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   In which we honor the 343 fallen firefighters who ran towards the danger and gave their lives in the service of others on 9/11   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which isn't to take away from the thousands that ran towards what had to be the scariest place on Earth that day and lived to tell about it, or lived to suffer every day from what they went through
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Bravest
Youtube sh3NXvkWWtE


"Now every time I try to sleep I'm haunted by the sound
Of firemen pounding up the stairs while we were running down."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and then trump siphoned off millions from the fund set up to help them.

the end
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to think that I would have done whatever I could to help people had I been there. On the other hand, there's a more likely chance that I would have been running away.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: and then trump siphoned off millions from the fund set up to help them.

the end


Clicky
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: SpectroBoy: and then trump siphoned off millions from the fund set up to help them.

the end

Clicky
[Fark user image 636x629]


He likes his heroes more grafty.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dont forget he also claims he WAS a first responder.  who saw the whole thing from his window and immediately rushed out into the streets into the wreckage to help.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are certainly worthy of honor of the highest order, but I just don't want to cry today.  To NY's Firemen who were lost, may the Lord bless and keep you.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: dont forget he also claims he WAS a first responder.  who saw the whole thing from his window and immediately rushed out into the streets into the wreckage to help.


And saw all thise moose limbs cheering on the onslaught
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been less if Rudy Guiliani had improved the two-way radio repeater towers that emergency services use, like he said he would.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



FU
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: [Fark user image 850x352]


FU


Pretty sure there is someone who puts a downvote on almost every link. Don't take it seriously
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:

GardenWeasel:

yakmans_dad:

oopsboom:

Politics is the virus that makes you think your cancerous political remarks are welcomed and required in every post. GFY
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These are real heroes. Everyone of them.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: whither_apophis: [Fark user image 850x352]


FU

Pretty sure there is someone who puts a downvote on almost every link. Don't take it seriously


I've noticed that too
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And kept going, while the buildings collapsed around them.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They ran toward the danger [suckers] and died trying to defend others [losers]?

A nation and many in the world mourned as if we had lost our own brothers and sisters. The famous and the ordinary blurred together and helped with acts big and small. New Yorkers were all of us that day and many days to come. But one of those New Yorkers has proven that wasn't quite the case.

I used to feel such an incredible sense of loss and sadness on this anniversary. Now a lot of that is replaced with anger - at the narcissist president and those that laud him. Everyday is the Trump shiatshow as his voracious need for attention corrupts everything in life. The looming threat of a longer Trump presidency looms over the world like a stanky orange sword of Damocles. It's like a return of that lingering cold war doom feeling.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Gubbo: whither_apophis: [Fark user image 850x352]


FU

Pretty sure there is someone who puts a downvote on almost every link. Don't take it seriously

I've noticed that too


So vote up to cancel the trolls out.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
F***...  Half those dudes were my age the time...
I remember that morning, well, now I cant control the tears...   f***ed up man.

Yeah, the sense of loss is hard to escape, everyone of them offered something to make things better...  IDK, outta words...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ SpectroBoy:

GardenWeasel:

yakmans_dad:

oopsboom:

Politics is the virus that makes you think your cancerous political remarks are welcomed and required in every post. GFY

Well, are you saying that Trump did not siphon money from the fund and that somehow that is not relevant to a thread about some of the supposed to be beneficiaries of said fund's fallen brothers?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh and BTW, Jesus thinks you're a Jerk. GFY
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe:​ SpectroBoy:

GardenWeasel:

yakmans_dad:

oopsboom:

Politics is the virus that makes you think your cancerous political remarks are welcomed and required in every post. GFY

Sorry Trumplicious, but you are the cancer here. Delete your account.
 
